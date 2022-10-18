“Stop talking nonsense now”: BTS’ ex-manager's now-deleted Instagram post talks about the group’s enlistment

BTS’ military enlistment news has shaken the K-pop industry, with various reactions from different people, even ex-managers. Song Ho-bum, one of the early managers of the K-pop septet, uploaded a post on Instagram fueling discussion and speculation in the ARMY fandom. The post has now been deleted.

Song posted a screenshot of a news article about Jin’s enlistment plan. As the oldest in the group at 30 years of age, the Epiphany singer will be the first member to start his mandatory military service. In the caption, the former manager wrote:

“Yes.. they are going.. Please stop talking nonsense now..”

Song Ho-bum's now-deleted Instagram post (Image via Twitter/seokjinbit)

BTS’ unparalleled trajectory of success made compulsory military service in South Korea a heated discussion that stretched over several years. Patriotic questions loomed high, and the ex-manager’s post seems to suggest that it was not an easy decision, even behind closed doors.

BTS ex-manager’s post about enlistment fuels heated conversation amongst ARMYs

lea⁷ @seokjinbit bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht https://t.co/sqXaFp0f1k

On Monday, October 17, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that all members of BTS will be fulfilling their mandatory military service. The news rocked the entire nation of South Korea but created even more ripples in the international seas.

The Fake Love singers’ enlistment was stretched over the past few years as the government could not decide on whether to exempt the pop group that contributes billions of dollars to the country’s economy or not.

It also raised questions about the exemption rules which allow “global award-winning athletes and classical musicians” (as per ABC News) but discredited pop singers who have already served the country with their explosive soft power.

As Jin neared his enlistment deadline of December, there was bound to be a lot of chatter in South Korea. The group’s ex-manager, Song Ho-bum, posted a photo that hinted at his frustration at the continuous military debates about the septet.

The post made fans speculate on the discussions that might have gone down in the septet’s close quarters. They also talked about the pressures and struggles that the group and the company might have faced, especially since news about officials wanting alternative service or partial exemption kept popping up on news sites.

chimdiminie ⁷ apobangpo @chimdimnie @prodK0YA i think all the OG team of BTS got tired of being silent...slowly we are getting some tea @prodK0YA i think all the OG team of BTS got tired of being silent...slowly we are getting some tea

GOD’s FAV BANGTAN @Godlovesyoutoxo @chimdimnie @prodK0YA Ofcourse anyone will be tired,even when their new Boss made a comment for the government to hurry with their decisions,folks were disrespecting him,saying he rushing the government! 4 freaking years is draining gaddam🙄🥴🥴 @chimdimnie @prodK0YA Ofcourse anyone will be tired,even when their new Boss made a comment for the government to hurry with their decisions,folks were disrespecting him,saying he rushing the government! 4 freaking years is draining gaddam🙄🥴🥴 https://t.co/1PTtyUUgrG

perfectly wrong 💌 @no_promisess_ lea⁷ @seokjinbit bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht https://t.co/sqXaFp0f1k they must be just so damn tired like.... i can't even imagine twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta… they must be just so damn tired like.... i can't even imagine twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta…

𝓰𝓲𝓰𝓲 ⁷ | 아퍼방퍼 @dionysiaknj lea⁷ @seokjinbit bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht https://t.co/sqXaFp0f1k the thought of BTS seeing all the hate comments eventhough the main culprit was the fickle government, pisses me off twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta… the thought of BTS seeing all the hate comments eventhough the main culprit was the fickle government, pisses me off twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta…

sumi/ Ꮭ𐌉𐌍Ᏽ𐌋𐌄 @honeylikebts lea⁷ @seokjinbit bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht https://t.co/sqXaFp0f1k this actually hurt so much bc I can’t imagine all the sht that they’ve gone through these past few years… twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta… this actually hurt so much bc I can’t imagine all the sht that they’ve gone through these past few years… twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta…

⋆gee⁷⋆ @meofjupiter lea⁷ @seokjinbit bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht bro just imagine how done BTS are when even their ex-manager Hobum is openly expressing his frustration on behalf of the boys… i can only imagine what happened behind close doors holy sht https://t.co/sqXaFp0f1k yeah everybody was sick of this whole charade that has been going on for years twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta… yeah everybody was sick of this whole charade that has been going on for years twitter.com/seokjinbit/sta…

Ex-manager Song Ho-bum’s interactions with BTS have gone viral several times

bulletproof seokjin @jinpakasso jin is all soft and giggly at the airport BUT THEN HE GETS EMBARRASSED AND BURIES HIS FACE IN HIS MANAGER'S NECK HELP ME jin is all soft and giggly at the airport BUT THEN HE GETS EMBARRASSED AND BURIES HIS FACE IN HIS MANAGER'S NECK HELP ME https://t.co/MC7QFRTZPG

Song Ho-bum was one of the managers that veteran ARMYs would remember in an instant. He worked with the septet during their early years and was often the cause of happiness for both the idols and fans.

Song and BTS have shared memorable times together, some of which are etched in fans’ minds too. The most viral clip of Song is with Jin, who buried his face in his shoulders after being embarrassed at an airport. The Butter singers were also present at his wedding. A photo of them with Song’s baby also went viral on ARMY Twitter.

Jimin Global 🌍 | Jimtober @JiminGlobal [INSTAGRAM]



BTS Manager Hobum Song shared a photo of the members with his baby!



Jimin’s smile while holding the baby is so endearing 🥹 [INSTAGRAM]BTS Manager Hobum Song shared a photo of the members with his baby!Jimin’s smile while holding the baby is so endearing 🥹 https://t.co/QvfUJldA9H

In other news, BTS is predicted to have contributed 29.1 trillion USD to the South Korean economy between 2014 and 2023, reported Fortune on Tuesday, October 18.

