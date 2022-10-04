Create

"Oh My Heart": BTS ARMYs react to wholesome pictures of Bangtan with their manager’s baby

BTS members pose with their manager
BTS members pose with their manager's baby (Image via Twitter/@tokytae)
Anwaya Mane
Anwaya Mane
ANALYST
Modified Oct 04, 2022 06:51 PM IST

On October 3, 2022, one of BTS’ managers, Song Ho-bum, shared adorable pictures of the Bangtan members with his son on his personal Instagram. In the post, BTS members were seen affectionately holding the baby and playing with him.

BTS WITH A BABY OH MY HEART 😭 https://t.co/wlnMINS8Q4

Following this, ARMYs took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing the septet's picture with the baby. Their reactions suggested that they were pleased with the members' caring and fun attitude towards children in general.

BTS members Jimin, V, and Jung Kook console the crying baby

When the pictures were clicked, BTS members and their staff were stationed backstage for the 2021 Lotte Family Concert.

송호범님 인스타instagram.com/p/CjPonwJpgP6/… https://t.co/90oMPMrWmC

The septet was seen consoling and smiling affectionately as the baby was crying. The maknae line, comprising of Jimin, Jung Kook and V, each took turns to console the toddler. While Jung Kook can be seen pouting at the baby and looking into his eyes with love and affection, another photo had V cooing at the baby.

One picture even saw SUGA holding the baby in his arms and trying to look cool. Finally, in the group picture, Jimin was seen holding the manager's son in his arms as the members smiled.

As soon as the pictures made it to the internet, fans took the opportunity to appreciate the BTS members holding and playing with their manager's son. Check out some of their reactions:

NAURRRRRRRRR Bts’ manager(?) Posted these throwback pictures of the boys with his baby im not okay 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MJG2TDZt1O
The tannies with babies just hits different 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/fyKQuCr4NG

While the majority of the fandom continued to appreciate the members being adorable with kids, many fans expressed their happiness at seeing fan edits of the members holding babies come to life. Some even took this moment to wonder if they will ever get to watch a RUN BTS episode featuring cute babies. One ARMY tweeted:

"I'm still on my ideas of hoping to get a RUN BTS episode where tannies take care of babies"

For those unversed, "tannies" refer to members as their Korean name is Bangtan Sonyeondan.

THIS WAS BACK IN 2019 in Lotte concert oh my goodness the baby with tannies 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺I'm still on my ideas of hoping to get a RUN BTS episode where tannies take care of babies https://t.co/bXFYX3eKKi
bts with a baby oh im gonna cry this is so precious https://t.co/xT0NXztNNu
Bangtan's manager Hobum's IG post. Bangtan with babies too cute. https://t.co/3iXDVkqcH8
MAKNAE LINE WITH BABIES REALLY CAME TO LIFE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gXPge2AWgn

Besides their manager's son, the Bangtan members are also very fond of their choreographer Son Song-deuk’s son, Moa, and always entertain him whenever he comes to visit them on shoots.

The septet performed at the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert alongside label mates TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, ITZY, and Super Junior D&E (Super Junior Donghae and Eunhyuk).

Super Junior's Shindong was the MC for the special event, which was streamed online for fans to watch. The theme for the event was "Meet the green vibes, greet the duty-free life," giving the message of environmental protection, sustainability, and going green to reduce our carbon footprints in the environment.

In other news, Bangtan will be performing for the first time in almost six months for the “2030 World Expo” concert bid at Busan’s Asiad stadium on October 15, 2022. The concert is free of charge and is scheduled to host 100,000 fans.

The Yet to Come concert will be streamed live on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW for international ARMYs.

Edited by Priya Majumdar

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...