"You brought big hope into my life and music" Crush reveals in a heartfelt letter to BTS' j-hope

After winning hearts with their successful collaboration for Rush Hour, Crush and BTS' j-hope are trending again online for their sweet friendship. Especially because of the earnest letter Crush wrote to the Chicken Noodle Soup singer.
On September 29, 2022, Crush revealed the letter he wrote to j-hope as a thank you gift. It was originally sent on September 5, 2022, weeks before the release of their song.
The letter, sitting next to a bouquet of flowers, was addressed to "To. You are my hope Hoseok!" Calling him an angel in his letter, Crush shared that he feels blessed to have known someone like him in his life. The Ohio singer called j-hope his biggest blessing and further wrote:
"You brought big hope into my life and music, just like your name. I am genuinely thankful that you created such amazing music together! I hope our friendship doesn't change and we could continue making music happy and healthy! Thanks again and love you so much, bro!"
K-netizens react to Crush's sweet letter to j-hope
Ever since the release of Rush Hour, fans have been blessed with tons of content featuring the BTS rapper and Crush. Through the promotions of multiple Rush Hour Tiktoks, the two can be seen enjoying each other's company.
The recent letter from Crush has further caused the K-netizens to react to their delightful brotherhood. Several comments poured in after the letter surfaced online.
A netizen wrote:
"It really is lucky to meet someone you can get along with while working"
Another cheered on their friendship and shared that the two K-pop idols definitely get along. Meanwhile, one appreciated Crush's letter writing style.
"He writes such a good letter"
Recently, Crush appeared on Korean variety show Knowing Bros and opened up about the time he sang at j-hope's sister's wedding. The private ceremony, which took place in May 2021, was attended by all BTS members. It was elevated with Crush singing Beautiful - the popular OST from Goblin K-drama.
He admitted that while singing the song, he felt like he was auditioning because all of the BTS members were seated directly in front of him, watching him sing.
Rush Hour sweeps charts all across the world
Crush, who made his comeback after two years with Rush Hour, delivered a banging track to the fans and grooved with BTS' j-hope flawlessly.
Unsurprisingly, the song topped various charts around the world, including the iTunes songs chart in 41 different countries. Rush Hour is also currently No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.