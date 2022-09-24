ARMY suspect BTS' j-hope of sneaking his iconic past choreographies in the new 'Rush Hour' music video

BTS' j-hope recently appeared on Crush's comeback track, Rush Hour, with his verse and his signature dance moves. However, he surprised his fans as some ARMYs (BTS' fandom) suspect him of incorporating his previous choreographies into the new music video.

After releasing his debut studio album Jack In The Box in July 2022, BTS' j-hope made a comeback with Crush. The duo's energy and rap is being appreciated by K-pop fans across the globe.

As the two danced to the song, the Arson singer was allegedly seen sneaking his previous dance routines into the new song. This has now become a topic of conversation online, with ARMYs claiming that the singer was indeed sneaking in older routines.

BTS' j-hope creates a buzz in Rush Hour music video, dancing to some of his old choreographies with Crush

With the new video, Jung Ho-seok, or j-hope, has impressed his fans and followers once again as he gave his 100% to it.

However, fans were further impressed when he gave a sneaky nod to his previous dance routines that fans already love. The Ego singer was seen including his dance steps from songs like BTS' Mic Drop, Go Go, Boy With Luv and others. The singer also picked moves from his solo songs, including Chicken Noodle Soup which featured Becky G and Jin's Super Tuna.

As he danced to the song, the rapper also made Crush dance to the routines.

Response to Crush's Rush Hour

The song marks Crush's first-ever comeback since his discharge from Military. He also discussed the track and spoke about how it was to work with the BTS member.

Crush said:

"I was thinking that J-Hope would suit this song better than anyone else, so I really wanted to work with him, but I think we created synergy in many ways.”

Rush Hour has topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 41 different countries including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Mexico. It also entered the Top 10 list in nations like the United States, where it stood at No. 2, Japan, where it stood at No. 3 and the United Kingdom where it stood at No. 4. Other than that, Rush Hour also topped Bug's real-time chart in Korea as soon as it came out.

