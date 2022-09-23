“He was sweating profusely”: CRUSH shares fun stories behind working with BTS’ j-hope

CRUSH shared a host of inspirational stories about working with BTS' j-hope for Rush Hour. The singer-songwriter intended to present fans with a refreshing song, and the collaboration with j-hope served the purpose brilliantly.

In an interview with MK Sports, the artist spoke about the story behind recording Rush Hour with the BTS rapper. He mentioned the Sunshine rapper's determination and mentioned how he insisted on re-recording to make sure the song was flawless.

“j-hope worked so hard on recording to the extent that he was sweating profusely, and he didn’t even go to the bathroom. Throughout the recording, j-hope was like, Let me do it again. I can do it better. One more time please!”

CRUSH added that BTS' j-hope's work ethic showed how he has achieved unparalleled success. He said:

“Looking at him, I thought that he isn’t where he is today for nothing, and I really respect him as an artist.”

CRUSH opens up about working with BTS' j-hope for the first time

Nearly two years later, famous soloist CRUSH announced his comeback with the digital single Rush Hour (feat j-hope of BTS) on September 19, 2022. The news took everyone by surprise. Fans' expectations skyrocketed as it promised to incorporate two incredible things in one song, CRUSH's comeback and the Daydream rapper's presence.

In a September 22 interview with MK Sports, CRUSH discussed how the collaboration came about. He approached BTS' j-hope first with the idea of working together. He further shared:

“J-Hope and I had been talking a lot about music before. While I was preparing for this new song, I learned that the musical direction I was looking at and the parts I relate to are similar to those of J-Hope. So I suggested to J-Hope that we work together, and that’s how he agreed to take part by featuring [in the song].”

He added that BTS' sunshine rapper suited Rush Hour the most. He even shared that the duo "created synergy in many ways."

BTS' j-hope not only featured in the song but also filmed its music video. He even boosted CRUSH's energy when he felt low and helped him monitor the output.

“j-hope even willingly appeared in the music video. When I became physically very low on energy from filming my dancing scenes, he stood by my side and tried to cheer me up. Also, I was so grateful for him when he helped monitor and provided coaching.”

The song garnered positive responses from the audience. The music video packed a hidden punch that surprised fans too. In one of the chorus choreographies, the duo danced to the hook step of BTS' Mic Drop.

Rush Hour (feat j-hope of BTS) was released on September 22, 2022, and has already garnered 5.3 million views on YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far