“Jung Kook Power”: BTS fans react to the international magazine Forbes lavishing praise on the Bangtan member

On September 30, the international magazine Forbes released an article lavishing praise on BTS’ Jung Kook and his recent solo achievements. The magazine released an article titled BTS’ Jung Kook continues to prove he’s a Pop Hitmaker on the Billboard Charts.

They deemed that despite having no official album or mixtape release, "2022 has been a huge year" for the singer with his collaboration on songs and singles and has dominated the global music charts, particularly the Billboard music charts.

The magazine also pointed out that his collab releases and singles have continued to cement their place on the Billboard music charts despite being a couple of months old.

ARMYs are proud that Jung Kook’s efforts are gaining attention and have taken to social media to share their views on the Euphoria singer being crowned a “Pop Hitmaker.”

BTS’ Jung Kook’s Left and Right feat Charlie Puth continues reigning on Billboard charts

The year started with Stay Alive, the official OST for BTS’ webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO which was released in February this year. The powerful track was produced by SUGA and sung by Jung Kook, delivering a fantastic collaboration.

The song became his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with its debut at number 95. The song was also his first solo top-ten entry on the Billboard Global chart at number eight. It debuted at number 89 in the British Official Charts and is the first Korean soundtrack in history to do so.

He then released My You, a sweet Korean-English song dedicated to ARMYs as a gift for supporting the septet for nine years. His most successful collab release is Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth.

The Forbes article highlights his solo achievements this year and how his songs, particularly Left and Right, are still reigning on the Billboard music charts. The collaboration between BTS Jung Kook and Charlie Puth has become one of the biggest and most successful collab tracks by a Korean artist in U.S. history.

Upon release, the song debuted at number one in India and peaked at number 22 on Billboard Hot 100 and a fantastic number 5 on Billboard 200, the highest top 10 entry for both artists. The magazine mentioned that the song continued to rise on Billboard’s radio charts, a difficult feat to achieve.

In fact, the song has cemented its place at number 12 on the Pop Airplay chart. The song is in tough competition with other K-pop tracks mainly BTS’ English language tracks Dynamite and Butter and PSY’s ever-green track Gangnam Style.

The song has also charted successfully on Adult Pop and Adult Contemporary Charts. On YouTube, the song has clocked 222 million views and is steadily inching towards 300 million views.

BTS fans are proud of the group’s youngest member’s achievements and have taken to social media to share their thoughts on it.

Lúcia Nunes @MariaLc60363861 @JungkookPress @BTS_twt he deserves every success and much more will come and no one takes it away from him, because he is well deserved 🫰🫶🥰 @JungkookPress @BTS_twt he deserves every success and much more will come and no one takes it away from him, because he is well deserved 🫰🫶🥰💜👏👏

Zenaida Ojeda @ZenaidaOjeda6 @JungkookPress @purplereign111 @BTS_twt I’m going to said this again, “ I can imagine if Jungkook does a solo concert it will be lit @JungkookPress @purplereign111 @BTS_twt I’m going to said this again, “ I can imagine if Jungkook does a solo concert it will be lit 🔥 🔥🔥

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers Forbes: BTS’ Jungkook continues to prove he’s a Pop Hitmaker on the Billboard Charts. 2022 has been a huge year for Jungkook when it comes to his solo successes. The Jungkook/Puth collab’s become one of the biggest and highest-reaching tracks by a Korean musician in U.S history. Forbes: BTS’ Jungkook continues to prove he’s a Pop Hitmaker on the Billboard Charts. 2022 has been a huge year for Jungkook when it comes to his solo successes. The Jungkook/Puth collab’s become one of the biggest and highest-reaching tracks by a Korean musician in U.S history. https://t.co/0bJmbQ8Hre

• @jungkooktrends Prestigious Media and Magazines about Jungkook. Prestigious Media and Magazines about Jungkook. https://t.co/bPmlKKnhAt

BTS Jung Kook’s Cookie character revealed to reach 1.2 million pre-orders in the group’s latest collaboration Cookie Run

Meanwhile, BTS is currently collaborating with the game Cookie Run, with each member revealing their special character for the campaign. However, when Jung Kook’s character was unveiled, it surpassed everyone’s expectations.

His character has garnered a massive 1.2 million pre-orders, the highest amongst all the members so far.

The pre-orders were at 500 K when the other characters were revealed but jumped a significant 700 K when his cute character was revealed.

Fans were in awe of his “Cookie” character, gushing that it resembles the member, who is also known as Kookie by friends and fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far