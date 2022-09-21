"We are down bad for him": Hilarious Jung Kook memes take over Twitter as K-Pop star's Instagram story update leaves fans stumped

BTS' maknae Jung Kook's latest Instagram story has left fans speechless and spawned a slew of memes on the internet.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, BTS' Jung Kook posted two Instagram stories on his personal account. While fans were excited by Jung Kook's Instagram update, many were perplexed by the small size of the video clips the singer had posted. Because the video clips were so short, it was difficult to understand what the Euphoria singer had posted.

The first post zoomed in on the story of the sky, followed by a video of a car ride. Many fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Kook's amusing Instagram post.

Jung Kook is currently trending on Instagram because of his story

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys Can't believe the whole fandom is crying over jungkook posting a scenery story which is not even visible we are down bad for him Can't believe the whole fandom is crying over jungkook posting a scenery story which is not even visible we are down bad for him

The Instagram story spawned a slew of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter, highlighting the fan's fondness for the group's youngest member.

Despite the fact that the story had only been up for a few hours, creative ARMYs were already hard at work on video edits.

hiphoper @chotisiumar Jungkook likes to tease armies Jungkook likes to tease armies 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cxXm5hC6Hj

Some fans decided to zoom in on the story to figure out what it was about. Zooming in didn't help, but it did give everyone an idea about the story update.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons i missed him jungkook's instagram story is a very very tiny sky videoi missed him jungkook's instagram story is a very very tiny sky video 😭 i missed him https://t.co/iPdh9zJFah

The second Instagram story featured Jung Kook driving a car and slowly zooming in on his own face. The zoomed-in video was so pixelated that some fans began counting the individual pixels.

Fans were piqued by the singer's thought process while sharing these stories.

jungkook thinker @hrIykoo jungkook after posting those ig stories jungkook after posting those ig stories https://t.co/RCqIZEV7wJ

koo ⭐️🍭 @jeonpixi me trying to see jungkook’s instagram story: me trying to see jungkook’s instagram story: https://t.co/05gZ7SQMnf

ARMYs also made jokes about Jung Kook returning to the internet after a long absence only to post an obscure story and then leave.

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys We came so far with jungkook car videos We came so far with jungkook car videos https://t.co/8roEOuxJqN

More about what the artist has been up to

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts “Left and Right” is charting at #41 on Billboard Hot 100 this week, the highest charting song by a k-pop act in the chart! “Left and Right” is charting at #41 on Billboard Hot 100 this week, the highest charting song by a k-pop act in the chart!

The golden maknae has been breaking records left and right while posting scenic stories. The Still With You singer surpassed 6 million streams on Spotify Global, making him the first Asian solo artist to rank alongside western artists Harry Styles and Charlie Puth.

Stay Alive, his last solo single, debuted at number three on Spotify Global, with 4.7 million filtered debut streams. Furthermore, his collaboration track Left and Right debuted at number three on the aforementioned chart with 6.7 million filtered debut streams.

Jungkook Charts @jkoncharts “Left and Right” is the 6th highest song by a kpop act on Spotify Global chart currently, surpassing “Ready For Love”, “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah”. “Left and Right” is the 6th highest song by a kpop act on Spotify Global chart currently, surpassing “Ready For Love”, “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah”. https://t.co/r3nQWVg7dl

With the phenomenal performance of Left and Right on Spotify Global, Jung Kook has become the most sought-after Asian soloist, garnering 6 million streams.

The singer also recently celebrated his 25 birthday. The day was commemorated by his fellow members wishing him well on their socials. ARMY went above and beyond to celebrate Jungkook's birthday, including creating billboards, streaming Jungkook's solo music, raising funds for non-profit organizations and even paying a visit to his father's restaurant in Seoul.

Millions of fans from all over the world banded together to take part in a variety of birthday projects that were thoughtful, sweet, and out-of-this-world.

anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) @jjksceo jungkook attending iu's concert is so sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever. hope my jungkookie had the best time at iu’s concert ill cry rn omg jungkook attending iu's concert is so sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever. hope my jungkookie had the best time at iu’s concert ill cry rn omg https://t.co/nB5Zj51NwZ

Apart from this, BTS' Maknae was seen attending soloist IU's 'Golden Hour' concert twice in a row. This time, he was spotted with group member J-hope. Fans photographed him cheering on the concert with a lightstick and a slogan at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far