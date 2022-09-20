Fans pour in love as IU confesses she has a hearing disorder at THE GOLDEN HOUR concert

Prominent soloist IU revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for a hearing disorder on the last night of her THE GOLDEN HOUR concert in Seoul.
The 29-year-old soloist put up stunning performances for the audience at the two-day solo concert. Her confession towards the end of the concert shocked many since the LILAC singer belted out high notes for My Sea just before her reveal.
Fans showered the LILAC singer with love and support. They also praised her for being brave enough to open up about her internal struggles at THE GOLDEN HOUR concert. After her announcement, Twitter was flooded with heaps of support for her.
Despite how grand THE GOLDEN HOUR concert was, IU shared that she was "very nervous" while preparing for it. The soloist's discography contains songs that require minimal choreography, which renders focus on her voice.
“It’s so painful to watch”: THE GOLDEN HOUR by IU goes down in history as a grand yet bittersweet concert
IU, often called the Queen of K-pop, wrapped up her two-day offline solo concert at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on September 17 and 18, 2022. She gave larger-than-life performances, complete with her grand outfits, huge stage, hot air balloon, drone shows and many more things.
IU was diagnosed with Patulous Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, a disorder that causes a person to hear their own voices loudly. As per Verywell Health, it is described as a rare condition that affects only 1 out of every 10,000 people.
The disorder is similar to having clogged ears. There is no specific cause for the same. Some of the risk factors include rapid and significant weight loss, anxiety and stress, conditions with the jaw, and exhaustion.
As per Korean outlet Hankyoreh, the soloist revealed her struggles directly to fans after performing Love Poem. She mentioned that it had become a bit worse on the second day and that preparing for the concert was tougher for her.
She said:
“I actually have a bit of a problem with my ears, so I was nervous and prepared for this performance. It's not serious, but there was a situation where I couldn't control my ears well over a year ago. Since the end of yesterday's performance, my ears have gotten a little worse, So I think I had a little hellish day while rehearsing last night and today.”
She added that she could not hear the audience properly but thanked them for their support as she continued:
“I barely heard you today, but I felt like they were cheering for me and congratulating me on my 14th anniversary.”
UAENAs, IU’s fandom, also observed that the singer-actress’ documentary, Pieces, shed light on the same subject. The documentary shows the Palette singer’s visit to the doctor, giving fans a glimpse behind her hearing disorder.
Naturally, fans poured in all their love for the actress, who has remained Korea's most successful and famous soloist for over a decade. THE GOLDEN HOUR concert was IU's first offline concert in three years and she went all out to give fans an unforgettable experience.
Fans also wished IU a quick recovery and sent in wishes to take care of herself after she opened up about her health at THE GOLDEN HOUR concert.
Meanwhile, IU revealed that she will now exclude Palette and Good Day from her concert setlist, making THE GOLDEN HOUR the last time fans were able to hear the two songs live. Nearly 85,000 people witnessed the magic that the singer weaved, among which were multiple K-pop idols too.