IU wins hearts with warm gesture for fans at airport

Lee Ji-eun aka IU, deemed as the ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ by South Koreans, has once again touched thousands of hearts with her kindness.

On June 27, the K-pop soloist prepared snacks for those awaiting her arrival at the Incheon International Airport from Japan, where she had gone to promote her upcoming film Broker. Her sweet gesture touched the hearts of fans, many of whom took to social media to share her present for them.

This is not the first time she has displayed unparalleled fan service. In fact, this 29-year-old K-pop singer and actor is known for preparing packages of snacks and sweets for her fans each time she travels overseas. Additionally, she also brings back souvenirs for them from the country of visit.

IU personally greets fans at the airport, leaves them gushing over her gifts

Upon arriving at the airport, the talented singer warmly greeted her fans, personally wishing them goodbye before leaving. She even rolled down the windows and held their hands as she left the airport.

Take a look at how IU's fanbase, UAENAs reacted to her gifts for them:

This generosity is not restricted only to her domestic fans. On her visit to Indonesia for her first concert in Jakarta, the K-pop soloist had prepared an assortment of Korean snacks for Indonesian UAENAs eagerly waiting at the airport to meet the idol.

IU made Cannes debut with her latest feature film Broker

Broker is a Korean film directed by the highly acclaimed Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu, and was released in South Korea on June 8. The movie focuses on the concept of a ‘baby box’ and depicts the relationship between the baby, the finder of the baby and the mother.

Broker also premiered at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival as a competitor, marking IU’s debut at Cannes, where she was flooded with praises for her outstanding performance in the movie.

Speaking about her experience and reacting to the praises, the K-pop singer said:

“After the film premiered and I heard that people were saying a lot of good things about my acting, I didn’t believe it at first. I thought they must only be telling me the good parts, but I realized it after putting the comments through a translator. It was novel to me that there were people who were impressed by my acting. I wondered if it was because of the director. I felt really great.”

The actress also shed light on her experience of playing the nuanced role of a single mother:

“It was challenging to portray So-young because she was a mother with such a dark and depressing past. To be very honest, I was overwhelmed by the fact that I had to play a mother, which I had no personal experience of, and a single mother at that.”

Prior to this, the K-pop idol had also made news on June 2, when she distributed snacks and candies at the airport following her return from the Cannes Film Festival.

