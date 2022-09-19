All K-pop idols who attended IU’s THE GOLDEN HOUR concert

IU’s The Golden Hour concert brimmed with K-pop idols swooning over the Nation’s "Little Sister." From BTS’ Jungkook to TWICE’s Nayeon, many superstars of the South Korean music industry were spotted grooving to IU’s mesmerizing vocals. Undoubtedly, she lived up to her K-pop concert queen status during THE GOLDEN HOUR: Under the Orange Sun concert.

Also known as Lee Ji-eun, IU held her first in-person concert in almost three years at the Seoul Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil, Seoul. The two-day concert, held on September 17 and 18, offered a grand musical experience as expected of the K-pop idol. With a 26-song setlist on both days, IU’s The Golden Hour concert also guest starred ITZY (Day 1) and Jay Park (Day 2).

🎬 @serene1219 iu is truly the queen of kpop this concert was spectacular in every way iu is truly the queen of kpop this concert was spectacular in every way https://t.co/4i2CaGhhKU

The Good Day singer left no stone unturned in giving a lifetime experience to her fans and fellow idols alike, signifying her evergreen stature in the industry. In light of this, let’s look at all the K-pop idols who were spotted at IU’s The Golden Hour concert.

TXT’s Soobin, BTS’ Jungkook, and more: All the K-pop idols seen at IU’s THE GOLDEN HOUR concert

1) BTS’ Jungkook and j-hope

BTS’ Jungkook is IU’s biggest fanboy and the K-pop idol has admitted to that on countless occasions. From buying IU’s album as his first with his own money to cheering for her during her MMA 2017 speech, the golden maknae has proved his admiration for her time and again. Therefore, him attending IU’s The Golden Hour concert didn’t come as a surprise to many. He was spotted carrying a lightstick and a cheer banner as well.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



My Sea - IU



*he went to IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert j-hope Instagram StoryMy Sea - IU*he went to IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert j-hope Instagram Story🎵My Sea - IU*he went to IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert https://t.co/BWAyHjlWhm

However, Jungkook wasn’t the only BTS member at the concert as j-hope also updated fans of his whereabouts on his Instagram story. The Arson singer shared a picture of an entry band wrapped around his wrist, signaling his presence at the concert. j-hope starred on IU's Palette, where the two shared an amazing time bonding with each other.

2) TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, and Jeongyeon

minaron #TalkThatTalk @godmitzu Jeongyeon and Jihyo went to IU's concert and Jihyo took the seat cushion that IU's mom made Jeongyeon and Jihyo went to IU's concert and Jihyo took the seat cushion that IU's mom made 😭 https://t.co/KvUK2x8N6L

IU’s charms and adorable personality has earned her a massive fanbase, with TWICE members taking a front seat in the queue. Jeongyeon posted a Bubble update where she shared some pictures of lightsticks and informed her fans that she will be attending Day 2 of the concert as well.

minaron #TalkThatTalk @godmitzu NAYEON TOOK PICS WITH IU OMG OUR SUCCESSFUL FANGIRL NAYEON TOOK PICS WITH IU OMG OUR SUCCESSFUL FANGIRL https://t.co/vpg99MLEZt

While Jihyo was seen posing with cushions, POP! singer Nayeon grabbed the opportunity to take selfies with IU, giving a much relatable fangirling moment.

3) TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu

곰 @19304s SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU AT IU'S CONCERT~ 🥹



BEOMGYU WORE AN ORANGE BUCKET HAT & BROUGHT AN ORANGE UMBRELLA BECAUSE OF THE DRESS CODE???? HE'S SO CUTE SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU AT IU'S CONCERT~ 🥹 BEOMGYU WORE AN ORANGE BUCKET HAT & BROUGHT AN ORANGE UMBRELLA BECAUSE OF THE DRESS CODE???? HE'S SO CUTE https://t.co/skyFVfrtDC

BTS members weren’t the only BIGHIT boy band to mark their presence at IU’s The Golden Hour concert, as TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu were also seen having the time of their lives. Beomgyu’s Weverse update captioned “I’ll enjoy watching iu sunbaenim’s concert and be back..” was enough to make MOAs excited for the Blue Hour singers.

From making sure they are following the theme to sharing their post-concert thoughts, the admitted how star struck they were. Both K-pop idols had an emotional blast at the concert as “tears kept flowing” throughout the 3-hour long concert.

4) ATEEZ’s Jongho

Ay⩜⃝ 🏴‍☠️민기's @mingaya_TEEZ from iu noticing the love poem cover to this cute lil interaction to jongho actually meeting iu at her concert and her recognizing him . this is the beginning of the story of how two vocal legends are gonna collab from iu noticing the love poem cover to this cute lil interaction to jongho actually meeting iu at her concert and her recognizing him . this is the beginning of the story of how two vocal legends are gonna collab😌 https://t.co/a0apMK14Za

The vocal king of ATEEZ, Jongho also went to IU’s concert. He expressed how touched he was while listening to her voice and looks up to her as an inspiration. Jongho previously sang a cover to IU’s Love Poem which was deeply admired by both fandoms alike. The moment brewed up talk of a possible collaboration between the two vocal powerhouses. However, him personal greeting IU in her waiting room has made fans even more hopeful for a collab.

5) VIVIZ Umji, Eunha, and SinB

To add to the many stars at IU’s The Golden Hour concert VIVIZ members Umji, Eunha, and SinB also showed up to the festivities. K-pop idol Umji took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her experience as a Uaena (IU’s fandom name). She flaunted her beautiful lightstick amidst the gorgeously lit arena, leaving fans in a frenzy.

6) GOLDEN CHILD’s Joochan

anne ⤮ ♡̷ @skbinz youngtaek and jangjun went to stray kids concert, and joochan went to iu’s concert. so happy that my boys are having a great time today 🥹🤍 youngtaek and jangjun went to stray kids concert, and joochan went to iu’s concert. so happy that my boys are having a great time today 🥹🤍 https://t.co/w66H3vzQzA

Among the many fanboys, GOLDEN CHILD’s Joochan also made his place in IU’s The Golden Hour concert. The K-pop idol expressed how awestruck he was and that he has no regrets whatsoever. He shed tears and poured his heart out while listening to IU, revealing how deep and meaningful his relationship is with her songs.

7) Secret Number’s Minji

Secret Number member Minji also took to social media to update fans about the love she has for IU. The K-pop idol shared a picture of her lightstick beautifully shining in the stadium. This is not the first time she has admired IU. She previously sang IU’s MY SEA on a Vlive session which spoke tons about her affection towards Nation’s "Little Sister."

8) KARA’s Kang Ji-young

Team 🌟🍬 @IUteamstarcandy



“She who shined the brightest in the world tonight 🤍 @/dlwlrma”



instagram.com/kkangjji_?igsh… [TRANS] 220917 KARA Kang Jiyoung Instagram Story @ 2022 #IU Concert“She who shined the brightest in the world tonight 🤍 @/dlwlrma” [TRANS] 220917 KARA Kang Jiyoung Instagram Story @ 2022 #IU Concert “She who shined the brightest in the world tonight 🤍 @/dlwlrma”instagram.com/kkangjji_?igsh… https://t.co/47kP7AugBs

KARA’s Kang Ji-young captured the ethereal atmosphere of IU’s The Golden Hour concert. Filled with lights, fireworks, and constant cheers, she shared pictures from the day to her Instagram account. Even more admirable was her caption, which read,

“She who shined the brightest in the world tonight.”

9) The Boyz

Studded with stardom, IU’s The Golden Hour concert was a lifetime experience and The Boyz weren’t to miss it at any cost. Five out of eleven members, namely Kevin, Hyunjae, Younghoon, Jacob, and Chagmin, made it to the big day. Like other K-pop idols, they also shared their post-concert thoughts on social media. While Younghoon wants to perform in the Seoul Olympic Stadium at least once in his career, Chagmin revealed how comforting the experience was for him.

10) STAYC's Sieun

STAYC member Sieun also scored tickets to IU’s grand concert. Not only was the K-pop idol visibly pumped to see her perform live, but she also expressed her contentment after the concert was over. Appearing in a white top and baby pink pants, Sieun looked especially adorable in space buns.

11) Soloist Rothy

Team 🌟🍬 @IUteamstarcandy



“I could feel that this was the power of music.”



instagram.com/p/CinIEC6vnjl/… [TRANS] 220917 Singer Rothy shares how watching the #IU ’s 2022 Concert helped her recall her original aspirations and courage to dream as a singer 🤍“I could feel that this was the power of music.” [TRANS] 220917 Singer Rothy shares how watching the #IU’s 2022 Concert helped her recall her original aspirations and courage to dream as a singer 🤍💙“I could feel that this was the power of music.”instagram.com/p/CinIEC6vnjl/… https://t.co/nD6l0b39Z2

Following the many gems of the industry, talented solo artist Rothy also scored tickets to IU’s The Golden Hour concert. Like any other fan, the K-pop idol was beyond grateful to have witnessed her inspiration perform in front of her. She shared an extremely lengthy and heartfelt message on her Instagram account admiring IU and expressing her gratitude.

12) MIRAE’s Dongpyo

MIRAE star Dongpyo was also among the many K-pop idols to attend IU’s The Golden Hour concert. He posted pictures of himself waving the IU I-KE lightstick and expressed his spectacular experience. He said he felt a number of emotions throughout the concert and was really happy at the end of it.

13) T-ARA’s Jiyeon

T-ARA’s Jiyeon is BFFs with IU and the two share an amazing bond and therefore her attendance at the concert wasn’t a complete surprise. She shared an Instagram story holding the I-KE lightstick and captioned it with a heart emoji. The two K-pop idols have supported each other through thick and thin. IU was also a special guest on Jiyeon’s On and Off, signifying the nature of their friendship.

With such a star studded concert, IU once again proved her stature as the concert queen. Apart from these K-pop idols, actors Anupam Tripathi, Kim Min-seok, Park Ju-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Yoo Inna, Lee Joon-gi, Song Seung-heon, and Kim Young-chul, among many others, also graced the arena with their presence.

Undoubtedly, IU’s The Golden Hour concert provided a scintillating and breathtaking experience like no other.

