“We’re both Uaena”: TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu heap praises on IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu attended the first day of IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert and were all praises for it.

On September 17, the TXT members made their way to Seoul’s Jamsil stadium also known as Seoul’s Olympic stadium. Beomgyu shared an update on Weverse with a picture of the golden sun and the balmy sky of Seoul.

The caption on the picture read:

“We’ll be back after enjoying IU sunbaenim’s concert”.

True to their word, the talented TXT members thoroughly enjoyed IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert and gushed about it on Weverse.

“We’re both Uaena”: the Blue Hour singers excitedly revealed and fans couldn’t help but revel in their excitement.

TXT Translations 📝 @translatingTXT [breaking news] it turns out that choi beomgyu…



choi beomgyu is a uaena and he didn’t want to go alone so he woke up soobin and asked him to go with him

so they’re currently on their way to the concert!



🧸 we’re both uaena



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu declare IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert was the “best three hours ever”

Dressed in “regular-stylish” outfits, TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu thoroughly enjoyed themselves at IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert.

A fan clicked a quick picture of the duo after the concert was over. In the picture, the TXT leader was seen dressed in a denim shirt and trousers with a box in hand, preferably with a light stick.

TXT’s Beomgyu on the other hand was spotted wearing an orange bucket cap and a matching umbrella.

Post the concert, TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu answered some concert-related questions.

When asked to describe their immediate thoughts on the concert, Soobin and Beomgyu revealed they cried for the entire duration of the concert and almost swallowed their tears a couple of times.

They said:

“Tears kept flowing out as I watched. It was the best 3 hours ever.”

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu also described IU’s visuals were akin to a real-life princess. IU’s concerts are known to last for between three to five hours each time and are amazing with each passing hour.

Most fans attending the concert followed the “orange dress code” and jokingly suggested to TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu that they must carry a bright orange carrot with them, causing them to feel momentarily confused thinking it was a concert rule.

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu were so excited for IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert and were worried they might not get a light stick. They requested fans to keep one reserved for them.

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu also revealed that they look forward to all of IU’s songs at “The Golden Hour” concert and MOAs pointed out that they feel similarly towards the event.

The Crown singers revealed that they are inspired by IU’s concert and will work harder to provide a better stage for their fans.

MOAs couldn’t help but gush at TXT’s “fanboying” over IU and took to social media to share their excitement.

(DNF) 죽여놔 @junghosviken @translatingTXT @TXT_members @TXT_bighit lmaoo the MOA got corrected so they edited the ps and said "well damn it turns out both of you are uaena..." @translatingTXT @TXT_members @TXT_bighit lmaoo the MOA got corrected so they edited the ps and said "well damn it turns out both of you are uaena..."

“They are so cute” a fan commented, and we totally agree with the said statement.

I♡MrDimples @SulliaTxT @translatingTXT @TXT_members

Gyu and Soob are so cute

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_bighit now that I think about it Ueana sounds nothing like IU 🤔.Gyu and Soob are so cute @translatingTXT @TXT_members @TXT_bighit now that I think about it Ueana sounds nothing like IU 🤔.Gyu and Soob are so cute #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER

“Literally the cutest” a fan squeals in excitement, and, well, who are we to disagree with this compliment?

𓄼Soobtorimonjundungies @304forlife @translatingTXT @TXT_members @TXT_bighit Beomgyu my uaena friend please livestream the whole concert for us 🥰 @translatingTXT @TXT_members @TXT_bighit Beomgyu my uaena friend please livestream the whole concert for us 🥰

Uaenas wholeheartedly welcome TXT members to the fandom and hope they attend more IU concerts in the future as well.

In various past interviews, the TXT members revealed that they were huge IU fans and met her backstage at the Melon Music Awards (MMAs) and couldn't stop praising her.

The Anti-Romantic singers are such die-hard IU fans that they were willing to sit outside the concert venue just to hear her sing, should they not get concert tickets.

TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu’s sunbae BTS’ Jung Kook was also spotted at IU’s concert

ᴀɢᴜs(ᴛᴅ). @baangtancity @BTS_twt OMG, JUNGKOOK FUE VISTO EN EL CONCIERTO DE IU RECIENTEMENTE. 🥺 OMG, JUNGKOOK FUE VISTO EN EL CONCIERTO DE IU RECIENTEMENTE. 🥺💜💜 @BTS_twt https://t.co/9x873QKhbu

In addition to the TXT members, their hyung (older brother) and sunbae (senior) BTS’ Jung Kook also attended the concert. It is no secret that BTS’ maknae member is the biggest IU fanboy and hence it is no surprise that he attended the concert as well.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, which is his signature style, he tried to keep a low profile, nonetheless, fans did notice him enjoying himself thoroughly and vibing to the songs.

Fans are hoping that the TXT members bumped into Jung Kook at IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert as well.

Besides them, IU’s “The Golden Hour” concert was attended by BTS’ Jung Kook, former KARA Member Kang Jiyoung, Kim Soo-hyun, and Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi, Kim Min-seok, and Park Ju-hyun amongst others.

