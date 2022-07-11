TOMORROW X TOGETHER to collaborate with American rapper iann dior on a new track, Valley of Lies

On July 11, BIGHIT MUSIC boygroup TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared a teaser of their upcoming collaboration song, Valley of Lies, which will feature the multi-platinum artist and rapper, iann dior.

The group revealed a teaser image along with the announcement, further raising fans' anticipation.

The teaser image released features a young boy, dressed stylishly, walking alone in a meadow. The boy is wearing a wristband with a red ‘plus’ sign, which is also TXT's symbol. As the title suggests, the track is about leaving the valley and marching forward.

Based on the imagery released, it seems like the artists are focusing on an angst-ridden track focusing on intense emotions. It was reported that iann dior reached out to the group for collaboration.

The single, Valley of Lies, will be released on July 22 at 12 am KST via global streaming sites.

MOAs reactions to TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior collab announcement

The TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior musical endeavour will symbolise a global collaboration of contemporary artists.

It is believed iann dior reached out to the talented five-member group himself, as he was a fan of their trendy yet relatable music. Naturally, MOAs, are excited to hear this great piece of news and have taken to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm.

Fans might be interested to learn that the unreleased official video of Valley of Lies featuring iann dior’s gorgeous vocals is out on YouTube.

Prior to this, Yeonjun and Taehyun featured in the track PS5. The song depicts a conflict between a game and a lover, at the suggestion of American pop artist Salem Ilese in February.

ross ✘ @httpcbg txt on mtv, kelly clarkson show, gma, lollapalooza, summer sonic. collaborated w/ salem, guesting on k-variety shows, solo covers, will release a song w/ iann dior, a japanese album, currently on their world tour. MY TXT IS SO HARDWORKING THIS YEAR ALONE. THEY DESERVE THE WORLD txt on mtv, kelly clarkson show, gma, lollapalooza, summer sonic. collaborated w/ salem, guesting on k-variety shows, solo covers, will release a song w/ iann dior, a japanese album, currently on their world tour. MY TXT IS SO HARDWORKING THIS YEAR ALONE. THEY DESERVE THE WORLD

The track is scheduled to drop very soon, on July 22, ahead of their debut performance at Lollapalooza on July 30.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior: Know your artists

Bookish Theories @BookishT_S #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT TXT’s upcoming collab ft. iann dior will be about leaving the Valley of Lies and moving forward. In #ACT_LOVE_SICK the last vcr portrays them walking in a valley cause Thursday’s Child Has Far to Go. Could be the #Valley_of_Lies they’re moving on from TXT’s upcoming collab ft. iann dior will be about leaving the Valley of Lies and moving forward. In #ACT_LOVE_SICK the last vcr portrays them walking in a valley cause Thursday’s Child Has Far to Go. Could be the #Valley_of_Lies they’re moving on from 👀 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT https://t.co/85iXGAm0JE

The talented five-member group features Yeonjun, Soobin (leader), Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. They debuted in March 2019 with The Dream Chapter: Star.

Their most recent release was their record-breaking EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child which was released in May 2022.

Presently, they are on their first world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, which kicked off in Seoul on July 2. The US leg of the tour is currently underway.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making their US music festival debut at the Chicago-based festival Lollapalooza and will be performing on July 30.

Meanwhile, iann dior is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who released his debut mixtape Nothings Ever Good Enough in May 2019.

In July 2020, he made it to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 with him featuring on 24kGoldn’s Mood.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to feature on Good Morning America

ABC has announced that it will air original installments of Good Morning America each day from Monday to Saturday this coming week, four of which will feature noteworthy musical performances.

The Crown singers are set to perform on Monday, July 11.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30, which will be headlined by their sunbae (senior) BTS’ j-hope.

