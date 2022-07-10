8 times TXT’s Taehyun proved he is Mr. Savage

TXT’s Taehyun is widely recognized as the most savage member of the group, and his effortless one-liners have proved that time and again. He continually subjects his fellow group members to sassy and fierce comments and does not shy away from roasting the fans.

The quirky group member leaves no opportunity to goof around and tease his fellow members. TXT’s Taehyun loves to annoy his bandmates, and his savage personality aids him in doing just that.

He is quite active on Twitter and keeps an eye out for opportunities where he can show off his wits. Recently, the idol replied to a fan who said they would cycle from their country to South Korea for him. He said:

"Um, I'm sorry, but you might be in big trouble if you cross over through that line that you see above Seoul."

With responses like that, who wouldn’t be afraid of facing the savage king Taehyun? Let’s take a look at some of TXT’s Taehyun’s comments and statements that cemented his stature as Mr. Savage.

8 times TXT’s Taehyun proved he is the ultimate savage king

1) Top-notch wordplay

seren ✘ @taegyulatte soobin saying he's hot guy and taehyun just saying his temperature is so high soobin saying he's hot guy and taehyun just saying his temperature is so high 😭 https://t.co/vvZBFY5ggO

TXT’s Taehyun’s ability to spontaneously come up with savage wordplay in the middle of a conversation is impressive. One example is him leaving his mark in an interview where Soobin proclaimed himself a "hot guy."

"Yeah, his body temperature is quite high."

This made members laugh out loud, whereas the leader of the group, Soobin, was left speechless.

2) Eat the love or save it?

1등 최연준! @0913net

beomgyu: the love that fans give us~? taehyun: you’ll eat that?! I’ll keep it though



so cute...also taehyun being a smart boy again 🐿 what did you eat to be this cute?beomgyu: the love that fans give us~? taehyun: you’ll eat that?! I’ll keep it thoughso cute...also taehyun being a smart boy again what did you eat to be this cute?beomgyu: the love that fans give us~? taehyun: you’ll eat that?! I’ll keep it though so cute...also taehyun being a smart boy again 🌰🐿 https://t.co/qFC0bv9L3D

In a VLive session, TXT members Taehyun and Beomgyu were responding to fans' comments. One of them asked the duo about their eating habits and the kind of food the idols consume that makes them so adorable. Beomgyu's response to that was quite flattering and cheesy - “the love that fans give us.”

Little did he know that Taehyun’s savage reply would catch him off-guard.

“You eat it? I save it.”

3) Truth bombs dropped like confetti

m✘o @txtdazed taehyun didnt lie when he said the editors are probably drunk while editing to do eps taehyun didnt lie when he said the editors are probably drunk while editing to do eps 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IJncjplOTQ

TO DO is a variety show that stars Tomorrow X Together members. The five-member boy band takes part in challenges, games, and more. While discussing the show’s editing style, Soobin tried to appropriately express how he felt about it. On the other hand, TXT’s Taehyun, without any hesitation, said:

“I feel like they are drunk when they are editing.”

Members and fans were shocked to witness how blunt and hilarious Taehyun can be at times.

4) Eric Nam is a victim of Taehyun’s savageness

dr. sweetlazy @euphoriapriori not taehyun saying if i was eric nam i would just tweet "i dont like txt" and turn off my phone not taehyun saying if i was eric nam i would just tweet "i dont like txt" and turn off my phone https://t.co/gsu1MpRVkq

As part of a game with Eric Nam, the TXT members were challenged to answer five questions correctly. If they succeeded, they would earn the right to upload anything on Eric’s Instagram account. The amazingly mischievous mind of TXT’s Taehyun said:

“Post I don’t like TXT.”

Not only was the statement witty, but it also left Eric Nam speechless and laughing out loud.

5) Honesty is the best policy

Taetae @taewinterbearer Ommggg why does he have to be so savage? Taehyunnnnnn Ommggg why does he have to be so savage? Taehyunnnnnn https://t.co/tjM0zmyD7l

In a VLive session, Beomgyu and Taehyun were taking up questions from their fans when one fan asked the idols about the first thing they plan to do when they get back to Korea. Taehyun, without an inch of hesitation, replied:

"Immigration interview."

Not only was the artist honest, but his manner of speaking was hilarious as well.

6) Can't lose, won’t lose

Zae ✘ ᵕ̈♡ Prod Beomgyu @superBeomgyu

‘I can’t lose to this guy who only play games and never work out’



Just how fast the night changes.. @TXT_members @TXT_bighit Taehyun vs Beomgyu version of‘I can’t lose to this guy who only play games and never work out’Just how fast the night changes.. Taehyun vs Beomgyu version of ‘I can’t lose to this guy who only play games and never work out’Just how fast the night changes.. 😆 @TXT_members @TXT_bighit https://t.co/TfzTUctjAc

In a friendly game of strength, TXT’s Taehyun and Beomgyu competed against each other in a hand wrestling match. Both the members were giving their all when suddenly Taehyun said:

"I can’t lose to this guy who only plays games and never works out."

This cheeky and savage comment from him made members giggle and gave them the time of their lives.

7) Self-love all the way

The tale of loving oneself is not new for TXT’s Taehyun. While playing a “Who’s Who” game, members were asked who the sweetest member of the group was, and Soobin proclaimed Taehyun to be one. However, fans burst out laughing after listening to what the latter had to say about it.

“Thanks a lot but I chose myself too. I’m not sure why but I feel like it's me.”

8) Sharp like a knife

❆ @snowputnik



#HUENINGKAI #투모로우바이투게더 #휴닝카이 #TAEHYUN #태현 #TODO_TXT_Ep75 Kang Taehyun being savage! "Even if he lied to us, he won. But you lied to us but still didn't win." 🤣 And there's Kai's laugh. 🥺 Kang Taehyun being savage! "Even if he lied to us, he won. But you lied to us but still didn't win." 🤣 And there's Kai's laugh. 🥺#HUENINGKAI #투모로우바이투게더 #휴닝카이 #TAEHYUN #태현 #TODO_TXT_Ep75 https://t.co/kbnGJllCnu

In Episode 75 of the variety show TO DO, members played card games. Typical to card games, this too involves bluffs and mind games. Beomgyu's tactics, bluffs, and lies throughout the game helped him win it.

Soobin, who also lied and used bluffs to win the game, was shocked to see the results and started whining. TXT’s Taehyun said to him:

"Even if he lied to us, he won. But you lied to us but still didn't win."

Fellow members burst out into laughter and were stunned to witness such spontaneous humor from Mr. Savage.

Meanwhile, TXT's minisode 2: Thursday's Child continues to make headlines as the longest-charting K-pop album on Billboards. Furthermore, it is tied with Stray Kids' ODDINARY to reserve its place in the 2022 chart for seven consecutive weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far