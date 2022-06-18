10 of TXT'S most replayed parts from their music videos

K-pop group TXT aka Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with then-Big Hit Entertainment and now BIGHIT MUSIC. The pressure to succeed at being BTS' juniors was huge, but the boys fared well across every medium. They have managed to chart their own individual trajectory.

TXT came out with their own thrilling storyline that focused on the members struggling to accept themselves and their insecurities on the treacherous path to success. They did so by relying on each other and their fans. The mystical storyline is also better explained in their webtoon, THE STAR SEEKERS.

The Good Boy Gone Bad group's music videos have covered a variety of concepts and have managed to keep us hooked with their splendid vocals, choreography and intense cinematography. Some parts of their music videos have been replayed over and over by their fans because what the members serve looks nothing short of iconic.

TXT most replayed sections of their music videos

1.Crown

TXT's debut music video was a long awaited one. Their introductory videos managed to generate quite a buzz in 2019. So when the music video for Crown was released, it instantly caught people’s attention. Since its drop in March 2019, the music video has garnered over 153M views at the time of writing.

The playful mood of the members generated the best first impression as fans gawked at how adorable the members looked. The most replayed part of the video was at 1:14 seconds where the members performed the sharp and energetic routine of the chorus for the first time ever.

2. Nap of a Star

This creative music video utilises a classic, haunting animation style similar to the likes of George Méliés (the French film director famously called the Father of VFX). It explores the heartfelt bond that the five boys share with each other through a mellow pop ballad.

Although the entire video is nothing short of a masterpiece, the most replayed segment is the solo scene focusing on Taehyun, against an orange background. In the video, he sits on a bright pink birch and is intently looking through his binoculars, and is revealed to have one black eye.

3. Run Away (9 And Three Quarters)

The K-pop boys returned with the music video for Run Away (9 And Three Quarters) in October 2019. They pressed everyone's nostalgic nerves with this one as they based the song on the Harry Potter series with its iconic jingle music playing in the middle of the song. The video garnered over 106M views.

The most replayed segment was the chorus as the boys danced their catchy shoulder twist step, looking like a group of chic school boys ready to steal hearts.

4. Can't You See Me

The music video for Can't You See Me came out in the summer of 2020, and hasn't stopped raising temperatures yet. The boys croon about the heartache they experience as they feel isolated from their friends and anxiously wait for the one who would save them from this misery.

The most replayed part of the video occurs at 1:09 seconds when the leader, Choi Soobin, sets hearts ablaze with his intense over-the-shoulder gaze. The scene continues to remain one of the top scenes that fans gush about, even today.

5. Puma

The group surprised everyone in June 2020 with their sultry and dark single Puma. Fans were not complaining as the boys stepped out of their school-boy image for the first time. The video has garnered over 34M views and continues to be TXT's most underrated music video till date.

The most replayed moment was at 2:14 with Beomgyu and Soobin, sharing an intense look and progress to Yeonjun's rap. He, meanwhile, stuns fans in his gorgeous new blonde hair and hip hop looks.

6. Blue Hour

TXT's dreamy new music video, released in October 2020 earned praises for making the members carry crop tops, dyed hair, and painted nails. They broke several gender barriers and had fun in this creative and imaginative new single. The carnival-styled music video currently sits at a whopping 156M views.

Blue Hour’s most replayed moment was at 1:03 when the boys lined up before a carousel and swayed to the beats. Add to this, their in-sync body rolls that left the fans going gaga over them.

7. We Lost the Summer

In an ode to the Covid Generation of 2020, TXT came out with their pop ballad We Lost the Summer just a month after Blue Hour in November 2020. In the video, they crooned about missing the good old days of being able to socialise and hang out under the open sky without any stress.

The concept of the video also had the boys talking to each other through video calls.

The most replayed part of this TXT song, unsurprisingly, was at 0:18 seconds as fans smashed down the replay buttons to gaze at Yeonjun's tattoos. He also had his collabones and his arm muscles on full display as he rocked the look with his bubble-gum pink hair.

8. 0x1 = LOVESONG (I know I Love You) feat. Seori

The 01 X LOVESONG by TXT was a rock single that the boys dedicated to all the teenagers who felt the pain of the times a lot harder than others. The all-consuming angst of the boys' experiences hit hard through its memorable chorus, making the song a global success.

The most replayed segment was at 1:00 seconds. It was the chorus, where the video transitions between the boys jamming to a song inside a car and playing an edgy K-rock boyband dancing to the tunes, at the same time.

9. LO$ER = LOVER

LO$ER = LOVER was one of the most highly-awaited songs of the group. TXT had been keeping their pop-rock angle consistent with their title tracks and this song was one of them.

Once again, the boys stunned fans with their emo-rock outfits in the music video which was released in August last year. It, currently, sits at 66M views.

The most replayed part is at 0:59 seconds, with the boys standing on a moving truck, dressed in sleeveless black long coats and edgy hair and accessories. Beomgyu skillfully builds up to the chorus. Following this, Taehyun takes over with his thunderous and raspy vocals as they pour all their angst into the chorus to give another memorable comeback.

10. Good Boy Gone Bad

TXT's latest music video, Good Boy Gone Bad, was released in May this year and already has 34M views. The boys slaying in all-black outfits sent the fans into a frenzy as they crooned about their heartbreak.

The most replayed moment of TXT the song arrives at the pre-chorus with Beomgyu in charge. His part consisted of singing in a hushed tone, burning a white flower with a closeup shot of him. His short chestnut brown hair and green shirt had fans gushing over his new look.

Watching TXT’s music videos is a treat in itself. They have carved an entirely different path for themselves and their cinematography, coupled with the stories, makes them one of a kind.

TXT have been successful in creating records too. Their album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape featured in Time Magazine’s list of the Best K-pop Albums of 202. This made TXT the third K-pop band apart from SHinee and Stray Kidz to have achieved this feat.

The album Minisode 2 : Thursday’s Child also earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan in less than a month.

