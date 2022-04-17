5 most-watched TXT music videos

The fourth-generation K-pop stars, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), recently released new concepts and logos for their upcoming minisode 2: Thursday's Child. The new album will have three versions, MESS, END, and HATE. On April 13, HATE TXT, END TXT, and MESS TXT were among the top trends on Twitter, confusing non-fans about the sudden barrage of apparent dislike for the group.

The week from April 17 to 23 has been termed "Spoiler Week" in the schedule, and MOAs (TXT fans) cannot wait to see what lies in store for the new album. If the group's past track record is anything to go by, the tracklist will have unique music that still represents TOMORROW X TOGETHER at its core.

5 most-viewed TXT music videos till April 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted in 2019. As the second K-pop boy group from BIG HIT after BTS, there was a lot of curiosity about the quintet. The group has since proven to have a distinct musical sound with hit songs such as Blue Hour, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), and CROWN.

Here are 5 TXT music videos with the most views on YouTube.

5) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori

With 67.18 million views on YouTube so far, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) is about adolescence's troubling yet fulfilling time of life. There is a dissonance between the way teenagers feel and the world which seeks to pull them down. Treated like a child and an adult when convenient, the only time adolescents feel seen is with their friends.

Seori's restrained, husky vocals complement TXT's harmonious voices well, making the track sound well-rounded. Taehyun stood out with his raspy vocal timbre, leading fans to joke that he had gone through a number of "divorces" to sing with that level of emotion.

Released in 2021, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) boasts of being written by Bang "Hitman Bang" Si-hyuk, BTS' RM, and American rapper Mod Sun.

4) Cat & Dog

Released as part of their debut album, The Dream Chapter: Star, in 2019, the Cat & Dog music video has acquired 94.9 million views thus far. The playful track shows off TOMORROW X TOGETHER's cute charms as they sing about wanting to be "a pet" for their significant other.

The most iconic verse from the song is arguably Yeonjun's rap. "Feels like Cinderella, naega byeonhae" spurned several popular TikTok remixes in 2021, including one with HyunA and DAWN's PING PONG.

The track's popularity on TikTok could be one of the reasons Cat & Dog ranks highly in viewership.

3) 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

The 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) music video, released in 2019, has amassed an impressive 103.65 million views on YouTube so far. Included in The Dream Chapter: Magic, the track's youthful, angsty and relatable lyrics are set against magical, awe-inspiring visuals.

There is only one lyrical reference to the eponymous platform 9 & 3/4 from Harry Potter. The video elaborates on the bewitching world of everyone's childhood favorite series, bringing out the emotions and nostalgia associated with one's schooldays.

Run Away also brings forth TOMORROW X TOGETHER's now widely-known synchronization. The unique choreography infuses tactile body movements with mobile dynamism, creating a visually pleasing piece of art.

2) Blue Hour

With 150.38 million views on the music video so far, Blue Hour is the textbook definition of a childhood dream of a beautiful, colorful, and carnivalesque world.

The group's multi-hued clothing and youthful vibe suit the disco-pop track well, making viewers smile while watching the video. The music video had a fantastical quality further emphasized by the members' vibrant hair colors (Yeonjun and Soobin had pink and blue hair, respectively) and the choreography's larger hand and foot movements.

The Blue Hour music video reached 100 million views in six months and 29 days on May 26, 2021, making it TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second music video to reach the milestone.

Additionally, the album minisode 1: Blue Hour, debuted at Number 25 on the US Billboard 200 chart, also reaching number one on both Billboard World Albums and Top Album Sales charts.

1) CROWN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's debut song, CROWN, has earned a whopping 151.64 million views on YouTube to date. The song was a certified hit, gaining the most likes by a K-pop debut song in 24 hours. CROWN was also the first song by the group to cross 100 million views, and the fastest for a debut song.

Debut songs often set the tone for the artists' future careers. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Heuningkai could not have asked for a song that represented them better. The music video has all the makings of a beautiful, visually appealing modern piece with video graphics, animations and colorful vibes.

On the face of it, the premise of someone growing a horn on their head and "loving it" seems ludicrous. However, TXT's youthfulness is paired with a unique style of choreography and an addictive synth-pop sound to create a masterpiece.

TXT's newest comeback is much anticipated, and if the promotion schedule is anything to go by, it is going to be a fun, fan theory-filled journey for MOA. The song will only be released on May 9, 2022. The mood seems to be an amped-up version of the group's earlier goth, angsty releases, which fans will look forward to.

Vocalist Taehyun flagged off the comeback festivities with a message on Weverse, simply announcing that the 'spoiler with MOA' week has started.

