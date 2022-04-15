5 K-pop idols who made pink hair look good

K-pop idols dye their natural hair often. When members of a group change their hair color, it usually implies that the group will make a comeback soon. If a K-pop idol starts wearing hats out of the blue, fan speculations about a change in hair color and subsequent new content begin.

Despite pink being an atypical color for hair, many K-pop singers have pulled off the color with panache. Pink in K-pop blurs the boundaries between conventional masculinity and femininity, and many stars embrace hair color as a form of self-expression.

Hair with a pink hue can be very beautiful, depending on the skin tone, hairstyle, and shade of pink used. If done well, pink hair can be an exquisite look, irrespective of gender.

5 K-pop idols who looked amazing in pink hair

With the advent of spring, the cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Korea. Here are five idols who aced their pretty cherry blossom pink hair.

1) Yeonjun from TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Blue Hour era gave fans many talking points, the foremost among which was Yeonjun's pink mullet. TXT's eldest aced the hairstyle and the blonde highlights accentuated the pink even more.

Yeonjun's pink hair suited the concept of Blue Hour. The bubblegum pink hair was the cherry on top of the fantasy carnival vibe in the music video. The cropped T-shirt he wore paired with the wider dance stances in the choreography also added a youthful ambiance.

✘ @4thgenitboy something about yeonjun in we lost the summer something about yeonjun in we lost the summer https://t.co/eg6qHoHoDy

The TXT member tied up his pink hair in a man bun during the We Lost The Summer music video and its promotions. The subtle change altered the aura of the song and Yeonjun's characterization in it. During the Blue Hour era, Yeonjun's pink hair stole the show.

2) Jimin from BTS

In the 2017 Spring Day music video, Jimin's hair was nothing short of a cultural reset. The track from You Never Walk Alone and his pink hair went together like peanut butter and jelly. The lyrics about blooming cherry blossoms and spring further draw the audience's eyes toward him, as if he represented the season itself.

In 2019, for BTS' Boy With Luv music video and subsequent promotions, Jimin's hair was dyed pink once again.

Jimin's cherry blossom hair augmented his naturally cute charms on stage as well. The BTS vocalist singing his solo song Promise while looking ethereal proves that pink is absolutely his color:

Mulberrykook⁷🍇🐰 @Mulberrykook This moment when Jimin sang "Promise" 🥺 This moment when Jimin sang "Promise" 🥺💜 https://t.co/FUOOheWE8n

3) Rosé from BLACKPINK

In BLACKPINK's 2020 hit Lovesick Girls, Rosé sported a pink hairdo. The girl group's queen of hair color did not disappoint with her distinctive, vivid hair color.

The music video showed the New Zealand-born K-pop singer pairing her pink hair with different outfits and expressions. Rosé also demonstrated her acting chops as she cries in a bathtub and breaks a guitar. Pink hair and outfit choices add to the punk-rock vibe of these angsty scenes.

Tiana @handlwitcarree

#ROSÉ #BLACKPINK Rosé seems so kind, her vocals are phenomenal, she never misses a move, and she always gives it her all; she's a true performer. Btw, pink hair Rosé completely owns "Lovesick Girls". Rosé seems so kind, her vocals are phenomenal, she never misses a move, and she always gives it her all; she's a true performer. Btw, pink hair Rosé completely owns "Lovesick Girls".#ROSÉ #BLACKPINK https://t.co/2EUwvxP5in

Rosé's interviews during this era highlighted her pink hair. Her easy-going sweet nature during promotions complimented the baby pink shade of her hair.

With BLACKPINK slated to make a comeback soon, Rosé is sure to surprise BLINKs by pulling off another beautiful hair color.

4) Sana from TWICE

TWICE's Sana made ONCEs worldwide feel special when she dyed her hair pink during promotions. For the 2019 Feel Special music video, she exhibited quiet confidence and pink hair.

The bright pink hair looked gorgeous on Sana, showing off her unique charm in the nine-member group. Her pink locks framed her face beautifully, giving the Japanese-born K-pop singer an unrealistically perfect doll-like appearance.

🌬🌼🌼🌼 @hope_sun9 A Feel special Sana a wonderful thread A Feel special Sana a wonderful thread 💗 https://t.co/fqsNmqTkoc

Sana's youthful and adorable nature becomes clear with her choice of hair color that reflects her personality.

5) G-Dragon from BIGBANG

Angie @Jiyongsfreckles Jiyong looks so good with pink hair @IBGDRGN do this again Jiyong looks so good with pink hair @IBGDRGN do this again 😚 https://t.co/KviY7WH8s0

BIGBANG leader G-Dragon has been known to make unconventional stylistic choices that make him stand out. His dressing style has been called androgynous as he seeks to blur the idea of gendered clothing.

Back in 2012, G-Dragon dyed his hair pink for a Paris fashion show. Soon after, it became commonplace for male K-pop idols to dye their hair pink. He has been hailed for his fashion choices that were ahead of their time.

𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆 (빅뱅) @MChartBIGBANG



1.



"G-Dragon was the pioneer to try all hair colors, even feminine pink"



"G-Dragon is praised by many magazines, asserting that he possesses a beauty, a non-gender style" ❑ K-pop idol series transforms surreal beauty thanks to pink hair color:1. @IBGDRGN "G-Dragon was the pioneer to try all hair colors, even feminine pink""G-Dragon is praised by many magazines, asserting that he possesses a beauty, a non-gender style" ❑ K-pop idol series transforms surreal beauty thanks to pink hair color:1. @IBGDRGN"G-Dragon was the pioneer to try all hair colors, even feminine pink""G-Dragon is praised by many magazines, asserting that he possesses a beauty, a non-gender style" https://t.co/CKitTeqQor

A true trendsetter, G-Dragon and BIGBANG recently released a song, Still Life, after four years. In the music video, style chameleon G-Dragon shows off his long blonde and rainbow tresses.

