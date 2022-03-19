5 female K-pop idols who looked iconic in two-toned hair

When you start engaging with K-pop music, one of the first things that might intrigue you is the spectrum of hair colors. Most idols will change their hair for every comeback, trying out different hair lengths, colors, and styles.

Two-toned hair, as the word suggests, refers to hair with more than one color. It does not necessarily sound like it would work. But, if done right, having two-toned hair can really bring out a person's features as well as their style.

Women from K-pop who slay two-toned hair

Pulling off many different hairstyles is not easy. But sometimes, it ends up looking even better than imagined. Here are 5 female K-pop idols who looked amazing in their two-toned hair.

1) Jennie from BLACKPINK

In BLACKPINK's How You Like That music video, Jennie sported a two-toned blonde and black hairdo. She looked brilliant in the music video and the subsequent photoshoot. Jennie is truly the trendsetter, acing these two hair colors effortlessly.

2) Sana from TWICE

In March of 2017, TWICE's Sana walked into Music Bank wearing red and black two-toned hair. TWICE were there to promote their song Knock Knock from their special album Twicecoaster: Lane 2.

She looked effortless in this look, which naturally blends black and red. It is no wonder that fans claim that she pulls off all hairstyles well.

3) IU

For her 2017 song Palette's music video, IU chose this two-toned hair look. Black at the top and pink at the bottom, she looked flawless in both her music video and the live performance. In Palette, featuring K-pop legend G-dragon, IU says that she prefers dark purple to hot pink, but she clearly pulls off both colors well.

4) Solar from MAMAMOO

For MAMAMOO's 2019 MAMA performance, Solar dyed half her hair neon green to match her green and black costume. Apart from her, Hwasa had also dyed her hair green.

Although Solar definitely looked good, the neon was a bold choice that most would not consider for a stage performance.

Fans even compared her to Shego from Kim Possible. But if anyone in K-pop can make this look good, it is Solar.

5) Ryujin from ITZY

ITZY rapper Ryujin looked amazing in her two-toned black and blonde look. First revealed in the K-pop girl group's Crazy in Love album trailer, this unique look by the rapper was loved by fans.

In an interview with Seventeen, Ryujin said that frequent hair dyeing without proper maintenance had ruined the condition of her hair. When you color your hair, you need to use products that ensure that the hair quality is not compromised.

Maintaining more than one hair color cannot be easy, special care has to be taken to ensure that the color fades well. Regardless, these women from K-pop looked fantastic in their two-toned hairdoes.

