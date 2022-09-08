5 K-pop soloists who served mega hits in 2022: Nayeon, B.I, and more

K-pop has reached massive heights in the past few years, and stans are here for it. What started out as BTS global domination has now paved the way for music lovers around the world to get a glimpse of the South Korean music industry and appreciate the diverse music that it has to offer.

Apart from K-pop groups, soloists are also creating fantastic music to appeal to a global audience. From experimenting with tones to trying out innovative and unconventional concepts, K-pop solo artists are ruling the global music industry with their iconic hits. Not only are they incorporating beautiful contrasts in their music videos, but they are also serving something new and unique on the table with every release.

zii @arthurrjustin Hanbin BTBT is the best song by solo artist this year Hanbin BTBT is the best song by solo artist this year https://t.co/IxMqs64hdF

Let’s take a look at some of the hits by K-pop soloists that every fan grooved to in 2022:

Five K-pop songs by soloists that fans played on loop

1) BTBT by B.I

Kim Han-bin, professionally known as B.I, is not a new name in the industry. He made his mark by debuting as the leader of the boy band iKon in 2015. After his departure from the group in 2019, he made his solo debut in 2021 with his single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming) and full-length studio album Waterfall.

His May 2022 pre-release single BTBT for the album Love or Loved was a huge hit among fans worldwide. The track also features Soulja Boy and DeVita. Not only is BTBT immensely groovy and addictive, but the song also went viral on Instagram. Especially noteworthy is the stunning choreography that every K-pop stan now knows by heart, and rightly so.

2) Blow by Jackson Wang

The GOT7 member Jackson Wang needs no introduction. He marked his solo debut in 2019 with the album Mirrors, which did extremely well on the charts, peaking at 32 on the Billboards 200. From his much-talked-about performance at Coachella to the breathtaking act in the 88rising HITC, Wang has managed to make the headlines consistently this year.

However, nothing tops the success of his single Blow that was released on March 31, 2022. The official music video has over 28.8 million views and is a reflection of the creative side of Jackson’s personality. The fan-favorite track is unique and grabs the listeners’ attention instantly.

3) More by j-hope

BTS superstar and global artist j-hope made his solo debut with Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022, with More as the lead single. Considering the K-pop artist has established his reputation as a talented singer and rapper multiple times, his solo project was another feather in the hat.

More follows a grunge and hip-hop punk theme, contradictory to the image j-hope has built over the years in the eyes of ARMYs. This seldom-seen and different side of BTS’ sunshine boy caused an uproar among fans and music lovers around the world and the 53.5 million views are a testament to that.

4) Pop! by Nayeon

TWICE’s Nayeon debuted as a solo artist on June 24, 2022, with her Extended Play IM NAYEON. The seven-track EP with the lead single Pop! also features collaborations with other K-pop artists such as Wonstein and Stray Kids’ Felix.

Pop! is a refreshingly sweet and bubbly number. It walks the same path as TWICE’s other songs when it comes to its beats and overall feel. The EP peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard 200. This feat also made Nayeon the highest-selling female act of the year upon its release. With over 123 million views on YouTube, Pop! continues to entertain fans months later as well.

5) Zoom by Jessi

With over 126 million views on YouTube as of September 2022, Zoom by Jessi went viral on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok upon its release. Released on April 13, 2022, the groovy track makes its appearance quite often even months later in diverse music videos and fan-made videos.

Jessi was the first K-pop artist to sign with PSY’s record label P Nation in 2019 and gained commercial success with her singles Nunu Nana and Don’t Touch Me. However, on July 6, 2022, she bid adieu to P Nation after her contract’s expiry.

TWICE UPDATE 2 @UPDATE_TW9 #NAYEON ￼ now joins TAEYEON and IU as the ONLY KPOP Female Soloist to reach #1 on Billboard World Albums chart. #NAYEON ￼ now joins TAEYEON and IU as the ONLY KPOP Female Soloist to reach #1 on Billboard World Albums chart. https://t.co/UzFvtAZDip

K-pop soloists have taken the South Korean music industry to a whole other level. From brilliant concepts to mesmerizing vocals, they have showcased their talent and skills over and over again and won the hearts of a global audience. With soloists like Jackson Wang and JAY B marking their comebacks in September 2022, fans await their new 'on-loop' song of the year.

Edited by Susrita Das