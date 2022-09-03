September 2022 K-pop comebacks: NCT 127, NMIXX, and more

September is the month of several K-pop comebacks and fans cannot keep calm. Not only globally-renowned bands but talented solo artists are also going to set the tone for the month.

From BLACKPINK’s comeback after almost two years to NCT 127’s fourth full-length album, fans are awaiting a month full of exciting projects. With an impeccable lineup, it’s only a matter of time before K-pop enthusiasts pick their favorites.

Undoubtedly, this is likely to spring up fierce competition among artists. It would be interesting to witness who makes their way to the top of the charts.

Disclaimer: The list includes comebacks that were announced prior to September 3, 2022.

20+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for September 2022

With several K-pop artists making their comebacks after years, the diversity is remarkable. Novel concepts, amazing choreographies, and absolutely stunning visuals await fans' appreciation and applaud.

In light of this, let's look at some of the K-pop artist and groups that are set to make their comeback this September 2022.

1) Jayden

Date: September 2, 2022.

Date: September 2, 2022.

Project: Third single Don't Leave Me.

2) Dustin

Date: September 3, 2022.

Project: Track Crazy.

3) LOONA’s Chuu

Date: September 4, 2022.

Project: Solo remake of Two Two- One and a half.

4) ONEUS

Date: September 5, 2022.

Project: Title track Same Scent from their eight mini-album MALUS.

5) Kim Jae-hwan

Date: September 5, 2022.

Project: Fifth mini-album Empty Dream.

6) BTOB’s Lee Changsub

Date: September 6, 2022.

Project: Special Single reissue #001 SURRENDER.

7) BUSTERS

Date: September 6, 2022.

Project: Broken Clock.

8) SOLE

Date: September 8, 2022.

Project: Pre-release single.

The K-pop artist will also release her first album ímαgínє cluв on September 16, 2022.

9) KANGTA

Date: September 9, 2022.

Project: Fourth album Eyes On You.

10) Jackson Wang

Date: September 9, 2022.

1st physical album.Finally.

The prep is done.

.

Wish could go around the globe to meet you all & hug you all for once 🥺

.

PRE-ORDER MAGIC MAN

(US exclusive version physical)

shop.jackson-wang.com MAGIC MAN album SEPT 9th1st physical album.Finally.The prep is done.Wish could go around the globe to meet you all & hug you all for once 🥺PRE-ORDER MAGIC MAN(US exclusive version physical) MAGIC MAN album SEPT 9th💋1st physical album.Finally.The prep is done..Wish could go around the globe to meet you all & hug you all for once 🥺.PRE-ORDER MAGIC MAN(US exclusive version physical)shop.jackson-wang.com https://t.co/XxoktTudYv

Date: September 9, 2022.

Project: MAGIC MAN.

11) Kim Jaejoong

Date: September 13, 2022.

Project: Third full-length album BORN GENE.

12) Choi Yoojung

Date: September 14, 2022.

Project: First single album Sunflower.

13) PENTAGON

Date: September 13, 2022.



＼ 特設サイトオープン ／



アルバムやイベントに関する情報をまとめてご覧いただけます



是非チェックしてください♪

pentagon-release.com ] PENTAGON JAPAN 5th Mini Album『Feelin' Like』特設サイトオープンアルバムやイベントに関する情報をまとめてご覧いただけます是非チェックしてください♪ [📢] PENTAGON JAPAN 5th Mini Album『Feelin' Like』＼🎉特設サイトオープン🎉／アルバムやイベントに関する情報をまとめてご覧いただけます✨是非チェックしてください♪pentagon-release.com

Date: September 13, 2022.

Project: JAPAN fifth mini-album Feelin’ Like.

14) Kep1er

Date: September 7, 2022.

Project: Japanese debut with single Fly Up.

15) BLACKPINK

Date: September 16, 2022.

Project: Second studio album BORN PINK.

16) NCT 127

Date: September 16, 2022.

Project: Fourth Full Album titled 2 Baddies.

17) NMIXX

Date: September 19, 2022.

Project: 2nd single album Entwurf.

18) JAY B

Date: September 21, 2022.

Project: Second Extended Play (EP) Be Yourself.

19) Lapillus

Date: September 22, 2022.

Project: GRATATA.

20) LOONA

Date: September 28, 2022.

Project: Second Japanese Single Luminous.

21) CRAVITY

Date: September 2022.

Project: Fourth mini-album NEW WAVE.

22) EXO’s Xiumin

EXO @weareoneEXO

XIUMIN to release his first solo album at the end of September



bit.ly/3PAXsoK



#시우민 #XIUMIN

#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO "시우민, 9월 말 첫 솔로앨범 발표" [공식입장]XIUMIN to release his first solo album at the end of September "시우민, 9월 말 첫 솔로앨범 발표" [공식입장]XIUMIN to release his first solo album at the end of Septemberbit.ly/3PAXsoK #시우민 #XIUMIN#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO

Date: Late September 2022.

Project: First solo album (Name not disclosed as of writing).

This immense list of comebacks is a dream come true for K-pop stans worldwide. Apart from the aforementioned ones, other acts like EVERGLOW and EXID are also rumored to make a comeback this September 2022. However, no confirmation or updates have been provided so far and fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

