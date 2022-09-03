Create

September 2022 K-pop comebacks: NCT 127, NMIXX, and more

K-pop bands NMIXX and NCT 127 (Image via Twitter/@NMIXX_official and @NCTsmtown_127)
K-pop bands NMIXX and NCT 127 (Image via Twitter/@NMIXX_official and @NCTsmtown_127)
Khushi Singh
Khushi Singh
ANALYST
Modified Sep 03, 2022 01:44 PM IST

September is the month of several K-pop comebacks and fans cannot keep calm. Not only globally-renowned bands but talented solo artists are also going to set the tone for the month.

From BLACKPINK’s comeback after almost two years to NCT 127’s fourth full-length album, fans are awaiting a month full of exciting projects. With an impeccable lineup, it’s only a matter of time before K-pop enthusiasts pick their favorites.

Undoubtedly, this is likely to spring up fierce competition among artists. It would be interesting to witness who makes their way to the top of the charts.

Disclaimer: The list includes comebacks that were announced prior to September 3, 2022.

20+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for September 2022

With several K-pop artists making their comebacks after years, the diversity is remarkable. Novel concepts, amazing choreographies, and absolutely stunning visuals await fans' appreciation and applaud.

In light of this, let's look at some of the K-pop artist and groups that are set to make their comeback this September 2022.

1) Jayden

3RD SINGLE 'DON'T LEAVE ME' | 09.02.2022 12PM (KST) https://t.co/9R3naAYj5z

Date: September 2, 2022.

Project: Third single Don't Leave Me.

2) Dustin

youtube-cover

Date: September 3, 2022.

Project: Track Crazy.

3) LOONA’s Chuu

#LOONA Chuu's remake of Two Two - "One and a Half" (orig. 1994) to be released on Sept 4 6PM KSTentertain.naver.com/read?oid=609&a… https://t.co/wuS3Ew6L1w

Date: September 4, 2022.

Project: Solo remake of Two Two- One and a half.

4) ONEUS

youtube-cover

Date: September 5, 2022.

Project: Title track Same Scent from their eight mini-album MALUS.

5) Kim Jae-hwan

KIM JAE HWAN5th Mini Album 〖𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦〗💿 2022.09.05. 6PM (KST)Scheduler#김재환 #KIMJAEHWAN#𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐲𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 https://t.co/mvyBQTVRGp

Date: September 5, 2022.

Project: Fifth mini-album Empty Dream.

6) BTOB’s Lee Changsub

[📽] 이창섭 (LEE CHANGSUB) - Special Single [reissue #001 'SURRENDER'] Audio Snippet▶ youtu.be/hCNx9ld-AcY#이창섭 #LEE_CHANGSUB#reissue_001_SURRENDER #SURRENDER https://t.co/3nPuDkRAtD

Date: September 6, 2022.

Project: Special Single reissue #001 SURRENDER.

7) BUSTERS

youtube-cover

Date: September 6, 2022.

Project: Broken Clock.

8) SOLE

[SOLE]Pre-Release Single2022.09.08 6ρм (кѕт)⠀1st Album 'ímαgínє cluв' Release2022.09.16 6ρм (кѕт)_#쏠 #SOLE #220908_6pm#ImagineClub #220916_6pm https://t.co/kjaYVD7RBK

Date: September 8, 2022.

Project: Pre-release single.

The K-pop artist will also release her first album ímαgínє cluв on September 16, 2022.

9) KANGTA

KANGTA 강타 The 4th Album 〖Eyes On You〗 ➫ 2022.09.07 6PM (KST)#KANGTA #강타 #EyesOnYou https://t.co/lHNf30dBer

Date: September 9, 2022.

Project: Fourth album Eyes On You.

10) Jackson Wang

MAGIC MAN album SEPT 9th💋1st physical album.Finally.The prep is done..Wish could go around the globe to meet you all & hug you all for once 🥺.PRE-ORDER MAGIC MAN(US exclusive version physical)shop.jackson-wang.com https://t.co/XxoktTudYv

Date: September 9, 2022.

Project: MAGIC MAN.

11) Kim Jaejoong

youtube-cover

Date: September 13, 2022.

Project: Third full-length album BORN GENE.

12) Choi Yoojung

[#최유정]CHOI YOOJUNG 1st Single Album <Sunflower>Prologue Film 🌻▶ youtu.be/lxRjQdEJaWE2022. 09. 14 6PM (KST) RELEASE#CHOIYOOJUNG #Sunflower #선플라워#WekiMeki #위키미키 https://t.co/ctpvXOlNfY

Date: September 14, 2022.

Project: First single album Sunflower.

13) PENTAGON

[📢] PENTAGON JAPAN 5th Mini Album『Feelin' Like』＼🎉特設サイトオープン🎉／アルバムやイベントに関する情報をまとめてご覧いただけます✨是非チェックしてください♪pentagon-release.com

Date: September 13, 2022.

Project: JAPAN fifth mini-album Feelin’ Like.

14) Kep1er

youtube-cover

Date: September 7, 2022.

Project: Japanese debut with single Fly Up.

15) BLACKPINK

#BLACKPINK ‘BORN PINK’ 2ND FULL ALBUM TRACKLIST ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER ‘BORN PINK’✅COMING SOON #블랙핑크 #LISA #리사 #ROSÉ #로제 #JISOO #지수 #JENNIE #제니 #BORNPINK #2NDFULLALBUM #TracklistPoster #COMINGSOON #Comeback #YG https://t.co/bgQN2gAETX

Date: September 16, 2022.

Project: Second studio album BORN PINK.

16) NCT 127

NCT 127 ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’TEASER SCHEDULE POSTER〖질주 (2 Baddies) - The 4th Album〗➫ 2022.09.16 (KST)#NCT127 #질주 #NCT127_질주#NCT127_질주_2Baddies💿Pre-save & Pre-ordernct127.lnk.to/2baddies https://t.co/f5QXNpt6s3

Date: September 16, 2022.

Project: Fourth Full Album titled 2 Baddies.

17) NMIXX

NMIXX2nd Single<ENTWURF>Track List2022.09.19 6:00PM (KST)2022.09.19 5:00AM (EST)#NMIXX #엔믹스#ENTWURF#DICE https://t.co/GxU3fjkTVC

Date: September 19, 2022.

Project: 2nd single album Entwurf.

18) JAY B

JAY B The 2nd EP ALBUM [Be Yourself] Jacket poster 'Be' Version2022.09.21#JAYB #제이비 #카덴차 #CDNZA#2NDEP #BeYourself #JayB_BeYourself https://t.co/LxSKqTRuSw

Date: September 21, 2022.

Project: Second Extended Play (EP) Be Yourself.

19) Lapillus

Are you excited? #Lapillus #LapillusGRATATA #LapillusFirstComeback @offclLapillus https://t.co/PVT3iOGQoc

Date: September 22, 2022.

Project: GRATATA.

20) LOONA

📣9/28(水)リリース #LOONA のJAPAN 2nd SINGLE #LUMINOUS の新ビジュアルが解禁になりました🎉✔️Artist Photo✔️Jacket Photo※初回限定盤・通常盤・メンバー盤さらに、対面リアルイベント追加詳細が発表されたので、今すぐチェック👀👉 umusic.jp/LN220819_2 https://t.co/orRfmPOXF0

Date: September 28, 2022.

Project: Second Japanese Single Luminous.

21) CRAVITY

CRAVITY4th Mini AlbumNEW WAVE⠀2022. 09.COMING SOON⠀#CRAVITY #크래비티#NEW_WAVE https://t.co/xJkfmylFEs

Date: September 2022.

Project: Fourth mini-album NEW WAVE.

22) EXO’s Xiumin

"시우민, 9월 말 첫 솔로앨범 발표" [공식입장]XIUMIN to release his first solo album at the end of Septemberbit.ly/3PAXsoK #시우민 #XIUMIN#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO

Date: Late September 2022.

Project: First solo album (Name not disclosed as of writing).

This immense list of comebacks is a dream come true for K-pop stans worldwide. Apart from the aforementioned ones, other acts like EVERGLOW and EXID are also rumored to make a comeback this September 2022. However, no confirmation or updates have been provided so far and fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...