September 2022 K-pop comebacks: NCT 127, NMIXX, and more

September is the month of several K-pop comebacks and fans cannot keep calm. Not only globally-renowned bands but talented solo artists are also going to set the tone for the month.
From BLACKPINK’s comeback after almost two years to NCT 127’s fourth full-length album, fans are awaiting a month full of exciting projects. With an impeccable lineup, it’s only a matter of time before K-pop enthusiasts pick their favorites.
Undoubtedly, this is likely to spring up fierce competition among artists. It would be interesting to witness who makes their way to the top of the charts.
Disclaimer: The list includes comebacks that were announced prior to September 3, 2022.
20+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for September 2022
With several K-pop artists making their comebacks after years, the diversity is remarkable. Novel concepts, amazing choreographies, and absolutely stunning visuals await fans' appreciation and applaud.
In light of this, let's look at some of the K-pop artist and groups that are set to make their comeback this September 2022.
1) Jayden
Date: September 2, 2022.
Project: Third single Don't Leave Me.
2) Dustin
Date: September 3, 2022.
Project: Track Crazy.
3) LOONA’s Chuu
Date: September 4, 2022.
Project: Solo remake of Two Two- One and a half.
4) ONEUS
Date: September 5, 2022.
Project: Title track Same Scent from their eight mini-album MALUS.
5) Kim Jae-hwan
Date: September 5, 2022.
Project: Fifth mini-album Empty Dream.
6) BTOB’s Lee Changsub
Date: September 6, 2022.
Project: Special Single reissue #001 SURRENDER.
7) BUSTERS
Date: September 6, 2022.
Project: Broken Clock.
8) SOLE
Date: September 8, 2022.
Project: Pre-release single.
The K-pop artist will also release her first album ímαgínє cluв on September 16, 2022.
9) KANGTA
Date: September 9, 2022.
Project: Fourth album Eyes On You.
10) Jackson Wang
Date: September 9, 2022.
Project: MAGIC MAN.
11) Kim Jaejoong
Date: September 13, 2022.
Project: Third full-length album BORN GENE.
12) Choi Yoojung
Date: September 14, 2022.
Project: First single album Sunflower.
13) PENTAGON
Date: September 13, 2022.
Project: JAPAN fifth mini-album Feelin’ Like.
14) Kep1er
Date: September 7, 2022.
Project: Japanese debut with single Fly Up.
15) BLACKPINK
Date: September 16, 2022.
Project: Second studio album BORN PINK.
16) NCT 127
Date: September 16, 2022.
Project: Fourth Full Album titled 2 Baddies.
17) NMIXX
Date: September 19, 2022.
Project: 2nd single album Entwurf.
18) JAY B
Date: September 21, 2022.
Project: Second Extended Play (EP) Be Yourself.
19) Lapillus
Date: September 22, 2022.
Project: GRATATA.
20) LOONA
Date: September 28, 2022.
Project: Second Japanese Single Luminous.
21) CRAVITY
Date: September 2022.
Project: Fourth mini-album NEW WAVE.
22) EXO’s Xiumin
Date: Late September 2022.
Project: First solo album (Name not disclosed as of writing).
This immense list of comebacks is a dream come true for K-pop stans worldwide. Apart from the aforementioned ones, other acts like EVERGLOW and EXID are also rumored to make a comeback this September 2022. However, no confirmation or updates have been provided so far and fans will have to wait for an official announcement.