NCT 127 US Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, time and all you need to know

South Korean band NCT 127 have announced additional dates to their ongoing ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour. The newly announced tour dates will make stops in Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey, on October 6 and 13, respectively. Moreover, NCT will perform at the Crypto.com Arena in LA and the Prudential Center in Newark. Live Nation noted that more stops are likely to be announced by the group soon. Soompi cited SM Entertainment, who stated that it would “take them to various major cities across the globe.”

Additionally, these locations will be the subunit’s first shows to take place outside Asia. The tickets for both concerts will be available from August 29, 2022, at 3.00 pm PT via Live Nation.

The nine-member subunit first kicked off their tour in 2021 in Seoul. They held a three-night residency at the Gocheok Sky Dome, following which they went to major cities in Japan in May and June. However, last month, NCT held a concert in Singapore, which will be followed by their upcoming concert in Manila on September 4, 2022.

NCT 127 set to release new album in September

The new tour dates follow the boy band’s announcement to release a new album next month. The band is also reportedly working on a music video for its upcoming release.

SM Entertainment further confirmed that the band will return with their new album. In a statement, the group said:

“NCT 127 are currently filming their new music video, and they are preparing a new album with an aim to make a comeback in September. Please look forward to it.”

More about NCT 127

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. The band debuted in July 2016 with the single Fire Truck. The band's original lineup consisted of members Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. NCT 127 followed up with their debut album with their extended play NCT #127, which rose to commercial success upon release.

In 2016, NCT 127 became a nine-member unit with Doyoung and Johnny joining the boy band. In 2017, they released their second EP titled Limitless. They also released their song Cherry Bomb the same year, which is considered one of their signature songs.

The band released their first studio album, Regular Irregular, in September 2018. That same year, Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced to the band.

In 2019, the band released their second studio album Neo Zone which became their first top-five entry on the US Billboard 200 and their first release to sell over one million copies. In 2021, the boy group released their third studio album, Sticker which broke several records.

It was repackaged as the album Favourite and became the best-selling album of all time by an act under SM Entertainment. The album also debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, the highest charting K-pop album in the US in 2021. The Korean group has also ventured into Japanese music with the release of the Japanese version of their second single, Limitless, along with an EP and a studio album.

