NCT 127 fans demand SM Entertainment share timely updates about members’ health

NCTzens, members of the NCT fandom, are upset over a recent incident that involved the health of their favorite idols. NCT 127 was originally scheduled for a fanmeeting in Japan on August 2, 2022. However, just a day before the fanmeeting, SM Entertainment announced that three NCT 127 members, Mark, Jaehyun and Johnny, will not be participating in the event as they had tested positive for COVID-19.

While NCTzens understood the boys’ health, what angered fans was that SM Entertainment had not been transparent about the members’ health and did not disclose timely updates.

Although it is not legally required for companies to announce the health status of their artists, the custom has been so since the pandemic started due to the sensitive nature of COVID 19.

NCT 127 fans question SM Entertainment’s lack of transparency in communicating important news

SM Entertainment released a statement announcing the changes in the fanmeeting “NCTzen 127 – JAPAN Meeting 2022, School 127” that was scheduled for August 2 and 3, 2022 at Saitama Super Arena.

SM Entertainment revealed that members Mark, Jaehyun and Johnny tested positive for COVID-19 last week and following the set rules, they underwent compulsory seven days of quarantine and treatment in their homes.

Once the quarantine was lifted, Mark, Jaehyun, and Johnny went for a PCR test in order to participate in the event but, unfortunately, despite all the precautions, they still tested positive. Following this, it was decided that they will not be able to participate in the event.

However, the Firetruck singers, Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Haechan will continue with their participation.

The agency apologized for worrying NCTzens and conveyed that refunds for the tickets will be difficult and requested for fans' understanding.

NCTzens are livid that SM Entertainment did not communicate the details in a timely manner and also questioned the company's intentions for announcing it just a day before the fanmeeting, making it difficult to request refunds.

While some may opine that health matters are private and personal, it is expected for public figures to declare their COVID-19 status due to the sensitive nature of the virus and their active jobs.

Check out fans’ reactions:

However, some fans asserted that NCTzens need to be more understanding in such a scenario.

Previously, SM Entertainment had announced that Mark had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25, 2022. Mark had originally been slated to perform for NCT Dream's second solo concert.

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the K-pop boy group NCT.

The group debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single Firetruck and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan.

