NCT 127 members console a crying Yuta on the final day of NEO CITY Japan dome tour

NCT 127’s Yuta couldn’t stop his tears and got emotional on the last day of the group’s Japan dome tour. May 29 marked a near-final day of the SM Entertainment group’s first dome tour in Japan. The group's next concert will not happen until June 25.
The Sticker group’s Japanese member, Nakamoto Yuta, cried during his ending comment. Doyoung, Johnny, and Taeyong were seen running towards him and tightly hugging him, supporting their fellow members’ emotions and dreams.
Fans reminisced when Yuta had expressed his desire to perform at a Tokyo Dome but was not confident if he would ever make it. For the 26-year-old to finally achieve his dreams made him and the fans emotional.
“I feel that I can continue singing anywhere”: NCT 127’s Yuta ends up crying at the concert
On May 29, in Tokyo, NCT 127 rounded off their two-day leg of their first Japan Dome tour, NEO CITY - The Link. Concerts are always an emotional rollercoaster ride, primarily if they’re held at a venue where a member dreamt of performing.
Yuta, NCT 127’s Japanese member, tried to hold back his tears but cried during his ending comment. The 26-year-old was all smiles, but when his turn to speak arrived, the idol realized his eyes were tearing up and looked away from the cameras. The member faced the front, smiling wide, and said,
“I also enjoyed today. Yes… I’m feeling a lot of mixed emotions.”
Towards the end of the sentence, the idol gave in to the overwhelming emotion of nearly 55,000 fans in the Tokyo Dome and their green ocean. Yuta’s voice cracked and Taeyong, standing closest to him, went towards him to wipe his tears with a towel.
Meanwhile, Doyoung and Johnny ran towards him, giving him a tight hug. Soon, all the members gathered near him and cheered him on.
Fans also expressed their love for the idol on Twitter, calling him “baby,” “precious,” and saying they were proud of him for coming this far.
More about the NEO CITY - The Link Japan tour
NCT 127 announced the Japan leg of their world tour, NEO CITY - The Link, in March 2022. It set high expectations and raised enthusiasm for fans as it was the group’s first dome tour.
The tour commenced in Nagoya, at the Vantelin Dome, on May 22. They then performed at the Tokyo Dome for two consecutive nights on May 28 and 29. The group has two consecutive nights remaining at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.
SM Entertainment will release more concert dates and venues after the Japan concerts.