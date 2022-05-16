2022 Billboard Awards: Full list of winners

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were revealed on Sunday, nearly two months after the nominees for the awards were announced.

The Billboard Music Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the artists with the most career wins at the Billboard Music Awards were Drake, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber. Also, among the Billboard 2022 winners were Doja Cat, Ye, The Weeknd, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the full list below.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt

Won



The Best is 6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your supportThe Best is #YetToCome 6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다 💜Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support 💜The Best is #YetToCome

Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners and nominations

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Winner: Drake

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Winner: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Winner: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Winner: Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Juice Wrld

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Winner: BTS

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Artist

Winner: Ed Sheeran

BTS

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Winner: Doja Cat

Giveon

Silk Sonic

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Winner: The Weeknd

Giveon

Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist

Winner: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Winner: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Winner: Drake

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Winner: Drake

Juice Wrld

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Latto

Top Rap Tour

Winner: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Top Country Artist

Winner: Taylor Swift

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Winner: Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Top Country Duo/Group

Winner: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Winner: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Winner: Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Winner: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Winner: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Winner: Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Winner: Eslabon Armado

Calibre 50

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Winner: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Winner: Lady Gaga

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Winner: Ye

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Winner: Ye

Ce Ce Winans

Elevation Workshop

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

Adele, 20

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Soundtrack

Winner: Encanto

Arcane League of Legends

In the Heights

Sing 2

Tick, tick...Boom!

Top R&B Album

Winner: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done...Take Time

Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Winner: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Winner: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

Winner: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury — Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

Top Latin Album

Winner: Karol G, KG0516

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Winner: Illenium, Fallen Embers

C418, Minecraft — Volume Alpha

FKA Twigs, Caprisongs

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Winner: Ye, Donda

Carrie Underwood, My Saviour

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Top Gospel Album

Winner: Ye, Donda

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperoom, Move Your Heart

Top Hot 100 Song

Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dupa Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song

Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song

Winner: BTS, Butter

BTS, Permission to Dance

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song

Winner: Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration

Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Cesar & Giveon, Peaches

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Song

Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

BTS, Butter

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Lil Nas X, Monstero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song

Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Gayle, abcdefu

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top R&B Song

Winner: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right

Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

Top Rap Song

Winner: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat, Knife Talk

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean

Polo G, Rapstar

Top Country Song

Winner: Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt

Luke Combs, Forever After All

Top Rock Song

Winner: Måneskin, Beggin’

Coldplay x BTS, My Universe

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Imagine Dragons, Follow You

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

Top Latin Song

Winner: Kali Uchis, Telepatía

Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví

Bad Bunny, Yonaguni

Farruko, Pepas

Rauw Alejandro, Todo De T

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Winner: Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix

Ferruko, Pepas

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You

Tiësto, The Business

Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

Top Christian Song

Winner: Ye, Hurricane

Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Ye, Moon

Ye, Off the Grid

Ye, Praise God

Top Gospel Song

Winner: Ye, Hurricane

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh

Ye, Moon

Ye, Off the Grid

Ye, Praise God

Billboard Music Awards 2022 performances

The Billboard Music Awards featured several performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year's performers included artists who had received various nominations for the Billboard Awards, such as Ed Sheeran, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic, and Miranda Lambert.

Other performers at the awards included Morgan Wallen, who performed at his first major awards show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2021.

The Billboard Awards featured presenters including Pusha T, Michael Bublé, and DJ Khaled. Actors, including Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, and Heidi Klum, also presented the awards.

