2022 Billboard Awards: Full list of winners

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were revealed on Sunday, nearly two months after the nominees for the awards were announced.
The Billboard Music Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the artists with the most career wins at the Billboard Music Awards were Drake, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber. Also, among the Billboard 2022 winners were Doja Cat, Ye, The Weeknd, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the full list below.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners and nominations
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
- Winner: Drake
- Doja Cat
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top New Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid Laroi
Top Male Artist
- Winner: Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- Winner: BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Winner: Taylor Swift
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice Wrld
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Winner: BTS
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Artist
- Winner: Ed Sheeran
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top Tour
- Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
Top R&B Artist
- Winner: Doja Cat
- Giveon
- Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Winner: The Weeknd
- Giveon
- Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist
- Winner: Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Top R&B Tour
- Winner: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
- Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
- Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
- Winner: Drake
- Juice Wrld
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
- Winner: Drake
- Juice Wrld
- Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
- Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
- Cardi B
- Latto
Top Rap Tour
- Winner: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
- J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
- Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Top Country Artist
- Winner: Taylor Swift
- Chris Stapleton
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
- Winner: Morgan Wallen
- Chris Stapleton
- Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
- Winner: Taylor Swift
- Carrie Underwood
- Miranda Lambert
Top Country Duo/Group
- Winner: Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
- Winner: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
- Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
- Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
- Winner: Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
- Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Top Latin Artist
- Winner: Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
- Winner: Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
- Winner: Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Winner: Eslabon Armado
- Calibre 50
- Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
- Winner: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
- Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Winner: Lady Gaga
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Marshmello
- Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
- Winner: Ye
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
- Winner: Ye
- Ce Ce Winans
- Elevation Workshop
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
- Adele, 20
- Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Soundtrack
- Winner: Encanto
- Arcane League of Legends
- In the Heights
- Sing 2
- Tick, tick...Boom!
Top R&B Album
- Winner: Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done...Take Time
- Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker, Still Over It
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
- Winner: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
- Rod Wave, SoulFly
- The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
- Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
- Winner: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
- Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
- Lee Brice, Hey World
- Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
- Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
- Winner: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
- AJR, OK Orchestra
- Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
- Imagine Dragons, Mercury — Act 1
- John Mayer, Sob Rock
Top Latin Album
- Winner: Karol G, KG0516
- Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
- J Balvin, Jose
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Winner: Illenium, Fallen Embers
- C418, Minecraft — Volume Alpha
- FKA Twigs, Caprisongs
- Porter Robinson, Nurture
- Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
- Winner: Ye, Donda
- Carrie Underwood, My Saviour
- CeCe Winans, Believe for It
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
- Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Top Gospel Album
- Winner: Ye, Donda
- CeCe Winans, Believe for It
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
- Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
- Maverick City Music & Upperoom, Move Your Heart
Top Hot 100 Song
- Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
- Dupa Lipa, Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song
- Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- Dua Lipa, Levitating
- Glass Animals, Heat Waves
- Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Selling Song
- Winner: BTS, Butter
- BTS, Permission to Dance
- Dua Lipa, Levitating
- Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
- Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Radio Song
- Winner: Dua Lipa, Levitating
- Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
- Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Collaboration
- Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Cesar & Giveon, Peaches
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- Dua Lipa, Levitating
- Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
- Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Song
- Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
- BTS, Butter
- Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
- Lil Nas X, Monstero (Call Me by Your Name)
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Viral Song
- Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
- Gayle, abcdefu
- Glass Animals, Heat Waves
- Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean
- Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top R&B Song
- Winner: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
- Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches
- WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
Top Rap Song
- Winner: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
- Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat, Knife Talk
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
- Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean
- Polo G, Rapstar
Top Country Song
- Winner: Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
- Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
- Luke Combs, Forever After All
Top Rock Song
- Winner: Måneskin, Beggin’
- Coldplay x BTS, My Universe
- Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
- Imagine Dragons, Follow You
- The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
Top Latin Song
- Winner: Kali Uchis, Telepatía
- Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
- Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
- Farruko, Pepas
- Rauw Alejandro, Todo De T
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Winner: Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
- Ferruko, Pepas
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
- Tiësto, The Business
- Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps
Top Christian Song
- Winner: Ye, Hurricane
- Anne Wilson, My Jesus
- Ye, Moon
- Ye, Off the Grid
- Ye, Praise God
Top Gospel Song
- Winner: Ye, Hurricane
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
- Ye, Moon
- Ye, Off the Grid
- Ye, Praise God
Billboard Music Awards 2022 performances
The Billboard Music Awards featured several performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year's performers included artists who had received various nominations for the Billboard Awards, such as Ed Sheeran, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic, and Miranda Lambert.
Other performers at the awards included Morgan Wallen, who performed at his first major awards show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2021.
The Billboard Awards featured presenters including Pusha T, Michael Bublé, and DJ Khaled. Actors, including Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, and Heidi Klum, also presented the awards.