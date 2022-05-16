×
2022 Billboard Awards: Full list of winners

Full list of winners (Images via Instagram/@bbmas)
Yasmin Ahmed
Yasmin Ahmed
Modified May 16, 2022
The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were revealed on Sunday, nearly two months after the nominees for the awards were announced.

The Billboard Music Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the artists with the most career wins at the Billboard Music Awards were Drake, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber. Also, among the Billboard 2022 winners were Doja Cat, Ye, The Weeknd, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the full list below.

6년 연속 BBMA 수상! 저희 음악을 사랑해주신 전세계 모든 아미 여러분 감사합니다 💜Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support 💜The Best is #YetToCome

Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners and nominations

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

  • Winner: Drake
  • Doja Cat
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top New Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • The Kid Laroi
Say congrats to our TOP FEMALE ARTIST... @oliviarodrigo! 🏆✨ #BBMAs https://t.co/MLaNPkHQtp

Top Male Artist

  • Winner: Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Adele
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • Winner: BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Migos
  • Silk Sonic

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Winner: Taylor Swift
  • Adele
  • Drake
  • Juice Wrld
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Justin Bieber
  • The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Winner: BTS
  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Artist

  • Winner: Ed Sheeran
  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Tour

  • Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
  • Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
  • Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

Top R&B Artist

  • Winner: Doja Cat
  • Giveon
  • Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Winner: The Weeknd
  • Giveon
  • Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Winner: Doja Cat
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Top R&B Tour

  • Winner: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
  • Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

  • Winner: Drake
  • Juice Wrld
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Winner: Drake
  • Juice Wrld
  • Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
  • Cardi B
  • Latto

Top Rap Tour

  • Winner: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
  • J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
  • Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Top Country Artist

  • Winner: Taylor Swift
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

  • Winner: Morgan Wallen
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

  • Winner: Taylor Swift
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Miranda Lambert

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Winner: Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

  • Winner: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
  • Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
  • Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

  • Winner: Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

  • Winner: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Top Latin Artist

  • Winner: Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Winner: Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Winner: Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Winner: Eslabon Armado
  • Calibre 50
  • Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

  • Winner: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
  • Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
  • Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Winner: Lady Gaga
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Marshmello
  • Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

  • Winner: Ye
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • For King & Country
  • Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

  • Winner: Ye
  • Ce Ce Winans
  • Elevation Workshop
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Winner: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
  • Adele, 20
  • Doja Cat, Planet Her
  • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Soundtrack

  • Winner: Encanto
  • Arcane League of Legends
  • In the Heights
  • Sing 2
  • Tick, tick...Boom!

Top R&B Album

  • Winner: Doja Cat, Planet Her
  • Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done...Take Time
  • Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker, Still Over It
  • The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

  • Winner: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
  • Rod Wave, SoulFly
  • The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
  • Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

  • Winner: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
  • Lee Brice, Hey World
  • Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
  • Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

  • Winner: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
  • AJR, OK Orchestra
  • Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
  • Imagine Dragons, Mercury — Act 1
  • John Mayer, Sob Rock

Top Latin Album

  • Winner: Karol G, KG0516
  • Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
  • J Balvin, Jose
  • Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
  • Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • Winner: Illenium, Fallen Embers
  • C418, Minecraft — Volume Alpha
  • FKA Twigs, Caprisongs
  • Porter Robinson, Nurture
  • Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

  • Winner: Ye, Donda
  • Carrie Underwood, My Saviour
  • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
  • Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Top Gospel Album

  • Winner: Ye, Donda
  • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
  • Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
  • Maverick City Music & Upperoom, Move Your Heart

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Dupa Lipa, Levitating
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song

  • Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song

  • Winner: BTS, Butter
  • BTS, Permission to Dance
  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song

  • Winner: Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration

  • Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Cesar & Giveon, Peaches
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

  • Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global (excluding US) Song

  • Winner: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • BTS, Butter
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Lil Nas X, Monstero (Call Me by Your Name)
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song

  • Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Gayle, abcdefu
  • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
  • Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean
  • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top R&B Song

  • Winner: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open
  • Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
  • Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches
  • WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

Top Rap Song

  • Winner: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
  • Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat, Knife Talk
  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
  • Masked Wolf, Astronaut in the Ocean
  • Polo G, Rapstar

Top Country Song

  • Winner: Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
  • Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
  • Luke Combs, Forever After All

Top Rock Song

  • Winner: Måneskin, Beggin’
  • Coldplay x BTS, My Universe
  • Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
  • Imagine Dragons, Follow You
  • The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

Top Latin Song

  • Winner: Kali Uchis, Telepatía
  • Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
  • Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
  • Farruko, Pepas
  • Rauw Alejandro, Todo De T

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Winner: Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
  • Ferruko, Pepas
  • Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
  • Tiësto, The Business
  • Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

Top Christian Song

  • Winner: Ye, Hurricane
  • Anne Wilson, My Jesus
  • Ye, Moon
  • Ye, Off the Grid
  • Ye, Praise God

Top Gospel Song

  • Winner: Ye, Hurricane
  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
  • Ye, Moon
  • Ye, Off the Grid
  • Ye, Praise God

Billboard Music Awards 2022 performances

The Billboard Music Awards featured several performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year's performers included artists who had received various nominations for the Billboard Awards, such as Ed Sheeran, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic, and Miranda Lambert.

Other performers at the awards included Morgan Wallen, who performed at his first major awards show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2021.

The Billboard Awards featured presenters including Pusha T, Michael Bublé, and DJ Khaled. Actors, including Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, and Heidi Klum, also presented the awards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

