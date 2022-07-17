8 K-pop idols and their respective hobbies explored 

K-pop idols lead exhilarating but exhausting lives. From following strict diets to practicing their dance routines a hundred times over, they are always caught up in their profession. However, when they do get some free time, they like to use their hobbies to rejuvenate themselves. While Stray Kids’ Hyunjin dives into his colors and canvases to give flight to his imagination, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays games for a much-needed adrenaline rush.

Let's take a look at 8 K-pop idols' hobbies that always put a smile on their face.

Jungkook’s boxing, Yura’s sketching, and more: K-pop idols rely on their hobbies for a break from reality

1) Krystal - Ice skating

There’s nothing that this multi-talented K-pop idol cannot do. Krystal is a brilliant dancer, singer, actor, and ice/figure skater. She loves to grace the floor with her elegant moves and fans adore her for the same. Her breathtaking performance on Kiss & Cry never fails to uplift one’s mood.

This hobby is truly a blessing for all her fans who love to see her in her element.

2) Hyunjin - Painting

villamon @lvschaan hyunjin as his paintings, a thread hyunjin as his paintings, a thread https://t.co/cKSYV6VTQ7

Stray Kids' Hyunjin has displayed his impressive painting skills time and again. The artist loves to spend time enraptured by colors and canvases. The time-lapse videos of him painting, that are shared on the official Stray Kids Instagram profile, are a testament to his passion.

From painting the Wrigley Building Clock Tower to capturing the essence of scenes from movies like Vatanim Sensin and About Time on his canvas, the K-pop idol always leaves his fans in awe.

3) Jung Kook - Boxing

daisy⁷🃏 @doublebunny_koo when jungkook said he felt like the main character in a movie while he was boxing in the rain ♡ when jungkook said he felt like the main character in a movie while he was boxing in the rain ♡ https://t.co/9no7rDCGRB

Jungkook shared his love for boxing on Instagram previously. He uploaded multiple videos of him practicing and training in the sport. Fans also got to witness instances of him randomly getting the urge to box in In the Soop 2. Even rain cannot obstruct the Euphoria singer’s passion for boxing.

4) Yura - Sketching

The Girls’ Day member makes hyper-realistic sketches that will impress every art lover. From sketching famous comedian Yoo Jae Suk to everyone's favorite Queen Elsa, Yura have given fans a glimpse of her brilliant artistic skills time and again.

5) RM - Reading

ᵃᵐʸ ⁷ @ilyouniverse Is there even a thread compilation of namjoon reading a book. I think we need it Is there even a thread compilation of namjoon reading a book. I think we need it 😭 https://t.co/H1ff6aqQBJ

RM’s love for reading is quite inspiring. He has professed his love for books in his Instagram stories, scenes from In the Soop, behind-the-scenes footage, and even VLive sessions. On multiple occasions, RM has also recommended his favorite reads to ARMYs worldwide.

6) BamBam - Videography

cy 💛 @doublebeom 🏽 @BamBam1A twitter.com/doublebeom/sta… cy 💛 @doublebeom



Bambam's wedding video edit for his brother and sister in law. Bambam's wedding video edit for his brother and sister in law. 💖https://t.co/wPgvbyE2Ow what made this video even cooler is the fact that this was a one man team. from the videography down to its editing, they're all done by bambam only. hands down, a great artist indeed—both music and visual wise. what made this video even cooler is the fact that this was a one man team. from the videography down to its editing, they're all done by bambam only. hands down, a great artist indeed—both music and visual wise. 🙌🏽 @BamBam1A twitter.com/doublebeom/sta…

The GOT7 member loves videography. From directing to editing, all the skills necessary for videography appeal to him as they allow him to express himself creatively.

BamBam’s video for his brother and sister-in-law’s wedding was evidence of his impressive mastery over the craft as it was aesthetically flawless.

7) Jisoo - Gaming

BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 🌷 @BLACKPINK_BBU



JISOO PLAYS KARTRIDER @BLACKPINK

Jisoo is going to be playing the game so let’s all show our support for the thing she loves and that is gaming! We can’t wait for more content!🤎JISOO PLAYS KARTRIDER #GamerJICHUep2 Jisoo is going to be playing the game so let’s all show our support for the thing she loves and that is gaming! We can’t wait for more content!🤎JISOO PLAYS KARTRIDER #GamerJICHUep2 @BLACKPINKhttps://t.co/qO0L73iewu

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo loves to play video games and has been spotted partaking in them on multiple occasions. Fellow BLACKPINK members have often spoken about Jisoo’s love for games. She is known to play Animal Crossing and Overwatch.

8) Jin - Cooking

BTS’ Jin loves cooking a little more than he loves eating. He has made ARMYs crave his delicious-looking food many times. The Epiphany singer is often assisted by his fellow group member SUGA, who also likes to show off his culinary skills every now and then.

Furthermore, golden maknae Jung Kook once revealed that Jin used to pack the former’s lunch for school. On several VLive sessions, fans have witnessed K-pop idol Jin get into ‘mukbang’ mode and host a show called Eat Jin.

ARMYs are now expecting a V Live session and a cooking vlog where Jin puts his culinary skills to good use and creates delectable dishes.

