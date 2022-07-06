10 paintings by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin that depict his immaculate artistic skills

It is no news that Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is an all-rounder.

From being the lead dancer of the group to excelling in every field he partakes in, the idol has proved his worth time and again.

Referred to as ‘The Prince’ of the group, the multi-talented K-pop idol has often showcased his interest in painting and sketching. His love for the hobby has been evident ever since Stray Kids’ debut in the K-pop industry.

The artist often takes to Instagram to share his latest frameworks and paintings with fans. Most recently, Stray Kids' Hyunjin poured his heart into making a painting of the famous Clock Tower in Chicago.

Here, we take a quick look at some of the most well-loved paintings by the K-pop idol.

Clock Tower, Vase and more: Ten paintings by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin that will make you an ardent follower of his art

1) Clock tower

Like most other observant artists, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin also derives inspiration from his surroundings and likes to explore new elements in his style of painting. The Clock Tower painting is proof of that.

This watercolor painting, from his time in Chicago, is of the famous Wrigley Building clock tower. The artist shared a still of the painting on Instagram and captioned it,

“Thankyou Chicago.”

2) The Sunflower

Sam @userhyunz omg i can’t hyunjin’s mom took this painting home yeah everyone loves this painting omg i can’t hyunjin’s mom took this painting home yeah everyone loves this painting https://t.co/TdBL3ktTuq

This masterpiece from Hyunjin earned him massive praise as an artist. From the 3D effect to the use of bright colors, the idol did a commendable job at bringing out the beauty of a sunflower. According to fans, the painting is currently in safekeeping with with Hyunjin’s mother.

3) The city that never sleeps

STAYs went berserk over this painting by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, that depicted a scene from New York, often hailed as the city that never sleeps.

The neutral earthy tones, as well as the carefree brush strokes, grab the viewer's attention in an instant. The piece has a calming effect about it, and remains one of the best watercolor paintings by the K-pop idol.

4) Sketch in Japan

This sketch by Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, titled “Record sketch in Japan” reflects his meticulous attention to detail. His photogenic memory defines the tiniest specifics of what appears to be a scene from a metro station. Despite looking basic, the spatial sketch art focuses on many underlying attributes.

5) Snow amidst darkness

Titled “Cold,” this painting is unlike any other work by Hyunjin.

Not only are the colors bold and dark, but they also hint at the underlying density and depth of the painting. It depicts winters, with snow gracing the river near a hillside. The white, sparkling snow against the dark night almost resembles little pearls falling from the sky.

6) Vase

In this immaculate piece of art, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin captures a glass, almost spherical-shaped vase with white flowers. What’s exemplary about the painting is the eye for detail that the artist has. The shadow reflection in the background is an example of this.

7) The Vatanim Sensin scene

The use of vibrant colors resembling neon hues for the depiction of emotions in this work is flawless. According to STAYs, this is a scene from a Turkish television drama called Vatanim Sensin.

8) Multiple feelings

This art piece from Stray Kids’ Hyunjin gained massive recognition due to its concept. While fans think that the artist left it open for interpretation, many have associated it with the calm one feels when they partake in something that they love.

The eyes convey an ‘at-peace’ feeling that stems from within. The colors are bright and distinct from one another, but fuse together beautifully to capture the underlying emotion.

9) The oil on canvas

#hyunpic 🎨 @hyunearts hyunjin sent a more clearer image in 🫧 he is incredible, this whole piece is mesmerizing, not only did he show us the full timelapse but he also expressed the feelings behind the painting through the poem he wrote and sent🥹 hyunjin sent a more clearer image in 🫧 he is incredible, this whole piece is mesmerizing, not only did he show us the full timelapse but he also expressed the feelings behind the painting through the poem he wrote and sent🥹 https://t.co/6uV0DtsxLg

Amidst his many watercolor paintings, the artist has also blessed the internet with this immaculate oil painting that drew praise from acclaimed actor, Hugh Jackman, who commented under it:

“An amazing artist you are.”

10) The About Time scene

#hyunpic 🎨 @hyunearts Hyunjin’s water colour painting appears to be this scene from a movie called “About Time”❣️ Hyunjin’s water colour painting appears to be this scene from a movie called “About Time”❣️ https://t.co/D99Srkn2rl

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has a tendency to draw inspiration from movies and shows, and this painting is a testament to the same.

The scene portrayed is from a science fantasy comedy-drama film called About Time. From warm colors to an abstract depiction of the emotions during the scene, the idol left no stone unturned to give life to this painting.

This 22-year-old multi-talented K-pop idol is the lead rapper, main dancer, visual and sub-vocalist for popular group, Stray Kids. The group recently made history with MANIAC, the title track for their mini album ODDINARY, which charted on numerous UK official charts for the first time.

