Stray Kids 5 most viewed music videos on YouTube: God's Menu, Back Door, and more

Stray Kids are topping new charts daily with their impactful songs, powerful performances, and well-written music. Besides the eight-member pack being a vocal and rap powerhouse, Stray Kids are also known for its top-notch music videos. The JYP Entertainment boy group has received immense love from their fans for their performances, which is also reflected in the number of views their MVs earn.

Consisting of Bangchan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, the fourth-gen boy band made their debut in March 2018 with I Am Not Like That. Since then, the Christmas EveL stars have dropped various hits, and multiple MVs, which STAYS (fandom) loves to watch on repeat.

Hence, here are Stray Kids' 5 most viewed music videos on YouTube.

5 Stray Kids music videos which are inundated with views

5) My Pace - 109 million

Belonging to Stray Kids' 2nd mini-album, I am WHO, My Pace is a touching song with a gritty guitar continuously complimenting the music. On YouTube, My Pace stands in the fifth position with 109 million views and counting since its release on August 6, 2018.

The song is extra special since it is one of the MVs that features former Stray Kids member Kim Woojin, who is also seen in the video with his impressive vocals.

4) MIROH - 155 million

Stray Kids made their first comeback in 2019 with MIROH and immediately made all the heads turn towards them. The music video for MIROH was released on March 24, 2019, and has more than 155 million views.

The song gave the band a new look with their intense music, asking them to keep moving forward and reaching new heights. MIROH's MV did a fantastic job of supporting and interpreting the song's meaning.

The video shows members singing about running to a new city, and the powerful rap before the chorus is the highlight.

3) Thunderous - 212 million

Released last year, Thunderous is Stray Kids' one of the most liked music videos among fans. The MV has collected 212 million views so far and over 1 million comments.

Thunderous is from the group's second album, NOEASY, and is one of their most unique tracks consisting of traditional Korean instrumentals. The Ptui hook step and Baramam are show stealers along with the top-grade graphics used in the MV.

2) Back Door - 257 million

The eight-member boy group released another banger named Back Door, a mindful combination of pop, EDM, and hip-hop. Loved by millions, the Back Door MV has garnered over 257 million views so far on YouTube and is the group's second-most viewed music video.

Beginning with a small snippet by Lee Know, the MV quickly turns into a party area with its rhythmic drive and cool-style attitude. Felix's deep voice, hard-hitting choreography, and the dance break at the end were some of the best parts of the MV.

1) God's Menu - 330 million

God's Menu by the group holds first place with 330 million views and counting. The music video is highly addictive with its DU-DU-DU-DU, Felix's deep voice, and an engaging choreography fitting it perfectly.

God's Menu is big, contains trap-based beats, and explores majestic rap outlines. However, the strongest element is the melodic pre-chorus which easily captures the group's vocalists, finally making way for a fiery hook.

The group recently dropped thrilling music videos for their new songs Maniac and Venom, which are already doing great on the video streaming service, viewership-wise. The group is scheduled to make their Japanese comeback next week with a new EP Circus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far