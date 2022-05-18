5 June K-pop comebacks you should look forward to

With another month approaching, K-pop fans should get ready for the upcoming June K-pop comebacks. The next month is filled with surprises from our favorite K-pop groups including BTS and Stray Kids.

Since fans are looking for new songs to add to their playlists, K-pop groups will be at their services to serve new tracks, music videos, and chorographies in June.

Some highly anticipated comebacks, including BTS, are also scheduled for June. Apart from that, the Japanese K-pop fandom will also have a treat for them in the following month.

So, fans should mark their calendars and check out this list of five amazing June K-pop comebacks.

5 June K-pop comebacks you cannot miss

1) Jo Yuri - June 2, 2022

Another former Iz*One member is walking towards a new road. As per her agency, WakeOne Entertainment, Jo Yuri is officially making her solo comeback in early June. The main vocalist of Iz*One is prepping to shower fans with her melodious and spellbinding voice.

Jo Yuri will return to the K-pop clan with her first solo EP Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Major, on June 2, 2022. The singer has also teased fans with a new concept photo posted on her Twitter account.

The mysterious picture with a green background features black boots and nothing else. Meanwhile, another picture captures the singer in a beautiful pink dress and hat.

2) SECRET NUMBER - June 8, 2022

SECRET NUMBER is gearing up for their June comeback with their fourth single. This would mark the girl group's first single in eight months. After the addition of Zuu and Minji to the clan, SECRET NUMBER impressed fans with their cheery comeback, Fire Saturday.

The VINE Entertainment girl group has frequently shared an array of video teasers and posters for their fans. The group recently dropped gorgeous concept images of Minji and Jinny. With a red hue encompassing the surroundings, it is hard to decipher the concept for their comeback.

3) BTS - June 10, 2022

The mega pop stars and K-pop sensation BTS are also on the June K-pop comebacks list. The septet is returning to the race with an anthology album, a first in the K-pop world, called Proof.

Managed by BIGHIT Music (Hybe Labels), BTS have already dropped the complete tracklist for their the three CDs included in the album. The anthology will contain fan favorite tunes, unreleased demos by BTS members, and three new tracks.

BTS ARMY has been religiously waiting for the album, which will be released on June 10, 2022. As of now, BTS is busy surprising fans with teasers and more.

4) Stray Kids Japanese comeback - June 22, 2022

Stray Kids are adorning the June K-pop comebacks list with another addition to their hit Japanese discography. The JYP Entertainment boy group will make a comeback with the new EP Circus on June 22, 2022.

The EP will consist of tracks such as Circus, Fairytale and Your Eyes. It will also include the Japanese version of their hit Korean songs like Maniac, Silent Cry, and Venom.

Stray Kids' production unit, 3Racha (Bangchan, Chang-bin, Han), have taken part in writing the music and lyrics for Circus.

5) Rocket Punch - June 29, 2022

Rocket Punch is ready to entertain the Japanese audience with their newtro pop and artisty concept with the release of their first single album, Fiore. The album, which contains two tracks, Fiore and Bouncy, will be released on June 29, 2022.

In addition to the official announcement, Rocket Punch also shared a lovely group concept photo wearing all blue and white outfits while surrounded by a manmade designed garden.

The physical album will mark Rocket Punch's first release in Japan since their debut mini album Bubble Up! in August, 2021. Hence, fans shouldn't forget to add Fiore to their June K-pop comebacks list.

The June K-pop comebacks list looks exciting enough to entice all K-pop enthusiasts. With K-pop growing every other day, the Japanese versions, new tracks, solo comebacks, and unheard demos will be a thrilling treat for the fans.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul