Rocket Punch drops teasers and release date for comeback album ‘Yellow Punch’

On February 15, girl group Rocket Punch announced its comeback with a teaser photo. The black-and-white photo included the name of the upcoming album, Yellow Punch, and the release date, February 28.

The album is in continuation with its ‘Color Combination’ series. The concept teaser has fans excited, wondering what style and concept the girl group will release.

Girl group Rocket Punch has finally announced its highly-awaited comeback, fourth EP Yellow Punch, after nine long months of waiting. The group surprise dropped a teaser photo showing a backstage artist room.

A hanging rack displays the girls’ outfits while the background is filled with packages with multiple types of labels and tapes with the group’s names.

The black-and-white photo shows the boxes being numbered too. By fitting the color combination concept, the album’s name, release date, and the group’s name are all typed with yellow font.

The group’s last Color Combination series was Blue Punch, which was released in August last year. The group debuted with Pink Punch and released a Red Punch after it. Fans are looking forward to the release and are already raising expectations for the group to outdo themselves with the upcoming release.

The group’s last Korean release was in May 2021, with the single album Ring Ring. They then made their Japanese debut which received a favorable reception. Yellow Punch will be the girl group’s first 2022 release.

The girl group is known for their all-rounder singing and dancing qualities. The group’s fandom hopes the upcoming comeback will help them gain more recognition in terms of music, style and talent.

Moreover, fans seem to love that the group is going back to its Color Combination series and completing it, which holds the biggest charming point for them.

About Woollim Entertainment's girl group, Rocket Punch

Rocket Punch is a six-member girl group under Woollim Entertainment. It consists of Juri Takahashi, Dahyun, Yeonhee, Kim So-hee, Yunkyoung, and Suyun. Out of them, Juri was known to the Korean and Japanese public because of her being a 12th generation AKB48 member (she graduated from the group in May 2019) and appearing on Produce 48 in 2018.

Suyun and So-hee were also introduced to the public as Woollim Entertainment trainees in Produce 48. They then made their debut lineup with Juri and the rest of the trainees. The group finally debuted on August 7, 2019, with Pink Punch.

