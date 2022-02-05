Secret Number's Denise bids the girl group farewell

K-Pop idol Denise has officially announced her departure from girl group Secret Number and agency Vine Entertainment.

The dancer and rapper had joined Secret Number at the time of the group’s debut in 2020. Before joining the then five-member girl group, the dancer was a former YG trainee. After working on two single albums with the group, the idol is bidding both the K-pop group and its agency farewell.

Secret Number's Denise announced her departure from the group on February 5

On February 5, the idol announced the split on Instagram. Denise stated that her contract with Vine Entertainment, which had been under negotiation since September 2021, had ended. She captioned the post:

“Thank you for your patience and for everything. Love always.”

Here is the full announcement:

As of February 1, 2022, my contract with Vine Entertainment has ended. Those who have waited for me for a long time must be surprised at this news, so I sincerely apologize. After debuting as [a member of] SECRET NUMBER in May 2020, I’ve made such precious memories together with LOCKEY. I am so thankful to have gotten to promote happily and to have received so much of your love and attention over the past year. Although I will no longer be able to greet you as SECRET NUMBER, I will always support my fellow members. I will also work hard to greet my fans with a good image. While this is my final statement as SECRET NUMBER’s Denise, I hope you will always continue to love SECRET NUMBER. And please also watch over my promotions. Lastly, to LOCKEY, who have always given me their love and support, and to my fellow members, whom I love. To my agency and the many staff members who supported and cherished everything about me, I sincerely thank you.

Apart from this announcement, which left many fans disappointed, the idol also surprised fans with a special cover of the DAY6 song, You Were Beautiful on her recently opened YouTube channel. She also treated her followers to some never seen before pictures with the other members of the group.

Denise’s contract with Vine Entertainment had been under contention for a long time. The idol had not participated in the promotions for the group's third album, Fire Saturday, for the same reason.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, in October 2021, the group introduced two new members, Zuu and Minji. With the recent departure, Secret Number currently consists of six members.

Edited by Siddharth Satish