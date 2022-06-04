GOT7’s BamBam spotted with new friend Bright Vachirawit of 2gether: The Series fame

GOT7’s BamBam and Bright Vachirawit, who is recognized internationally as the actor from the Thai BL 2gether: The Series, met up recently over dinner, much to the surprise and excitement of their fans. The two were seen leaving the restaurant amidst loud cheers from the people gathered.

While the actor was wearing an all-black outfit, the Thai K-pop idol looked radiant in a bright blue outfit. The crowd and cheers outside the restaurant were a testament to the widespread popularity of both celebrities in Thailand.

The meeting between the two Thai superstars has fans all over the world pretty pumped. Moreover, fans have noticed that the celebrities started following each other on Twitter some time around their real-life meeting.

GOT7’s BamBam met up with Thai actor Bright Vachirawit after the Louis Vuitton event

Two worlds collided after Louis Vuitton’s fashion event on June 1 when GOT7’s BamBam, the pop king of Thailand, shared a meal with Bright Vachirawit Chivaree, a popular Thai actor. The GOT7 rapper attended the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Spin-Off Show on June 1 and even gave a special performance.

The two celebrities, both of whom have a strong fanbase in Thailand, were spotted leaving the restaurant after the event. In a video uploaded by Twitter user @brightsun2071, a group of bodyguards were seen moving out first to ensure the safety of the artists. Fans waiting outside the restaurant erupted in loud cheers at the slightest peek of the Ribbon idol. Bright emerged behind the K-pop idol, and the duo shared a hug before parting ways.

Additionally, BamBam and Bright even recorded a video for a staff member working for the latter. The K-pop idol and Thai actor shared a fun video encouraging the staff to keep working hard. As per fans, the staff member was Ahgase, a GOT7 fan.

ᒍ • @Jlight04



Bright: Are you okay? (X2) Working harder na! (X2)



BamBam: *repeated after Bright* Working harder na Krub.



B’s caption to P’BOY: Be a good boy and working harder na.

#bbrightvc

BamBam: Hey, Boydtuan! I’m with P’Bright. Nope, We are friends (same age)Bright: Are you okay? (X2) Working harder na! (X2)BamBam: *repeated after Bright* Working harder na Krub.B’s caption to P’BOY: Be a good boy and working harder na. BamBam: Hey, Boydtuan! I’m with P’Bright. Nope, We are friends (same age)Bright: Are you okay? (X2) Working harder na! (X2) BamBam: *repeated after Bright* Working harder na Krub. B’s caption to P’BOY: Be a good boy and working harder na. #bbrightvchttps://t.co/bJkHYLDlCq

The dinner meeting apparently ended with the two celebrities following each other on social media. Hawk-eyed fans noticed that Bright and BamBam are now following each other on Twitter.

Fan reactions

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to the two Thai celebrities being spotted together.

nov🌼// astrophile updates @shinesforbright



#bambam #bbrightvc ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BEFORE THEY LEFT THEY WHISPER TO EACH OTHER LIKE WHAT DO U WANT ME TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATION ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BEFORE THEY LEFT THEY WHISPER TO EACH OTHER LIKE WHAT DO U WANT ME TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATION 😭😭😭😭😭 #bambam #bbrightvc

. ⁷🤍 @loverforBbright Bright’s yesterday schedule is such a mystery.

Astrophile didn’t have a press tour, didn’t go to the LV event with others artists but end up having diner with Bambam & Thanaerng who were also at the event.

What did he do to wasn’t able to attend with everyone else Bright’s yesterday schedule is such a mystery. Astrophile didn’t have a press tour, didn’t go to the LV event with others artists but end up having diner with Bambam & Thanaerng who were also at the event. What did he do to wasn’t able to attend with everyone else

li @lovethitara i therefore conclude bright and bambam are finally besties then bambam will introduce bright to yugyeom and then they'll introduce bright to jungkook then bright will be in the 97 liner gc tgt with other 97 liners k-idols i therefore conclude bright and bambam are finally besties then bambam will introduce bright to yugyeom and then they'll introduce bright to jungkook then bright will be in the 97 liner gc tgt with other 97 liners k-idols 😁

(nanana) Ems⛓ @emcaher so cute now they finally see each other irl ᒍ • @Jlight04



#bbrightvc

#bambam1a Bright & BamBam just followed each other on Twitter!!!!! Bright & BamBam just followed each other on Twitter!!!!! 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳#bbrightvc #bambam1a https://t.co/JvL3xT9ADv Oh i just remembered bambam performed in that virtual thing bright was doing like half a year ago and bam said he will invite him to his concert and allso cute now they finally see each other irl twitter.com/Jlight04/statu… Oh i just remembered bambam performed in that virtual thing bright was doing like half a year ago and bam said he will invite him to his concert and all😊 so cute now they finally see each other irl twitter.com/Jlight04/statu…

According to some fans, the duo was also joined by Thai actress, Thanaerng.

What has GOT7 been up to?

GOT7 enjoys a fierce fanbase in Thailand, and the group’s members never fail to make Thai Ahgases feel special. Mark Tuan recently held a solo fan meeting in Thailand, and the group's promotions always include Thai content.

Multiple A-list Thai actors were spotted at Mark Tuan’s PULL-UP concert held from May 27 to 29. “Tum” Warawut Poyim, Toey Pongsakorn Mettarikanon (Thai Gentlemen series) and Joss Way-Ar Sangngern (GMMTV’s Will be Free) unleashed their inner Ahgase spirit.

Who is Bright Vachirawit?

Bright Vachirawit wears multiple hats. He’s a singer, actor, model, and host. He is majorly recognized for his lead role in 2gether: The Series and its sequel, Still 2gether. He recently made headlines and solidified his fandom with F4 Thailand: Boys over Flowers.

