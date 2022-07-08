Nayeon makes history on Billboard Charts with her debut album, IM NAYEON

TWICE's Nayeon has become the first K-pop female soloist in history to debut at No. 5 on Billboard's Artist 100 chart.

With her first solo mini-album, 'IM NAYEON,' the singer has become the first K-pop soloist of any gender to enter the top 10 of Billboard's famous Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks as the most popular album in the United States. Her album debuted at number seven on the list to achieve the feat.

The Feel Special singer has been raking achievements ever since she dropped her album. The album made its historic debut on the Billboard charts.

She is also the first K-pop soloist of any gender to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, a feat she achieved by selling 52,000 albums in the United States alone during the week of the debut.

Nayeon's album has raked several achievements during its first week of debut

The latest edition of the Billboard 200 chart features the "More and More" singer's album at number seven. This marks the artist's first appearance on the Billboard chart as a solo K-pop artist.

Billboard also revealed that in addition to debuting at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, the album also swept the No. 1 spot on both the Top Current Album Sales Chart and the World Albums chart, where Nayeon became the first female artist to debut at No. 1 this year.

The list of achievements does not end here. She debuted at number 5 on Billboard's Artist 100 chart. Nayeon is the first female K-pop soloist in history to reach the chart's Top 50.

Furthermore, the recent achievements make her the second K-pop soloist overall to enter the Top 5 of the Artist 100, following BTS' SUGA.

TWICE Charts broke the exciting news on social media, writing, "IM NAYEON became the first Korean soloist in HISTORY to have a top 10 album on Billboard 200 in the US." The news was met with fanfare and congratulatory messages from supporters who have been by her side from the start.

The singer also performed at several shows to promote her venture, including the first time she took the stage without TWICE members who had always been there for her.

More about the album

The singer released her self-titled debut album on June 24. The album is the singer's first solo work after seven years in the industry. The album is her attempt at establishing her worth outside of being a member of TWICE.

She contributed lyrics to two of the seven songs on the project, and both demonstrated an artist who can vividly draw out emotion in her words. The album has piqued international interest and has been received with great fanfare by fans.

