5 reasons BTS members' SUGA and V's 'Taegi' ship are friendship goals

BTS’ SUGA and V have the most contradictory personalities yet are the epitome of friendship goals. The Daegu boys, named after the city (Daegu) they belong to, share an adorable connection. Their Taegi ship is a fan favorite, and rightly so.

While SUGA, also known as Min Yoon-gi, is stoic, V or Kim Tae-hyung is eloquent and expressive. These personality traits make their Taegi ship even more fascinating. Tae-hyung loves to tease and cuddle his hyung, or older brother.

SUGA is a child at heart too, but V helps him live like one. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why Yoon-gi and Tae-hyung are friendship goals.

Five times BTS' SUGA and V declared ‘Taegi’ to be supreme

1) The limbo bar challenge

dymiiin | closed @woshiiiwaniii 🤣



RUN BTS EP 113 Our Suga has a soft spot for his taetae🥺RUN BTS EP 113 Our Suga has a soft spot for his taetae🥺😭😭🤣RUN BTS EP 113 https://t.co/jsM4k7uggd

In the P.E. subject segment in Episode 113 of Run BTS, SUGA and V showcased their ever-charming bond. The members had to lean on their teammate's backs and pass a limbo bar while carrying them. The bar was set at the highest level in the beginning and was lowered with each round.

While the duo passed the first round with little to no difficulty, they started struggling later. Tae-hyung suggested a new way to cross the bar, but SUGA was not convinced. Ultimately he pulled out his namdongsaeng (Younger brother) card and said:

“Help me give it a shot. I can do this. I can do this for real.”

SUGA cannot say no to V and surrenders to his wish. Ultimately the move was a major fail, but it gave BTS members and fans the hilarious Taegi moment.

2) Show your teeth

tata⁷ @itstatamic

i love this video so much, you have taehyung doing whatever in the back and then suddenly goes yoongi show your teeth and yoongi does it in a second, no questions asked. i love this video so much, you have taehyung doing whatever in the back and then suddenly goes yoongi show your teeth and yoongi does it in a second, no questions asked.😭 https://t.co/NSJm4BMX89

In a V Live session, while BTS' Yoon-gi was addressing ARMYs, the Winter Bear singer silently sat in the background, making different expressions. Certainly, SUGA is used to Tae-hyung’s maneuvers and mischief and therefore didn’t bother to stop him.

However, V sat there looking for an opportunity to distract his hyung. Amidst SUGA’s monologue, V approached him and said,

“Yoon-gi hyung show your teeth.”

More hilarious and adorable is how Yoon-gi smiled and showed his teeth without hesitation or question. This speaks volumes of the immense love and faith between the two.

3) Say the words

naya⁷ 아포방포 @ssoftaegi today I offer you taehyung saying ‘i love you’ to yoongi and not leaving the studio until he says it back, good night today I offer you taehyung saying ‘i love you’ to yoongi and not leaving the studio until he says it back, good night 😙😙https://t.co/CpN6Ce7h3Q

In one of SUGA’s V Live sessions, Tae-hyung comes into the former’s studio and says, “I love you.” Flustered at his groupmate's sudden burst of emotions, SUGA sits there with a smile and tells me, “Thank you.”

As an affection-loving person, Tae-hyung refuses to leave until SUGA responds with the same energy and words. He says,

“I will stay here until I hear that word. Please say that word.”

SUGA, as always, gives in to his little brother’s innocent demand and says,

“Love you too. Please close the door on your way.”

This was enough to make BTS' V happy and depict the unconditional love Taegi share.

4) Piggy back ride

angel ⁷ ⟭⟬ @hiplikejibooty BTS JUST WALKED IN AND YOONGI WAS ON A PIGGY BACK RIDE WITH TAEHYUNG AND BTS ARE PRETENDING TO BE BODYGUARDS TO PROTECT TAEGI #BTSatGDA BTS JUST WALKED IN AND YOONGI WAS ON A PIGGY BACK RIDE WITH TAEHYUNG AND BTS ARE PRETENDING TO BE BODYGUARDS TO PROTECT TAEGI #BTSatGDA https://t.co/0oT6JLFjTM

At the 2019 Golden Disk Awards, BTS made a memorable entrance. The fashionista of the group, V, carried SUGA on his back to register a remarkable statement. On being asked the reason for such an impressive entrance, the Christmas Tree singer responded:

“We have shown many cool things. So this time we wanted to do something fun. So we did it. He (SUGA) didn’t want it but I carried him on my back by force.”

The members burst out laughing, and SUGA said:

“Yes, I didn’t want to. I told him to let me go but he didn’t.”

This is not the first time Tae-hyung has given a piggyback ride to SUGA. The duo sticks together like peanut butter and jelly.

5) Screaming Yoon-gi

just⁷ @dump1997 my all time fave taegi moment my all time fave taegi moment https://t.co/IOinC82eA3

This Taegi moment is iconic, to say the least. In one of the episodes of BTS Bon Voyage, members casually sit at a table and talk about random things. At this moment, SUGA, who was a bit drunk, starts calling out “Tae-hyung” multiple times, only to release he was sitting right next to him.

This instant is hilarious and reveals more about the Taegi relationship. Even while drunk, Yoongi’s first thought is his beloved friend Tae-hyung. The members burst out in massive laughter after witnessing this side of their otherwise stoic groupmate SUGA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far