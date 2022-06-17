BTS' SUGA hints at a solo tour in a Weverse Magazine interview

BTS' SUGA may have hinted at a solo tour in the wake of BTS' recent announcement.

To reiterate, K-pop megastar BTS has clarified that they're not going on a break, much to the relief of fans. It seems that the members will simply be taking a temporary break to focus on individual activities.

Reportedly, BTS' SUGA may be hosting a solo concert sometime in the near future. In a Weverse Magazine issue published on June 16, SUGA’s solo interview caught the attention of fans as he hinted at a tour. He could very well have meant a solo tour considering the idol was talking about his future plans and the emotions he wants fans to feel when he releases his music.

BTS' SUGA even commented on the excitement that one feels when they are a fan of something. The idol hoped that fans would get similarly excited whenever it would be time for him to release his music, do promotions, or “go on tour.”

BTS' SUGA may go on a solo tour, as suggested by his interview with Weverse Magazine

On June 16, Weverse Magazine released the Proof interview for BTS’ SUGA. The Magazine has been releasing solo interviews with BTS members since June 13. These interviews shed light on the members’ expectations and plans for the second chapter of their journey.

BTS’ SUGA talked about numerous things, giving his honest take on every question. Towards the end of the interview, he was asked about the things he would like to give to ARMYs and fans who listen to his music. The rapper responded that he would like for them to be excited. He used his own analogy by bringing up his love for the NBA. He compared his thrill of waking up to an NBA playoff to the thrill he wants fans to experience on the day of the idol’s music release. He also shared that one needs to be a fan of something because “it makes life fun.”

“People who listen to my music—I mean, to a certain extent, I think being a fan of something is a must in life. You could be a fan of a person or a sport—whatever it’s about, I think being a fan is important because it makes life fun.”

BTS' SUGA then added,

“Like feeling excited for the NBA playoffs as soon as you open your eyes in the morning. Some people are going to be excited for the day my music comes out and for me to perform. There aren’t a lot of things to be excited for in life.”

At the very end of the interview, BTS' SUGA hinted at promotions and a tour.

“But for anyone who likes my music, I hope they’re excited for it—excited for when it comes out, excited for when I promote and excited for when I go on tour. I hope they’re excited for everything so I can give their life meaning each and every day.”

Additionally, BTS’ SUGA also expressed his thoughts on promoting solo music, such as Agust D’s, like regular groups. He shared his dilemma regarding whether he should film two music videos, one for aesthetics and one for quality listening experience. BTS’ SUGA released his first solo mixtape Agust D in 2016 and his second mixtape D-2 in 2020.

