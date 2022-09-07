GOT7’s Jackson Wang once again wins heart as he ends TikTok live for a notable reason

GOT7’s Jackson Wang held a TikTok live on September 9, 2022, just to hang out with fans. The artist went live on Instagram, Twitter, and the Chinese app Weibo on the same day in celebration of his album MAGICMAN’s release in two days, i.e., September 9.

While his Instagram live and Twitter space were wholesome, his TikTok live took the throne of showcasing his real personality. The multi-talented K-pop idol ended his live stream in an instant after he realized fans were spending money on him.

During the TikTok live stream, he continuously saw many filters on his screen. The filters confused him as he could not understand how they kept appearing and changing.

The singer asked viewers about the filters. When they told him that it was a TikTok feature that appears every time they spend money, the artist was surprised. Without wasting a second, he immediately ended the live stream.

i know we love jackson so much but pls we dont have to give some gift to him for tiktok live. he even dont want to accept it guys i know we love jackson so much but pls we dont have to give some gift to him for tiktok live. he even dont want to accept it guys 😭https://t.co/RPdqZAJj3I

Being a CEO, singer, rapper, songwriter, designer, music video director, and producer is time-consuming. So, it is understandable that the Blow singer is not well versed with the latest app updates.

“How can you hate this man?”: GOT7 Jackson Wang’s less than five-minute TikTok live melts fans hearts

Christine ' KINDA IA' @christinee_kyum Kritika @ahgatika Jackson asking why he has all these filters and somebody explained to him it’s a gift and he ended the live as soon as he found out Jackson asking why he has all these filters and somebody explained to him it’s a gift and he ended the live as soon as he found out 😭 https://t.co/KMCtqIKhdY Damn boi how can you hate this man? Haters and bashers should feel ashamed of their selves. Jackson best boy. twitter.com/ahgatika/statu… Damn boi how can you hate this man? Haters and bashers should feel ashamed of their selves. Jackson best boy. twitter.com/ahgatika/statu…

On September 7, GOT7’s rapper and soloist Jackson Wang took to multiple social media platforms to hang out with fans. He hopped from Instagram live to Twitter spaces to TikTok live and finally Weibo live. He also signed MAGICMAN posters while hopping from one platform to the next.

He stayed on TikTok live for less than five minutes, but it was enough for fans to gush over his adorable personality.

The 28-year-old artist ended his live stream when he realized fans were spending money to get him “gifts.” These gifts pop up on the screen as filters. As soon as he discovered that the filters were related to money, he ended his live stream before he could even say “Oh my god.”

Fans could not stop talking about the idol’s sweet gesture. While some fans noted that the TEAM WANG CEO does not like it when fans spend money like this, others complimented him for his outlook towards fans and not letting them open their purses for stuff like that.

Megan 🎸👑🍑🐼 @wjesheon FYI. Don't send Jackson gifts like that on TikTok. He doesn't let fans do that kind of thing if he knows it costs money. FYI. Don't send Jackson gifts like that on TikTok. He doesn't let fans do that kind of thing if he knows it costs money.

Twitter user @wjesheon shared that the same incident was repeated on Weibo live. As per them, Jackson Wang received gifts on Weibo, and he quickly ended the live stream. He came back later but had switched off the payment or gift option.

Megan 🎸👑🍑🐼 @wjesheon Lmaooo, he went on WB live after tiktok but they kept sending gifts there too so he turned it off and came back on with the option turned off Lmaooo, he went on WB live after tiktok but they kept sending gifts there too so he turned it off and came back on with the option turned off 😭😂😭😂😭

The fans’ reactions were as wholesome as the GOT7 rapper’s. Check out some reactions below.

Gotta love this man Jackson going live on tiktok really went from "Ooh look at all these filters, how do you guys do that🥰" To "oh no money is involved?*ends*"Gotta love this man Jackson going live on tiktok really went from "Ooh look at all these filters, how do you guys do that🥰😎" To "oh no money is involved? 😨*ends*"Gotta love this man

_chrm |🌸 @chxgyeom jackson ended his tiktok live because fans are sending virtual gifts. He doesn't want fans to spend their money on him. So cute jackson ended his tiktok live because fans are sending virtual gifts. He doesn't want fans to spend their money on him. So cute

_chrm |🌸 @chxgyeom the way he says "there's money in it" then without hesitation, ended his live the way he says "there's money in it" then without hesitation, ended his live

Jackyverse (fan) @jackyverse Jackson ended the tiktok live cause people were sending him gifts? Jackson ended the tiktok live cause people were sending him gifts?

maïssa⁷ @selsfiles twitter.com/oneahgasegot7/… ONE AHGASE GOT7 @OneAhgaseGOT7



@JacksonWang852 #JacksonWang Jackson Ended his tiktok live in less than a minute because he found out fans spend money for Tiktok filters. Jackson Ended his tiktok live in less than a minute because he found out fans spend money for Tiktok filters. @JacksonWang852 #JacksonWang https://t.co/Y9Aslcelny Jackson 🤝🏼 Selena ending their tiktok lives when they understand that people spend money on the filters Jackson 🤝🏼 Selena ending their tiktok lives when they understand that people spend money on the filters 😂😭 twitter.com/oneahgasegot7/…

Meanwhile, Jackson Wang has set the expectations extremely high with MAGICMAN, his first solo physical album. MAGICMAN contains 11 tracks, including the pre-releases Blow and Cruel. It is all set for release on Friday, September 9, 2022.

