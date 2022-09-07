GOT7’s Jackson Wang once again wins heart as he ends TikTok live for a notable reason

GOT7’s Jackson Wang held a TikTok live on September 9, 2022, just to hang out with fans. The artist went live on Instagram, Twitter, and the Chinese app Weibo on the same day in celebration of his album MAGICMAN’s release in two days, i.e., September 9.
While his Instagram live and Twitter space were wholesome, his TikTok live took the throne of showcasing his real personality. The multi-talented K-pop idol ended his live stream in an instant after he realized fans were spending money on him.
During the TikTok live stream, he continuously saw many filters on his screen. The filters confused him as he could not understand how they kept appearing and changing.
The singer asked viewers about the filters. When they told him that it was a TikTok feature that appears every time they spend money, the artist was surprised. Without wasting a second, he immediately ended the live stream.
Being a CEO, singer, rapper, songwriter, designer, music video director, and producer is time-consuming. So, it is understandable that the Blow singer is not well versed with the latest app updates.
“How can you hate this man?”: GOT7 Jackson Wang’s less than five-minute TikTok live melts fans hearts
On September 7, GOT7’s rapper and soloist Jackson Wang took to multiple social media platforms to hang out with fans. He hopped from Instagram live to Twitter spaces to TikTok live and finally Weibo live. He also signed MAGICMAN posters while hopping from one platform to the next.
He stayed on TikTok live for less than five minutes, but it was enough for fans to gush over his adorable personality.
The 28-year-old artist ended his live stream when he realized fans were spending money to get him “gifts.” These gifts pop up on the screen as filters. As soon as he discovered that the filters were related to money, he ended his live stream before he could even say “Oh my god.”
Fans could not stop talking about the idol’s sweet gesture. While some fans noted that the TEAM WANG CEO does not like it when fans spend money like this, others complimented him for his outlook towards fans and not letting them open their purses for stuff like that.
Twitter user @wjesheon shared that the same incident was repeated on Weibo live. As per them, Jackson Wang received gifts on Weibo, and he quickly ended the live stream. He came back later but had switched off the payment or gift option.
The fans’ reactions were as wholesome as the GOT7 rapper’s. Check out some reactions below.
Meanwhile, Jackson Wang has set the expectations extremely high with MAGICMAN, his first solo physical album. MAGICMAN contains 11 tracks, including the pre-releases Blow and Cruel. It is all set for release on Friday, September 9, 2022.