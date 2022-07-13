GOT7's Jackson Wang goes viral for his act of kindness at The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022 Opening Show

Global K-pop sensation Jackson Wang from boy group GOT7 has been creating ripples on the internet with his latest performance at the Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022 Opening Show. The Blow singer put on a stellar performance that gave audiences and viewers a sneak peak into his forthcoming album, MAGICMAN.
Known for his honest and humble nature, Jackson’s strong aura reflected after the show as he constantly bowed towards fans and audiences. However, a certain live clip was caught on camera as the K-pop idol reached out to Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag and removed a piece of celebratory confetti from his head.
The adorable act of kindness melted the hearts of thousands of sports and K-pop fans alike.
GOT7's Jackson Wang removes confetti from Erik ten Hag's head
On July 12, 2022, Manchester United and Liverpool went head-to-head in Bangkok, Thailand, for the Bangkok Century Cup 2022. The epic match held a special opening performance, led by none other than global K-pop superstar Jackson Wang.
The singer performed 12 outstanding songs that impressively detailed his unique discography.
After the performances, Jackson Wang celebrated with his back-up dancers and gave them high fives for a job well done. He also stayed with them as the match continued and watched the game.
As Manchester United celebrated their victory and showed off their 4-0 win over Liverpool, the trophy was held by head coach Erik ten Hag. With loud cheers, the event organizers blew confetti. The stadium was covered with flying pieces of shining paper, with one piece falling on the coach’s head.
Jackson Wang, in a random act of kindness, reached out to Erik ten Hag and removed the piece from the coach’s head. His sweet gesture soon went viral in the football community as many were unaware of his kind nature.
While some fans chuckled at Jackson Wang and Erik ten Hag’s interaction, others appreciated the GOT7 member. With equal parts sweet and hilarious, it does not come as a surprise for those who have been following the GOT7 idol and know his loving personality.
Jackson Wang revealed that his new solo album MAGICMAN is slated to drop in September 2022. The album will portray a raw and realistic side of the K-pop idol. His English single Blow is a glimpse behind the curtain into his upcoming album.