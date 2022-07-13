"I didn't do anything great": GOT7's Jay B dishes on how he obtained the group's trademark 

Global K-pop sensation GOT7 has been making headlines ever since the boy group returned to the K-pop music industry after parting ways with their former agency JYP Entertainment (JYPE) in 2021.

2022 saw the boys release new music in the form of an eponymous mini-album. In a recent interview with Sudsapda Magazine, group leader Jay B got real about the process of acquiring trademark rights to the group. Jay B stated:

"I didn't do anything great in particular."

He was further asked about his thoughts on JYP Entertainment’s CEO, Jung Wook, and how he feels after successfully receiving the trademark rights.

GOT7's Jay B spills the beans on acquiring trademark rights and expresses appreciation for JYP Entertainment CEO

In May 2022, GOT7 became the first group in K-pop history to leave one of the biggest music labels in the industry and become a fully self-owned K-pop boy group.

Group leader Jay B played an integral role in implementing the process for changing the ownership of the group. His love and dedication towards his group earned him well-deserved praise from millions of fans, considering that acquiring trademark rights is not usually easy.

GOT7's Jay B recently sat down with Sudsapda magazine and spilled the beans on the difficulties he faced during the process, revealing that the biggest challenge was to secure the rights to the group’s units.

"The hard part is the trademark right of the units. For the members who live in Korea, it was not that hard. But we have some members who are not living in Korea."

According to Jay B, GOT7 members who lived or often spent time abroad, including Mark Tuan, BamBam, and Jackson Wang, needed to pen down their signatures for the process. So, he had to wait for them to visit Korea.

He said:

"So I was trying to figure out how to get their signatures, and ultimately, I had to wait for them to visit Korea and then got their signature after they came to Korea. So that took a bit longer."

Jay B then got candid about what he thinks of JYP Entertainment’s (JYPE) CEO, Jung Wook. As revealed by Jay B, when the group made their comeback as a self-owned group in May 2022, Jung Wook and the company founder J.Y. Park did not hesitate to grant the group’s rights to the members.

"No matter how much I think about this, CEO Jung Wook of JYP was willing to transfer the trademark rights was a bigger attribute to this. Thereafter, I just prepared the documents slowly. To be honest, that was delayed quite a bit, so I felt really apologetic towards CEO Jung Wook."

After apologizing to JYPE's CEO for delaying the signature process, Jay B expressed his appreciation for the company's positive response to the entire process. He said that his lawyer had informed him that acquiring trademark rights was not usually this simple.

When asked about the trademark process during a comeback press conference in May 2022, Jay B made sure to thank Jung Wook and J.Y. Park sincerely for making the process smooth.

Meanwhile, the GOT7 leader has moved trademark rights for the group to his own label, 528Hz, including rights to light sticks, album productions, live performances, fansigns, meet and greets, and more. It has been further revealed that Jay B obtained the rights to the group’s unit names, and he shares the ownership of the same with his group mates.

