"Let the man date in peace": Fans defend GOT7 Jay B's privacy after discussions of wanting a healthy relationship resurface 

World-famous K-pop idol Jay B recently made headlines for his ongoing relationship with SFX and make-up artist PURE.D. Upon hearing the news, millions of fans sent their love and support to the GOT7 member on various social media platforms.

However, fame can be fickle as the group’s fans, known as Ahgases, have taken on the responsibility to protect Jay B’s private life. This reaction precipitated after some netizens demanded further information about the idol's relationship with PURE.D.

Fans also sought to protect his privacy, as Jay B has previously commented about relationships and his wish to keep things private to preclude any frivolous rumors. One fan commented:

"Don't forget to give Jay B his privacy!! Let the man date in peace."

Ahgases try to protect GOT7 Jay B's relationship with PURE.D

On July 7, 2022, GOT7’s leader Jay B broke the internet as his relationship with SFX artist and YouTuber PURE.D (Kim Do-hyun) was announced. The two have apparently been dating for the past nine months. At first, fans were surprised and tentative about the reports as rumors spread like wildfire. However, Jay B and PURE.D’s relationship was subsequently confirmed by their respective agencies.

With the affirmed news, fans of the K-pop idol showered the couple with blessings and enthusiastically showcased their endless support and love:

multijyp @jyxlino Finally.. the first official relationship from GOT7. I’m happy and respect jay b’s personal life. He deserve to be happy and in love with someone. And i hope, my fellow ahgase also can respect him and his partner 🥰 Finally.. the first official relationship from GOT7. I’m happy and respect jay b’s personal life. He deserve to be happy and in love with someone. And i hope, my fellow ahgase also can respect him and his partner 🥰 https://t.co/sNIvoAMN7R

리아⁷ 🌴 was once jayb's wife @jaybcafe 🏻 AHGASES, HOW ABOUT WE APPRECIATE AND GIVE LOVE TO HER ABOUT HER TALENT AND HARDWORK ON HER YOUTUBE / INSTAGRAM INSTEAD OF BOMBARDING HER WITH HEARTS AND RANDOM COMMENTS ? I BET SHE'LL BE SO GLAD THAT WERE RECOGNIZING HER FOR HER TALENT, NOT JUST FOR DATING SOMEONE 🥺 AHGASES, HOW ABOUT WE APPRECIATE AND GIVE LOVE TO HER ABOUT HER TALENT AND HARDWORK ON HER YOUTUBE / INSTAGRAM INSTEAD OF BOMBARDING HER WITH HEARTS AND RANDOM COMMENTS ? I BET SHE'LL BE SO GLAD THAT WERE RECOGNIZING HER FOR HER TALENT, NOT JUST FOR DATING SOMEONE 🥺🙏🏻

Despite the outpouring of love for the two famous personalities, some Ahgases have been concerned regarding GOT7's Jay B and PURE.D’s privacy. Fans have stated that their relationship isn’t being respected enough, especially since Jay B is known for being a private individual.

jaebeom’s brother 🌴 @g7FANBOY Jaebeom is a private person. I hope he’s handling this news well. Don’t mind other people man. You do you. Jaebeom is a private person. I hope he’s handling this news well. Don’t mind other people man. You do you.

(⌒ ◡ ⌒••) 💙 def. right! @defstwomoles either way, i'm all for jaebeom's happiness and peace of mind! as I await for official statement from him, it would be best to stop making up narratives and assumptions to whatever that's posted online and respect his privacy. either way, i'm all for jaebeom's happiness and peace of mind! as I await for official statement from him, it would be best to stop making up narratives and assumptions to whatever that's posted online and respect his privacy.

•• @limjaebeomie knowing jaebeom is a very private person i hope he’s doing well. it’s unfortunate to have your business out in open without you yourself speaking of it. but i hope he knows no one looks down on him for that.



and i also PRAY no one bombardes him in comments or tweets. knowing jaebeom is a very private person i hope he’s doing well. it’s unfortunate to have your business out in open without you yourself speaking of it. but i hope he knows no one looks down on him for that. and i also PRAY no one bombardes him in comments or tweets.

GOT7's Jay B previously dished out his desire for a healthy relationship with fans in his Def.log back in 2021. Jay B, also known by his artist name Def., wrote a sincere and heart-warming message of encouragement to fans. In his letter, Jay B wrote:

"You're my fans and I am your singer right? I hope we can have a relationship where we mutually cheer each other on while also respecting each other's lives. Hope you hang in there."

Furthermore, Jay B spoke about getting through tough times together and while both sides cheer each other on, they must be mindful not to hurt one another.

dani. 🌊 @defmilky



#JAYB #제이비 @jaybnow_hr "You're my fans and I am your singer right? I hope we can have a relationship where we mutually cheer each other on while also respecting each other's lives." "You're my fans and I am your singer right? I hope we can have a relationship where we mutually cheer each other on while also respecting each other's lives."#JAYB #제이비 @jaybnow_hr https://t.co/2xMmExFlIu

As the Just Right singer shared his feelings regarding privacy and respect, Ahgase has been berating netizens who are reportedly violating his privacy by either demanding more information or posting negative comments about Jay B and PURE.D’s relationship.

Fans are making it clear that GOT7's Jay B is free to make his own decisions and that no one is entitled to more information about it.

미리디 @milid_ahgase @AshleyAhgase747 Why doesn't anyone understand this is affecting Jay B as well. If you can't respect his partner, atleast respect him and leave her alone. This must be so stressful for both of them 🥲🥲🥲 @AshleyAhgase747 Why doesn't anyone understand this is affecting Jay B as well. If you can't respect his partner, atleast respect him and leave her alone. This must be so stressful for both of them 🥲🥲🥲

yv; ia @kangspjy if jay/b decides to clarify on the relationship then it's fine! if he also decides that he will not speak about it then it's also fine.



what is not fine is that you are demanding him to open up about it as if he owes you any info about his private life. if jay/b decides to clarify on the relationship then it's fine! if he also decides that he will not speak about it then it's also fine.what is not fine is that you are demanding him to open up about it as if he owes you any info about his private life.

trey 😶‍🌫️ #GIRLS @LOVEYUSJUS2 some fans need to realize jaebeom doesn’t owe them anything, he doesn’t owe you guys a confirmation on his relationship. it’s his private life and he has always kept his private life private so he doesn’t need to confirm anything some fans need to realize jaebeom doesn’t owe them anything, he doesn’t owe you guys a confirmation on his relationship. it’s his private life and he has always kept his private life private so he doesn’t need to confirm anything

mari | IA 📚🩺 @dandelonie_07 To all the people who hated on Pure.dd, I hope you've realised that more than "the girlfriend of our idol", she's a HUMAN BEING. Please respect her privacy and private life and cheer on her just as much as we do with Jay B. To all the people who hated on Pure.dd, I hope you've realised that more than "the girlfriend of our idol", she's a HUMAN BEING. Please respect her privacy and private life and cheer on her just as much as we do with Jay B.

Charlene 🌸 Nostalgic with JAY B @dr_noonabeom Please refrain from posting Jay B's girlfriend's photos from her soc med accounts if just to make fun or show negativity. Do not tag Jay B as well. We all know now BUT please show some respect. Please refrain from posting Jay B's girlfriend's photos from her soc med accounts if just to make fun or show negativity. Do not tag Jay B as well. We all know now BUT please show some respect.

Furthermore, many have offered even more support after PURE.D took to her official Instagram account to clarify rumors reportedly spread by fake Instagram profiles allegedly impersonating her.

Whether GOT7’s Jay B makes an official statement about his relationship or not, he might notice the positive comments for him and PURE.D from Ahgases.

