"Let the man date in peace": Fans defend GOT7 Jay B's privacy after discussions of wanting a healthy relationship resurface 

World-famous K-pop idol Jay B recently made headlines for his ongoing relationship with SFX and make-up artist PURE.D. Upon hearing the news, millions of fans sent their love and support to the GOT7 member on various social media platforms.
However, fame can be fickle as the group’s fans, known as Ahgases, have taken on the responsibility to protect Jay B’s private life. This reaction precipitated after some netizens demanded further information about the idol's relationship with PURE.D.
Fans also sought to protect his privacy, as Jay B has previously commented about relationships and his wish to keep things private to preclude any frivolous rumors. One fan commented:
"Don't forget to give Jay B his privacy!! Let the man date in peace."
On July 7, 2022, GOT7’s leader Jay B broke the internet as his relationship with SFX artist and YouTuber PURE.D (Kim Do-hyun) was announced. The two have apparently been dating for the past nine months. At first, fans were surprised and tentative about the reports as rumors spread like wildfire. However, Jay B and PURE.D’s relationship was subsequently confirmed by their respective agencies.
With the affirmed news, fans of the K-pop idol showered the couple with blessings and enthusiastically showcased their endless support and love:
Despite the outpouring of love for the two famous personalities, some Ahgases have been concerned regarding GOT7's Jay B and PURE.D’s privacy. Fans have stated that their relationship isn’t being respected enough, especially since Jay B is known for being a private individual.
GOT7's Jay B previously dished out his desire for a healthy relationship with fans in his Def.log back in 2021. Jay B, also known by his artist name Def., wrote a sincere and heart-warming message of encouragement to fans. In his letter, Jay B wrote:
"You're my fans and I am your singer right? I hope we can have a relationship where we mutually cheer each other on while also respecting each other's lives. Hope you hang in there."
Furthermore, Jay B spoke about getting through tough times together and while both sides cheer each other on, they must be mindful not to hurt one another.
As the Just Right singer shared his feelings regarding privacy and respect, Ahgase has been berating netizens who are reportedly violating his privacy by either demanding more information or posting negative comments about Jay B and PURE.D’s relationship.
Fans are making it clear that GOT7's Jay B is free to make his own decisions and that no one is entitled to more information about it.
Furthermore, many have offered even more support after PURE.D took to her official Instagram account to clarify rumors reportedly spread by fake Instagram profiles allegedly impersonating her.
Whether GOT7’s Jay B makes an official statement about his relationship or not, he might notice the positive comments for him and PURE.D from Ahgases.