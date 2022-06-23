"I was going through my lows": GOT7's Jackson Wang discusses about hitting an all-time low and how it led to healing

World-famous K-pop sensation GOT7’s Jackson Wang has established himself as one of the many talented musicians in the K-pop music industry. From being a part of one of the most globally famous K-pop boy groups to releasing his own solo album, Jackson Wang certainly has a lot of expertise in the K-pop music industry.

Like every other K-pop artist, Jackson Wang was a trainee at one point and had to practice day and night as per his label’s requirements. Known for its rigorous training periods, the K-pop industry shows no mercy, based on what Jackson Wang says.

In a recent interview, GOT7's Jackson sat down with podcast channel Fun With Dumb and shared several stories from his days as a trainee all the way up to what and who he is as a person and global superstar today.

In a specific segment, Jackson Wang spoke about his feelings when he hit an all-time low while producing songs for his fans. The Blow singer stated:

"I was going through my lows a year and a half ago where I was just drinking by myself."

GOT7's Jackson Wang discuss his life on podcast Fun With Dumb

Jackson Wang recently graced Fun With Dumb with his presence on the podcast’s 190th episode as he opened up about hitting a low point in his life and how he allowed himself to be vulnerable, which helped him heal over time.

In a segment titled "Words Like Magic," GOT7's Jackson Wang shared the inspiration behind his upcoming album, MAGICMAN, in which he defined the album as "super raw with emotions," in comparison to his previously released songs that were more commercialised and not a true reflection of himself.

After his explanation, the other podcast members became intrigued with his story and wanted to know more about where his honesty emerged from. Jackson Wang began to share that he had hit an all-time low, which got him stuck in a negative mindset for a whole year, and he couldn’t get out of it.

"If I feel stressed out or something or if there is a problem, there must be a solution, so I just need to solve it."

Describing himself as a workaholic, Jackson Wang stated that he constantly compelled himself to work schedule after schedule until it felt like a never-ending loop. He further told the story about how one day he was recording in a studio when his producer asked him to take a break and share whatever was going on in his head.

GOT7's Jackson Wang stated that he was initially quite resistant, but soon revealed his true feelings. Afterwards, he opened up to the director and stylist as well, and by doing so, he felt like a weight had been taken off his shoulders.

"The words that they said it felt like magic to me. I never thought that words could mean something."

Following his decision to open up and talk about his feelings, Jackson grew closer to the people around him who gave him that assurance and love, which, in turn, healed him.

Meanwhile, GOT7’s Jackson Wang revealed that his new album, MAGICMAN, is slated to drop sometime in September of 2022. His recent single Blow, which is an English-language song, is a sneak peek into his forthcoming album that is true to his identity and concept as an artist.

