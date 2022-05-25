GOT7 Homecoming day 2 best moments

On May 22, 2022, GOT7 successfully completed its second and last performance of the 2022 FANCON HOMECOMING with I GOT7. Although the event was a paid live FANCON hosted at the South Korean Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, it was live-streamed abroad with the purchase of a virtual ticket.
Despite the group's long hiatus, K-pop fans were thrilled to be a part of the spectacular show. Following its first day of the concert, the group exceeded their initially intended two-and-a-half-hour performance to nearly four hours, performing a total of 24 songs. During the concert, GOT7 delighted Ahgases with numerous heartwarming and hilarious moments.
We have curated a list of some of the most memorable moments from the 2022 FANCON HOMECOMING with I GOT7.
Top 5 GOT7 Homecoming day 2 moments
5) JackBam adorably posing for the photo
Fans found the adorable moment where Jackson and BamBam were posing hilariously. In the clip, the duo were seen being mischievous, with BamBam covering Jackson while the latter kept his eyes closed. Fans could not stop laughing as they saw the duo being comfortable on stage and had some amusing moments.
4) BamBam teaching Ahgases the NANANA fanchant
One of the most adorable moments of the group's concert was BamBam trying to teach Ahgases the fanchant for GOT7's NANANA. While BamBam was teaching fans the fanchant, he unexpectedly added:
"skrrt skrrt."
This caused the audience to burst into laughter. Fans have also expressed their reaction to BamBam's cuteness on social media.
3) The one with a contract between GOT7 and Ahgases
The most unique and heartwarming moment was when GOT7 discussed forming a contract with their fans to ensure that they do not leave them. This thoughtful gesture touched Ahgases' hearts, as the group is still going strong despite the fact that all of the members are working on solo projects. The group is dedicated to staying with Ahgases till the end.
Members even discussed establishing a penalty if the contract gets breached. Here are some key points from GOT7's contract proposal for Ahgases.
Fans could not be happier as the group has not left any effort to make their fans feel special.
2) GOT7 vibing with Ahgases
One of the outstanding parts of the concert was when all of the members seemed to be grooving while shaking their heads and hooting. Fans were delighted to see their idols enjoying a really wonderful time on stage together after such a long time.
1) GOT7 members hyping and supporting Yugyeom
All the members were watching Yugyeom sing during his part in Miracle, and Youngjae supported him in singing his part because his voice was not in the best condition. Youngjae was also checking to see if Yugyeom's voice was fine. Youngjae, Jackson, and BamBam moved closer to him in order to watch Yugyeom.
Yugyeom was also found to be singing in a lower tone, although he still performed admirably. He was even smiling as he was singing and each member was looking at him. During the concert, all members hyped and supported Yugyeom. For the group and Ahgases, it was indeed a memorable moment.
Since its debut, GOT7 has established itself as a group with diverse talents that has broken several stereotypes. It is unusual for a K-pop group to stay together after their contract with its agency expires, yet GOT7 not only did so, while fulfilling their promise to the fans to return soon after their contract with JYP Entertainment (JYPE) expired.