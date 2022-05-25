GOT7 Homecoming day 2 best moments

On May 22, 2022, GOT7 successfully completed its second and last performance of the 2022 FANCON HOMECOMING with I GOT7. Although the event was a paid live FANCON hosted at the South Korean Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, it was live-streamed abroad with the purchase of a virtual ticket.

ᴋʏ👷🏻‍♂️ @bbamskrrt



everyone, this is GOT7 proving the world that anything is possible as long as they're together. a group making a whole official comeback after the end of their exclusive contract. a story of friendship that stood the test of time, distance, and everything in between.

Despite the group's long hiatus, K-pop fans were thrilled to be a part of the spectacular show. Following its first day of the concert, the group exceeded their initially intended two-and-a-half-hour performance to nearly four hours, performing a total of 24 songs. During the concert, GOT7 delighted Ahgases with numerous heartwarming and hilarious moments.

We have curated a list of some of the most memorable moments from the 2022 FANCON HOMECOMING with I GOT7.

Top 5 GOT7 Homecoming day 2 moments

5) JackBam adorably posing for the photo

Fans found the adorable moment where Jackson and BamBam were posing hilariously. In the clip, the duo were seen being mischievous, with BamBam covering Jackson while the latter kept his eyes closed. Fans could not stop laughing as they saw the duo being comfortable on stage and had some amusing moments.

4) BamBam teaching Ahgases the NANANA fanchant

One of the most adorable moments of the group's concert was BamBam trying to teach Ahgases the fanchant for GOT7's NANANA. While BamBam was teaching fans the fanchant, he unexpectedly added:

"skrrt skrrt."

This caused the audience to burst into laughter. Fans have also expressed their reaction to BamBam's cuteness on social media.

3) The one with a contract between GOT7 and Ahgases

The most unique and heartwarming moment was when GOT7 discussed forming a contract with their fans to ensure that they do not leave them. This thoughtful gesture touched Ahgases' hearts, as the group is still going strong despite the fact that all of the members are working on solo projects. The group is dedicated to staying with Ahgases till the end.

Members even discussed establishing a penalty if the contract gets breached. Here are some key points from GOT7's contract proposal for Ahgases.

Lynn💚👷‍♂️ @youngandlynn



: You can listen to other's song, but don't buy their albums! Just buy ours.

: You can support others, but not for the slogan/banner/placard

: You can forget us for a bit, but do come back.



#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7 twitter.com/_puchi_b/statu… 𝙥𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 ˚ෆ*₊ @_puchi_b <아가새 탈덕금지 계약서 조항>

겸 : 다른사람 노래는 들어도 돼, 근데 앨범은 사지마

녕 : 다른 분 응원해도 돼, 근데 슬로건은 안돼

겸 : 다른사람 노래는 들어도 돼, 근데 앨범은 사지마

녕 : 다른 분 응원해도 돼, 근데 슬로건은 안돼

뽐 : 잠깐 우리를 까먹어도 되지만 돌아와

: You can listen to other's song, but don't buy their albums! Just buy ours.

: You can support others, but not for the slogan/banner/placard

: You can forget us for a bit, but do come back.

Fans could not be happier as the group has not left any effort to make their fans feel special.

2) GOT7 vibing with Ahgases

One of the outstanding parts of the concert was when all of the members seemed to be grooving while shaking their heads and hooting. Fans were delighted to see their idols enjoying a really wonderful time on stage together after such a long time.

1) GOT7 members hyping and supporting Yugyeom

ririii @defkyumcnvs im getting emotional



youngjae, jackson, and bambam looking at yugyeom while singing miracle

All the members were watching Yugyeom sing during his part in Miracle, and Youngjae supported him in singing his part because his voice was not in the best condition. Youngjae was also checking to see if Yugyeom's voice was fine. Youngjae, Jackson, and BamBam moved closer to him in order to watch Yugyeom.

Yugyeom was also found to be singing in a lower tone, although he still performed admirably. He was even smiling as he was singing and each member was looking at him. During the concert, all members hyped and supported Yugyeom. For the group and Ahgases, it was indeed a memorable moment.

kathh7💚👷 @Kathe7for7 we love you got7 #GOT7_NANANA #JAYB #MARK #jackson #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM I really love how they were posing for us, how they were saying hello to the ones watching this online, and they were saying one more song everytime they say byewe love you got7 #GOT7_HomecomingDay2 I really love how they were posing for us, how they were saying hello to the ones watching this online, and they were saying one more song everytime they say bye 💚💚💚 we love you got7 #GOT7_HomecomingDay2 #GOT7_NANANA #JAYB #MARK #jackson #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM https://t.co/x3on33nlDE

Since its debut, GOT7 has established itself as a group with diverse talents that has broken several stereotypes. It is unusual for a K-pop group to stay together after their contract with its agency expires, yet GOT7 not only did so, while fulfilling their promise to the fans to return soon after their contract with JYP Entertainment (JYPE) expired.

