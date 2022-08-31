The BOYZ’s fans rally against agency as Sunwoo goes on hiatus due to health concerns

THE BOYZ’s fandom took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the agency IST Entertainment. On August 30, the agency announced Sunwoo’s hiatus, citing worsening health conditions. It did not go into detail about what the conditions were.

Sunwoo’s indefinite hiatus news prompted the fandom to come in full swing to demand better artist management. Fans listed multiple things going wrong with the idol group, including but not limited to getting painkiller injections, injuries, and highly packed schedules.

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter became a rallying cry where fans demanded that all the members get enough much-needed rest.

jas 🎀 @0426DIARY 70 THOUSAND TWEETS .. please keep trending this and bringing more awareness for our boys #THEBOYZDeservesBetter 70 THOUSAND TWEETS .. please keep trending this and bringing more awareness for our boys #THEBOYZDeservesBetter https://t.co/DZrKvtqAKf

daily changmin serotonin @jcmdetails

first eric, now sunwoo hiatus, jacob with painkillers injections, hyunjaes injury, younghoons leg pain. stop overworking our boys, taking care of your artists is your job, LET ! THEM ! REST !

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ this situation it's CRAZY.first eric, now sunwoo hiatus, jacob with painkillers injections, hyunjaes injury, younghoons leg pain. stop overworking our boys, taking care of your artists is your job, LET ! THEM ! REST ! this situation it's CRAZY.first eric, now sunwoo hiatus, jacob with painkillers injections, hyunjaes injury, younghoons leg pain. stop overworking our boys, taking care of your artists is your job, LET ! THEM ! REST !#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ

Agency announces THE BOYZ member Sunwoo’s temporary hiatus, fans outrage over the company’s “poor” artist management

22-year-old rapper from THE BOYZ, Sunwoo, went on an indefinite hiatus on August 30, 2022. The news arrived in an announcement by the agency IST Entertainment. It stated that the idol’s health condition had deteriorated, due to which he would be unable to participate in upcoming group activities.

The decision arrived after serious and lengthy discussions. The statement mentioned that Sunwoo would be focusing on a healthy recovery. Read IST Entertainment’s full statement below:

“Hello. This is IST Entertainment. First, we sincerely thank the fans who give THE BOYZ their love and support. We are making an announcement regarding THE BOYZ member Sunwoo temporarily halting activities. Sunwoo recently complained of health difficulties and a worsening of his condition. After serious discussion with the artist himself, we have decided that he will temporarily halt activities in order to get rest and focus on recovering his health."

The notice added,

"We ask for fans’ understanding regarding this decision, which was made due to considering our artist’s health our top priority. We will make another announcement regarding Sunwoo’s recovery and return to scheduled activities at a later date."

It continued,

"We apologize to the fans for giving you cause for concern with this sudden news, and we ask for the fans to give [Sunwoo] lots of encouragement and support. Thank you.”

However, fans are not buying the last few sentences of the notice. They have accused the agency of not managing the artists properly and giving them tightly packed schedules.

According to some fans, THE BOYZ was still put on hectic scheduled activities. Twitter user @sardjean288 noted the schedule since the end of April, marking their 2022 world tour, The B-ZONE.

82 @for82sy @IST_THEBOYZ you’re always saying that you will put the artists’ health first but YOU ARE ALWAYS adding up unnecessary events in their schedules, making them fly overseas during promotions @IST_THEBOYZ you’re always saying that you will put the artists’ health first but YOU ARE ALWAYS adding up unnecessary events in their schedules, making them fly overseas during promotions

82 @for82sy @IST_THEBOYZ if you’re gonna say all these then you BETTER do it properly?! @IST_THEBOYZ if you’re gonna say all these then you BETTER do it properly?!

Fans’ concerns heightened when it was brought to their attention that many members had suffered injuries, had body pain, took painkillers, and even mentioned skipping meals as they did not have the time to eat.

ᵖⁱⁿᵏ ʷʰⁱˢᵖᵉʳ ♡ @luvv4woo

- Jacob had to take an IM injection for his neck and waist.

- There is time where they skip meals

- Changmin went on stage on the tour while he was exhausted.

- Their schedule is insane



BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ - Jacob had to take an IM injection for his neck and waist.- There is time where they skip meals- Changmin went on stage on the tour while he was exhausted.- Their schedule is insaneBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ + - Jacob had to take an IM injection for his neck and waist.- There is time where they skip meals- Changmin went on stage on the tour while he was exhausted.- Their schedule is insaneBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ

hourly changmin @hourlykyu



BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ very upsetting to see that time and time again ist will never prioritize the boyz' health, that tbz can't even rely on their own company to treat them with the respect & care that they deserveBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ very upsetting to see that time and time again ist will never prioritize the boyz' health, that tbz can't even rely on their own company to treat them with the respect & care that they deserveBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ

82 @for82sy

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ your own artists has been speaking out about how tired and busy they are but it seems like you're not even taking their opinions into consideration. your own artists has been speaking out about how tired and busy they are but it seems like you're not even taking their opinions into consideration. #THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ

🧸🌟 | 0329♡ 🫧 @bblydeobi



BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ hyunjaes injury, multiple members saying they have a packed schedule & that it's scary, sunwoo on hiatus, younghoon falling the other day. and NOBODY asked for another comeback. LET THEM RESTBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ hyunjaes injury, multiple members saying they have a packed schedule & that it's scary, sunwoo on hiatus, younghoon falling the other day. and NOBODY asked for another comeback. LET THEM RESTBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ https://t.co/S3GGwc3GhH

더비 Ann 🍒 @theb_1024



BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ

#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘 attending isac and sudden comeback were really not necessary.. deobis can wait.. tbz should've rest after their world tour.. the audacity of ist to mention "prioritizing the health of the artist first"BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ attending isac and sudden comeback were really not necessary.. deobis can wait.. tbz should've rest after their world tour.. the audacity of ist to mention "prioritizing the health of the artist first"BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘 https://t.co/FrQvxpK7jT

tey짱🦄 #손영재사랑해 @youngjaeric00



BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ



#THEBOYZDeservesBetter

#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘

@IST_THEBOYZ bbangmil got hurt, some members are being sleep deprived and not being able to eat, & now er came back while he's not yet recovered completely and sw on hiatus. IST GET YOURSELF TOGETHERBETTER TREATMENT for TBZ bbangmil got hurt, some members are being sleep deprived and not being able to eat, & now er came back while he's not yet recovered completely and sw on hiatus. IST GET YOURSELF TOGETHER BETTER TREATMENT for TBZ#THEBOYZDeservesBetter#더보이즈_제대로_쉬게해줘@IST_THEBOYZ

In recent news, THE BOYZ recently made a comeback with their seventh mini-album, BE AWARE, on August 16 at 6:00 pm KST. They also won two awards at the K Global Heart Dream Awards, a K Global Bonsang and a K Global Best Performance Award.

They were also confirmed to join the performers’ lineup for The Fact Music Awards 2022. TMA will be held at the KSPO Dome on October 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora