The BOYZ’s fans rally against agency as Sunwoo goes on hiatus due to health concerns

THE BOYZ’s fandom took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the agency IST Entertainment. On August 30, the agency announced Sunwoo’s hiatus, citing worsening health conditions. It did not go into detail about what the conditions were.
Sunwoo’s indefinite hiatus news prompted the fandom to come in full swing to demand better artist management. Fans listed multiple things going wrong with the idol group, including but not limited to getting painkiller injections, injuries, and highly packed schedules.
#THEBOYZDeservesBetter became a rallying cry where fans demanded that all the members get enough much-needed rest.
Agency announces THE BOYZ member Sunwoo’s temporary hiatus, fans outrage over the company’s “poor” artist management
22-year-old rapper from THE BOYZ, Sunwoo, went on an indefinite hiatus on August 30, 2022. The news arrived in an announcement by the agency IST Entertainment. It stated that the idol’s health condition had deteriorated, due to which he would be unable to participate in upcoming group activities.
The decision arrived after serious and lengthy discussions. The statement mentioned that Sunwoo would be focusing on a healthy recovery. Read IST Entertainment’s full statement below:
“Hello. This is IST Entertainment. First, we sincerely thank the fans who give THE BOYZ their love and support. We are making an announcement regarding THE BOYZ member Sunwoo temporarily halting activities. Sunwoo recently complained of health difficulties and a worsening of his condition. After serious discussion with the artist himself, we have decided that he will temporarily halt activities in order to get rest and focus on recovering his health."
The notice added,
"We ask for fans’ understanding regarding this decision, which was made due to considering our artist’s health our top priority. We will make another announcement regarding Sunwoo’s recovery and return to scheduled activities at a later date."
It continued,
"We apologize to the fans for giving you cause for concern with this sudden news, and we ask for the fans to give [Sunwoo] lots of encouragement and support. Thank you.”
However, fans are not buying the last few sentences of the notice. They have accused the agency of not managing the artists properly and giving them tightly packed schedules.
According to some fans, THE BOYZ was still put on hectic scheduled activities. Twitter user @sardjean288 noted the schedule since the end of April, marking their 2022 world tour, The B-ZONE.
Fans’ concerns heightened when it was brought to their attention that many members had suffered injuries, had body pain, took painkillers, and even mentioned skipping meals as they did not have the time to eat.
In recent news, THE BOYZ recently made a comeback with their seventh mini-album, BE AWARE, on August 16 at 6:00 pm KST. They also won two awards at the K Global Heart Dream Awards, a K Global Bonsang and a K Global Best Performance Award.
They were also confirmed to join the performers’ lineup for The Fact Music Awards 2022. TMA will be held at the KSPO Dome on October 8.