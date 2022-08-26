All winners of the 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards

The 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards hosted a star-studded ceremony at the Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, on August 25, 2022. With over 15 artists confirmed for the lineup, the winners’ announcement brought enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

The night’s biggest winners were LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and Kep1er. The rookie trio took home their first Rookie of the Year awards and trended on Twitter shortly after.

Winners of the 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards

BTS and TWICE won the Favorite Boy and Girl Group Popularity awards. The Gangnam Style legend PSY and KANGDANIEL won three awards each, the highest number awarded to any artist at the 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards. Following them with two wins each were NCT DREAM, IVE, ITZY, THE BOYZ, and Heize.

Check out all the winners of the 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards below:

K Global Best Artist: NCT DREAM

K Global Bonsang (Main Prize): IVE, ITZY, TXT, THE BOYZ, KANGDANIEL, NCT DREAM, Oh My Girl, Heize, PSY

K Global Producer Award: PSY

K Global Best Music Award: TXT, ITZY

K Global Best Performance Award: Oh My Girl, THE BOYZ, fromis_9

K Global Best Music Video Award: Dreamcatcher, Golden Child, SF9, LE SSERAFIM

K Global Super Rookie Award: LE SSERAFIM, Kep1er, IVE

Global Favorite Boy Group Popularity Award: BTS

Global Favorite Girl Group Popularity Award: TWICE

Global Favorite Male Solo Popularity Award: KANGDANIEL

Global Favorite Female Solo Popularity Award: IU

Global Favorite Trot Award: Lim Young-woong

Global Favorite Fandom Donation Award: KANGDANIEL

K Global Vocal Award: Yuju, Lee Mujin

K Global Hot Star Award: AB6IX, PENTAGON, VIVIZ

K Global OST Award: Heize

K Global Rising Star Award: TNX, AleXa, BLITZERS

K Global Hip Hop Award: BE’O

K Global Crossover Award: FORESTELLA

K Global Press Award: PSY

The 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards was the first award ceremony by CHOEAEDOL. Earlier, CHOEAEDOL was mainly known as a fan voting app, but the company expanded its market to introduce an award festival with some categories dependent on fan votes and others on critics and numbers.

K-pop idols shine at the 2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards

TXT, IVE, ITZY, PENTAGON, Kep1er, Dreamcatcher, TNX, and many more attended the award event held on August 25, 2022. The groups initially trended on social media with their red carpet looks. As the night progressed, award speeches, performances, adorable gestures, and other things turned the event more fun and had them trending.

Fans gushed over the red carpet looks of the idols, praising the stylists for styling them well and the artists for carrying them gracefully.

However, one moment that shone brightly during the award ceremony was when TXT and ITZY were accepting their awards. Both the groups won the Best Music Award together. While on stage, TXT’s Beomgyu gestured to MOAs (the group’s fandom) to pay attention to ITZY’s acceptance speech, as many were filming the boy group. This gesture won many hearts online.

