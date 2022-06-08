DREAMCATCHER’s interaction with a fan in a wheelchair steals hearts online

Girl group DREAMCATCHER was recently captured on video spending time with a fan in a wheelchair at the 2022 Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona. The group performed their biggest hits and even had non-K-pop fans dancing to their songs at the event.

Twitter user @Dylart_ captured the moment when Dami noticed an InSomnia (fandom’s name) in a wheelchair and ran towards her. She held hands with the fan, talked to her, and called other members over to interact with her. The fan looked overwhelmed by the gesture and the group joining her.

Fans compliment DREAMCATCHER for their kindness at the Barcelona festival

MAISON girl group DREAMCATCHER recently had a field day at Barcelona's 2022 Primavera Sound Festival. The K-pop girl group performed 12 songs, including BOCA, Night Version, Piri, and Chase Me. They put up incredibly powerful performances and were bustling with energy throughout the concert.

An incident showcasing the girl group’s humility and kindness caught fans’ eyes in particular. The video captured the septet's interaction with an InSomnia, and it quickly went viral in the fandom as fans couldn’t stop gushing about the girls’ behavior towards the fan.

The video showed the group's main rapper Dami grooving to fans chanting her name. While having fun with the audience, she noticed an InSomnia in a wheelchair and rushed towards her. According to another concert attendee, the fan was allowed to pass the restrictions to meet the group. Dami held the fans’ hands while the other members ran towards them and were all smiles during the entire iteraction.

ImSomnias praised the girl group, calling them “the sweetest people,” “angels,” and “best girls.” Even non-fans commented that they need to start “stanning” the girl group after watching the heartwarming moment.

The BOCA girl group earned their second-ever music show win on The Show with MAISON on April 26. The septet officially debuted in 2016 with a dark rock concept, but received their first music show trophy on April 20, 2022.

At a time when female groups dominated with bubble-gum pop music, DREAMCATCHER presented a unique, edgier concept with a rock-filled discography. The girl group members even opened their personal Instagram accounts for the first time since their debut.

DREAMCATCHER ready for world tour in June

The MAISON girl group announced their second world tour titled Apocalypse: Save Us last month. Only the dates for the US leg of the tour have been announced till now.

The world tour will kick off on June 28 in New York’s Palladium Times Square. The group will then head to Reading (July 1), Louisville (July 3), Chicago (July 7), Minneapolis (July 9), Denver (July 12), San Francisco (July 14), and Los Angeles (July 17).

Meanwhile, the girl group's music video for MAISON, released on April 12, currently sits at 22 million views on YouTube.

