2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards lineup: TXT, THE BOYZ, and more

The K-Global Heart Dream Awards 2022 announced its second lineup of performing artists on July 20. The latest lineup is a mix of idol groups and soloists. BIGHIT MUSIC’s TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, IST Entertainment’s THE BOYZ, PLEDIS Entertainment’s fromis_9, BPM Entertainment VIVIZ, and soloist Heize will be attending the event.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by CHOEAEDOL, TV Daily, Celuv Media, and YJ Partners, and is the first ever K-Global Heart Dream Awards. The event includes multiple popularity categories that require fan votes on the CHOEAEDOL app. However, all the award categories are yet to be revealed.

The second lineup of 2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards brings famous boy groups to the yard

The Good Boy Gone Bad group TXT and THRILL RIDE group THE BOYZ have yet another opportunity to meet fans and give them some exciting performances. While the first lineup of the 2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards included only fourth-generation representative girl groups, the second lineup was revealed to have boy groups, girl groups, as well as a soloist.

TXT, THE BOYZ, fromis_9, VIVIZ and Heize will be performing on CHOEAEDOL’s first-ever awards ceremony. The first lineup includes IVE, LE SSERAFIM (who will continue activities as five members henceforth), ITZY, OH MY GIRL, and Kep1er. CHOEAEDOL will likely be announcing more artists and hosts in future communications.

The few categories that have been released as of today are listed below.

For the Global CHOEAEDOL Popularity Award, the categories are:

Male Solo Artist

Female Solo Artist

Boy Group

Girl Group

Trot Singer

The above category will be based 100% on fan voting. The voting period already began on July 13 and will end on August 18.

There is also a GLOBAL CHOEAEDOL Fandom Charity Award. The winner will be chosen based on the app’s overall data, calculating the fandom with the highest donation history. Entry for this particular category is open until August 13.

When and where will the 2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards be released?

CHOEAEDOL’s 2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards will be hosted on August 25 at the Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium. Overseas fans will be able to watch it as part of a livestream on seezn and Japanese fans in particular can watch it on the ABEMA app.

Current rankings as of July 20 on the website

KANGDANIEL taking the lead at the Cumulative Male Solo Artist ranking (Image via K-Global Heart Dream Award website)

The official website of the awards shows real-time and accumulative points of the top 14 artists. The real-time tab motivates fans not to lose focus and shows an increase in points at certain intervals.

As per the accumulative tab, the leading artists at the time of writing this article are KANGDANIEL with 700 points in Male Solo Artist, IU with 699 points in Female Solo Artist, EXO with 697 points in Boy Group, and TWICE with 697 points in Girl Group.

Following them in a close second position are Kim Jaehwan (Male Solo), Yuju (Female Solo), BTS (Boy Group), and BLACKPINK (Girl Group).

The 2022 K-Global Heart Dream Awards will be held on August 25 at 06.00 pm KST.

