Kang Daniel confirmed as the main host for Mnet’s popular survival show ‘Street Man Fighter’

MC Kang Daniel is all set to return! The Upside Down singer will be returning as the main host of Mnet's "Street Man Fighter" this summer.
He will host many talented dance crews, including 1MILLION, WeDemBoyz, BANK TWO BROTHERS, PRIME KINGZ, YGX, Mbitious, and JustJerk, showing off his amazing hosting skills yet again.
It is almost no surprise that Kang Daniel was chosen to host the male version of "Street Woman Fighter."
Not only is he formally trained in b-boying, but Kang Daniel also boasts of incredible knowledge of dance owing to his flourishing idol career in both group and solo ventures and is a charismatic host.
He had previously hosted "Street Woman Fighter," a South Korean dance survival show that revolved around eight female dance crews fighting for the position of Korea's best female dance crew to represent K-dance.
What is Kang Daniel's Street Man Fighter about?
Earlier this year, on January 5, Mnet released a teaser for the male version of the show, titled "Street Man Fighter," which is now scheduled to premiere in August.
After months of preparation, Mnet has finalized its final set of contestants who will engage in a fierce dance battle to win the ultimate prize.
Then in April, popular singer and entrepreneur Rain was confirmed as the host for Mnet's "Street Man Fighter'" prequel program.
Titled “Be Mbitious,” the prequel allowed solo dancers to compete for a spot in the “Mbitious” project dance crew slated to join the lineup of “Street Man Fighter.”
The applicants for the show were open to all performing artists - K-pop idols, choreographers, professors, and dancers with world titles, and only the best of the best will be chosen to join the “Avengers” dance crew “Mbitious.”
Singer Rain hosted this prequel show as he is well-loved and idolized by aspiring singers and artists and serves as an inspiration for the participants.
Finally, on July 15, the Antidote singer was chosen as the MC for the survival show due to popular demand. Reacting to the news, he said:
“I am really delighted to return as the main host of Street Man Fighter. The upcoming show will be filled with lots of fun and entertainment, and I will do my best to help you fully enjoy the show. Please look forward to seeing the intense competition.”
He further revealed:
“I decided to star in the upcoming show as I’ve built a complete trust in producer Choi Jeong Nam and his crew through working together in one of his previous shows.”
Danities welcome the return of MC Kang Daniel
The singer's name is almost synonymous with the legacy of “Street Fighter,” having hosted or been associated with “Street Woman Fighter,” “Street Dancer Girl Fighter,” and now, “Street Man Fighter.”
Naturally, fans are excited at the prospect of the Parade singer hosting the show and have declared the return of “MC Kang Daniel.”
It has also been revealed that Kang Daniel has written the OST for “Street Man Fighter,” which will serve as its main theme song.
The song will be a ballad that will give the contenders hope and strength whenever they feel frustrated while struggling to win the battle. However, it is not clear whether the Antidote singer will sing the OST or not.
Kang Daniel to host a fansign event on July 23
Global fandom platform UNIVERSE will hold an offline fan signing event for the PARANOIA singer on July 23 at 2:00 pm KST (10:30 am IST) and a 1:1 live call (1:1 LIVE CALL) event on July 24 at 7:00 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). The fan event is titled “BLACK GAMBLER” and is expected to be attended by at least 60 fans.
Mnet's "Street Man Fighter" is scheduled to premiere next month on August 16 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST)