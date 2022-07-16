Create
Kang Daniel confirmed as the main host for Mnet’s popular survival show ‘Street Man Fighter’

Kang Daniel in a still from a performance (Image via Twitter/@kangdanielpics)
Modified Jul 16, 2022 04:35 AM IST

MC Kang Daniel is all set to return! The Upside Down singer will be returning as the main host of Mnet's "Street Man Fighter" this summer.

He will host many talented dance crews, including 1MILLION, WeDemBoyz, BANK TWO BROTHERS, PRIME KINGZ, YGX, Mbitious, and JustJerk, showing off his amazing hosting skills yet again.

It is almost no surprise that Kang Daniel was chosen to host the male version of "Street Woman Fighter."

Once again Kang Daniel will be the MC of Street Man Fighter.#KANGDANIEL #SMFSMF will start in August 16, 10:20PM KST https://t.co/PHOZ19oqR2

Not only is he formally trained in b-boying, but Kang Daniel also boasts of incredible knowledge of dance owing to his flourishing idol career in both group and solo ventures and is a charismatic host.

He had previously hosted "Street Woman Fighter," a South Korean dance survival show that revolved around eight female dance crews fighting for the position of Korea's best female dance crew to represent K-dance.

What is Kang Daniel's Street Man Fighter about?

[RT]STREET MAN FIGHTER CREWSA THREAD#BeMbitious#SMF#StreetManFighter https://t.co/JXmHvM5lo3

Earlier this year, on January 5, Mnet released a teaser for the male version of the show, titled "Street Man Fighter," which is now scheduled to premiere in August.

youtube-cover

After months of preparation, Mnet has finalized its final set of contestants who will engage in a fierce dance battle to win the ultimate prize.

Then in April, popular singer and entrepreneur Rain was confirmed as the host for Mnet's "Street Man Fighter'" prequel program.

Yoon Jinwoo fancam at SWF concertcr. nahyeongram#StreetManFighter #Mbitious #SMF #JINWOO #진우 https://t.co/kwUjX0j9QW

Titled “Be Mbitious,” the prequel allowed solo dancers to compete for a spot in the “Mbitious” project dance crew slated to join the lineup of “Street Man Fighter.”

The applicants for the show were open to all performing artists - K-pop idols, choreographers, professors, and dancers with world titles, and only the best of the best will be chosen to join the “Avengers” dance crew “Mbitious.”

Singer Rain hosted this prequel show as he is well-loved and idolized by aspiring singers and artists and serves as an inspiration for the participants.

8 chosen dancers to become Mbitious crew members to compete on Street Man Fighter:- 5000 (ocheon)- Kim Pyoungya- Noh Taehyun- Tarzan- Wootae- Hoya- Jinwoo- Kim Jungwoocongratulationss!#BeMbitious #BetheSMF #StreetManFighter https://t.co/vjyArHA5FM

Finally, on July 15, the Antidote singer was chosen as the MC for the survival show due to popular demand. Reacting to the news, he said:

“I am really delighted to return as the main host of Street Man Fighter. The upcoming show will be filled with lots of fun and entertainment, and I will do my best to help you fully enjoy the show. Please look forward to seeing the intense competition.”

He further revealed:

“I decided to star in the upcoming show as I’ve built a complete trust in producer Choi Jeong Nam and his crew through working together in one of his previous shows.”
1Million K-dance video for Street Man Fighter is out~ they got EXO's Overdose and Kokobop! https://t.co/VTkZdjxe0r

Danities welcome the return of MC Kang Daniel

from swf to sdgf and now smfBEST MC KANG DANIEL https://t.co/itMxx2G40U

The singer's name is almost synonymous with the legacy of “Street Fighter,” having hosted or been associated with “Street Woman Fighter,” “Street Dancer Girl Fighter,” and now, “Street Man Fighter.”

Naturally, fans are excited at the prospect of the Parade singer hosting the show and have declared the return of “MC Kang Daniel.”

God Daniel 🔥🔥🔥The difference in MC Kang Daniel’s entrance in swf/sgf and this though hahaha. & all the male dancers staring at Daniel with respect 🥹 https://t.co/uZOGtVNL7D
MC Kang Daniel thank you once again! You have worked hard! Hope to see you on the next programs, may it be SWF 2, SGF 2 or SMF Kang Daniel 화이팅! #스트릿댄스걸스파이 https://t.co/3aa3YXFLVK
MC KANG DANIEL IS BACK IN THE HOUSE!!!!https://t.co/fXuC1J7pss

It has also been revealed that Kang Daniel has written the OST for “Street Man Fighter,” which will serve as its main theme song.

The song will be a ballad that will give the contenders hope and strength whenever they feel frustrated while struggling to win the battle. However, it is not clear whether the Antidote singer will sing the OST or not.

Omg KANG DANIEL is the MC for "SMF" and participates in writing the OST#KANGDANIEL #강다니엘 @konnect_danielk https://t.co/pqct5XtpTc
🎤 "An explosion of popularity among dancers - MC Kang Daniel's collection.MC #강다니엘 #KangDanielIcon of Street Dance Series#SWF #SDGF #SMF https://t.co/Nt1GfSAMU9

Kang Daniel to host a fansign event on July 23

You cannot tell me that this isn't the cutest thing ever. Here's Kang Daniel singing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to SpongeBob, who turns 36 today! (Sorry I'm turning up fashionably late to this party, oops!) @konnect_danielk @SpongeBob #Spongebobbirthday #KangDaniel https://t.co/yPtoIX8uet
Global fandom platform UNIVERSE will hold an offline fan signing event for the PARANOIA singer on July 23 at 2:00 pm KST (10:30 am IST) and a 1:1 live call (1:1 LIVE CALL) event on July 24 at 7:00 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). The fan event is titled “BLACK GAMBLER” and is expected to be attended by at least 60 fans.

Mnet's "Street Man Fighter" is scheduled to premiere next month on August 16 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST)

