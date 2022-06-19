Kang Daniel and Red Velvet’s Joy top group member brand reputation rankings for June

Talented soloist Kang Daniel and Red Velvet’s visual Joy topped the group member brand reputation rankings for the month of June.

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,253,824, marking a 6.89 percent increase in his score since May.

On the other hand, Red Velvet’s visual Joy topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,128,020, marking a 60.52 percent rise in her score since May.

ASTRO’s charismatic Cha Eun-woo came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 5,236,670, marking an impressive 60.78 percent rise in his score since last month.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s talented rapper Jennie took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,812,955 this month.

Kang Daniel and Red Velvet's Joy scored an impressive 80.51 and 76.85 percent positive reactions respectively

The Korean Business Research Institute determined these rankings through an extensive analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, interaction, and community indexes of 703 boy group members and 579 girl group members, using data collected from May 19 to June 18.

The high-ranking phrases in Kang Daniel’s keyword analysis included “the album”, “The Story”, and “Move Like This”, referring to the release of his first full album, The Story, which was released on May 24.

His highest ranking related terms were “record,” “advance,” and “release.” Finally, Kang Daniel’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a fantastic score of 80.51 percent positive reactions.

In the meantime, high-ranking phrases in Red Velvet Joy’s keyword analysis included “Unexpected Country Diary”, “Hello”, and “Dream Concert”, referring to Joy’s debut album.

Also, her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “lovable,” and “fresh”, words which best describe Joy’s beauty and charisma.

Joy’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 76.85 percent positive reactions for June.

Finally, BTS’ maknae line members Jimin, Jungkook and V took the number 3, number 4 and number 5 spots respectively.

Jimin’s brand reputation index turned out to be 5,048,622 for June, Jungkook’s 4,754,275, and V’s brand reputation index for June was 4,031,051.

Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,696,021, marking a 23.68 percent increase in her score since May.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and WJSN’s Bona rounded out the top five for June in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Kang Daniel showcases a stunning Parade performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kang Daniel debuted a special performance of his b-side track, Parade, as part of his first full-length album, The Story, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He performed the song Parade for the first time on live TV.

His amazing performance trended online as netizens lavished praise on the performance, which created a classic Korean atmosphere on an American platform.

His performance not only earned great praise from netizens, but also from the show’s host Kelly Clarkson, who called him one of the most successful K-pop solo artists ever.

Check out netizens’ reactions below

♡ @kangbunny961210 the fact that Kang Daniel’s Parade stage performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show is all using his own money is amazing. you can tell how much he planned this stage with his team. everything screams expensive from Daniel himself to even the fireworks. 100/100 the fact that Kang Daniel’s Parade stage performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show is all using his own money is amazing. you can tell how much he planned this stage with his team. everything screams expensive from Daniel himself to even the fireworks. 100/100

Chelsea •ia• @Chelseaar61 Kang Daniel has high standards. He didn’t perform on a music show, he performed on the Kelly Clarkson show.... For the 1st performance. Not second or third, first. Kang Daniel has high standards. He didn’t perform on a music show, he performed on the Kelly Clarkson show.... For the 1st performance. Not second or third, first.

ChompooOK | 다니티 | 1000x ❣️ @ChompooOK Kang Daniel Stage on the water!!



It might be imaginary but wishes for some artists.. For Kang Daniel~he made it real with his own money!!



Salute to my successful artist, Kang Daniel,,introduced by Kelly Clarkson!! He succeed in fullfilling his own love for great performance! Kang Daniel Stage on the water!!It might be imaginary but wishes for some artists.. For Kang Daniel~he made it real with his own money!!Salute to my successful artist, Kang Daniel,,introduced by Kelly Clarkson!! He succeed in fullfilling his own love for great performance! https://t.co/nqYWBciaac

In other news, the Antidote singer is currently on hiatus from performing due to injury, but continues to release online content for The Story.

He launched a new website signalling his upcoming debut through Warner Music Japan. Not only that, he is also scheduled to perform at Japan’s largest music festival, 'Summer Sonic 2022' in August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far