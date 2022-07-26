5 times TXT's Yeonjun and Beomgyu were the best frenemies

With five members who work in synchrony, TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai share a bond that has developed with trust and respect for each other. Among the well-established fourth-generation K-pop groups, TOMORROW X TOGETHER boasts close relationships between all five members.

TXT's Yeonjun and Beomgyu, in particular, are familiar enough with each other that they are comfortable teasing and pushing each other's buttons. Dubbed Beomjun by fans, the duo have a unique dynamic wherein they poke fun at each other mercilessly, but also never let their rapport sour. In a manner of speaking, it is as though they are the only ones allowed to josh around with each other.

5 moments that show TXT's Yeonjun and Beomgyu's unique friendship

ًsab ✘ @yjnism i really love yeonjun and beomgyu friendship dynamic i really love yeonjun and beomgyu friendship dynamic https://t.co/mKqI90TspD

If one had to describe Yeonjun and Beomgyu in the form of well-known cartoon characters, they would be Tom and Jerry. Their friendship, though loving, is often shrouded in instances of pestering one another to the point of annoyance.

Here are five instances where TXT's Yeonjun and Beomgyu showed that they are the best frenemies.

1) The time Yeonjun called Beomgyu a 'honey bee'

elaine @kookiesnacks thinking of when yeonjun said “you honey bee!” to beomgyu and he just walked away 🧍‍♀️ thinking of when yeonjun said “you honey bee!” to beomgyu and he just walked away 🧍‍♀️ https://t.co/JKEbS2gmfm

Teasing and leg-pulling is an essential part of the dynamic shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, especially Yeonjun and Beomgyu. During the first show, One Dream TXT, that chronicled the group's first US tour, this camaraderie was all the more apparent.

The five members were given free time to spend by themselves, and each chose different activities. Yeonjun decided he wanted to go shopping while Beomgyu wished to take a gander at American video game arcades. Both stepped out, excited to take on the world, and Beomgyu happened to walk behind Yeonjun as they stepped out.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's eldest, amused that Beomgyu seemed to want to accompany him, teased the younger member. Yeonjun called out Beomgyu for following him everywhere and wished to share a room with him as well. He then addressed the 2001-born singer as a "honeybee," referring to his striped yellow and black T-shirt, creating an iconic moment for MOAs.

2) The time Beomgyu tried to help Yeonjun cook

Before Taehyun gained confidence and started cooking more often, TXT's Yeonjun was the group's designated chef. He would take help from all the members, who tried their best to provide adequate assistance. In episode 51 of TO DO TXT, the group were on a trip, and one of the tasks was to cook baeksuk, a chicken stew-based dish.

Yeonjun took on the responsibility of making the sauce while Taehyun cut up the bigger ingredients to add to the pot along with the chicken. Beomgyu popped into the kitchen, asking if he could help with anything, and Yeonjun asked him to wash and cut up the white portion of green onions.

Ever the prankster, Beomgyu took the opportunity to splash some water on Yeonjun, who immediately chased the younger boy and smacked him with a sieve. Beomgyu eventually finished chopping the onions, and Yeonjun added his finishing touches and wrapped up his sauce.

3) Beomgyu imitating Yeonjun's part in TXT songs, again and again

They say that imitation is the best form of flattery, but Beomgyu takes it to the next level. Right from Yeonjun's oft-remixed verse in Cat and Dog to his self-written rap in LO$ER=LO♡ER, Beomgyu revels in impersonating his Hyung, and wastes no opportunity to do so.

From album promotions on V LIVE to appearances on radio shows, Beomgyu has shown off his impressive imitation of TXT's Yeonjun to anyone who will listen. Yeonjun usually takes the mimicry in stride. But even his extreme patience is tested when Beomgyu exaggerates his slightly nasal tone and changes the lyrics as he pleases.

4) Yeonjun and Beomgyu's flour war

Variety shows often create the funniest memes that then become a quintessential part of the fandom. In episode 19 of TO DO, the members of the Good Boy Gone Bad group had to pass flour over each other's heads using utensils like a sieve, a plate, a bowl, etc.

TXT's Yeonjun was seated behind Beomgyu, who was transferring flour using a plate. The 2001- born member was very frivolous with his flour delivery, and Yeonjun screamed "Why" several times before Beomgyu innocently asked where the flour ended up. A close-up showed viewers that most of the flour was on Yeonjun's trousers. Frustrated, Yeonjun tapped his sieve to sprinkle flour on Beomgyu's head.

The playful exchange led Soobin, the leader, to remark that the pair were the same when it came to games.

5) Battle of the birthday candles ft. TXT members

TOMORROW X TOGETHER usually celebrates their birthdays with fans on V LIVE, with the other members joining in for a bit. For Beomgyu's birthday in 2020, TXT's Yeonjun and Hueningkai joined the birthday celebrations to sing the birthday song for Beomgyu. Beomgyu was pleased, till the elder member blew out his candles before he could react.

The incident would be hurtful if it were an isolated one. However, it is almost a tradition that TXT will blow out each other's birthday candles.

Maryam @txtgenleaders



Beomgyu wanted to blow the candle but taehyun just... Beomgyu wanted to blow the candle but taehyun just... 😭 https://t.co/d2IcnPIHR8

Soobin blew out Taehyun's birthday candles, and Taehyun blew out the candles during their Christmas live using a ball, disappointing Beomgyu who wanted to blow them out. Beomgyu also blew out Soobin's birthday candles on his birthday in 2020, showing that he gives as good as he gets.

beomgyu doing things @beomgyudoes beomgyu almost blowing out yeonjun’s birthday candles beomgyu almost blowing out yeonjun’s birthday candles https://t.co/ipcupfhMCE

On Yeonjun's birthday in 2021, Beomgyu joined in to sing the birthday song. The 21-year-old singer seemed to be planning something, but was cut-off when Yeonjun, who predicted his thought process, blocked him and blew out the candles himself.

TXT's Yeonjun and Beomgyu have a truly special yet playful friendship- they do not let each other live peacefully, but also cannot live without each other. The unique dynamic also finds its place during stage performances, as demonstrated during the group's US concerts.

The CROWN quintet recently wrapped up the American leg of their <ACT: LOVE SICK> tour at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. TOMORROW X TOGETHER are all set to perform at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30, Saturday, making their US music festival debut.

