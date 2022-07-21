8 times ATEEZ’s Jongho bowled fans away with his high notes

ATEEZ’s Jongho is a musical miracle and the K-pop industry has been a witness to it. The maknae of the eight-member group has earned massive respect from some of the industry’s legendary artists when it comes to his vocals.

Sunwoo from The Boyz’s:

"Jongho sings very well. It was really interesting to see. It's my first time seeing someone who sings live very well while doing difficult choreography."

Changmin (TYXQ), Changsub (BTOB), Young K (DAY6), and Youngjae (GOT7) are just a few K-pop artists who were mesmerized by ATEEZ’s Jongho’s high notes and vocals.

The K-pop idol was also referred to as “a little Kim Jong-kook who is a threat to Kim Jong-kook.” by Yoo Hee Yeol on the KBS talk show Sketchbook x Musician With You. ATEEZ’s Jongho has also earned titles like "Vocals King" and "Charming-Voice-Explosive-High-Notes" for his impressive vocal abilities.

In light of this, let's take a look at some of Jongho’s magical high-notes moments.

The Black Cat Nero, Answer, and more: Eight times ATEEZ’s Jongho’s high notes surprised everyone

ATEEZ’s Jongho has a fabulous vocal range. As the main vocalist of the group, he has proved his status time and again. It's not just fans who are impressed, but he has left his fellow K-pop artists in awe with his high notes. Here are eight times that Jungho left his mark on everyone.

1) Pirate King

The song was released on October 24, 2018, as part of the group’s TREASURE EP. 1: All to Zero. ATEEZ’s Jongho’s high notes on Pirate King shocked everyone including BTOB’s Eunkwang and Minhyuk, Stray Kids’ I.N and Han, among many others.

The fabulous stability in his voice while hitting the notes is proof enough of why he is the group's lead singer.

2) The Black Cat Nero

The Black Cat Nero was the rock version of Turbo’s mid-’90s dance track Black Cat. They became the first rookie group to win Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend with the cover.

The six octaves level of high notes that ATEEZ’s Jongho serves on this track is mind-blowing. They also performed the song on KBS WORLD TV on August 29, 2020, which garnered massive acclaim from the audience.

3) Desire

Released on January 15, 2019, as part of TREASURE EP. 2: Zero to One, this song was loved by fans. ATEEZ’s Jongho once again emerged victorious with his amazing vocals. The chorus itself was sung so smoothly even at a high pitch.

Desire's lyrics "I love my desire," captivates one because of how well Jongho sang them. This also reflects the difficult routines the main vocalist has to follow to serve fans with such a beautiful melody.

4) Promise

This 2019 track was loved by fans who were left shocked after the group surprised them with a music video for the same. ATEEZ’s Jongho, like every other song, rose high above with his vocals.

The intonation of the lyrics “Take you down” was magical, as expected of the vocals king. Jongho's high notes hit differently during the group's COMEBACK CONCERT ZERO: FEVER Part.1. He stood at the center, singing at his highest pitch, while other members danced to the groovy beats of the song.

5) Answer

Jongho’s vocals in Answer are no joke. From adlibs to his falsetto, everything was perfection.

A behind-the-scenes segment of the track's recording was featured on the group’s documentary TREASURE OF K-POP - From Korea to Japan - SP Full edition, which was released on June 23, 2021. It showcased how Jongho’s high notes shocked his fellow group members as well.

6) Is It Still Beautiful

Choi Jungho’s cover of SEVENTEEN’s Is It Still Beautiful went viral and made him known as 'the Korean guy who sings while breaking apples'. He performed the track at Yoo Heeyeol's Sketchbook in 2021.

With San holding the mic for him, Jongho focused on singing while also breaking apples. Even with a distraction that huge, not once did his voice shake or tremble. The unreal, stable, and charismatic vocals combined with the effortless singing of the OST's higher keys mesmerized everyone present there.

7) Utopia

Released on June 10, 2019, as part of the ATEEZ’s TREASURE EP. 3: One to All album, Utopia was a massive hit. It especially went viral on Tiktok and Instagram.

Without a doubt, Jungho’s impressive vocals once again stole the show. The control he has over his pitch on this track is commendable. It also gives a glimpse of his vocal range as a K-pop artist and he is surely a skillful and talented one.

8) RHYTHM TA

ATEEZ recreated iKON’s RHYTHM TA for their “The Awakening Of Summer” performance on Kingdom: Legendary War.

Words do not suffice how magnificent ATEEZ’s Jongho was during their performance. His high notes, falsetto, and tenor in this track are etched in ATINYs’ memories forever.

The eight-member boy band is set to release their new album, THE WORLD EP 1: MOVEMENT, on August 29, 2022. They also shared their track list for the album, which will have seven songs.

