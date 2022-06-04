iKon members reveal their emotions for the first time after former member B.I left the group in 2019

Global K-pop star iKon recently revealed their emotional stories after former group member B.I. departed the group back in 2019. B.I., whose real name is Kim Han-bin, debuted with the K-pop boy group in 2015.

After a few years of success, the idol departed from the group as he was allegedly caught attempting to purchase drugs in 2016, as reported by several K-media outlets.

After a thorough investigation, Kim Han-bin posted an apology letter on his official Instagram account, stating that he was guilty of his actions and apologized to his bandmates and K-pop fans. The sudden escalation of things left many fans, as well as his groupmates, completely heart-wrenched.

On June 3, 2022, groupmates Bobby, DK, and Junhoe appeared in-person at Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic and publicly opened up about the trials and tribulations they have faced over the years. Additionally, they also spoke about the sudden changes that the group experienced after B.I’s departure.

iKon's Bobby, DK, and Junhoe become emotional on Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic

From grinding pressure of the group’s pre-debut days and survival shows to the group’s highs and lows throughout their ever-demanding careers, as well as numerous breaking news stories that tagged them in headlines, like former member B.I’s drug controversy to Bobby’s marriage and newborn child, the members shared that they have indeed seen tough days and endured many trials.

Up first was group member DK (Donghyuk), who bravely shared his views and thoughts about the group’s debuting days that brought numerous challenges to each member.

He also remembered former member B.I. and affectionately addressed him as a “hyung” (elder brother) and stated that the members were extremely hurt when B.I. left, and also shared that they could not leave their rooms because of the sudden turn of events.

Second in line was iKon's Bobby. The K-pop singer spoke about the deep relationship he shared with B.I. He stated that B.I.’s absence suddenly left a hole in him and everything seemed empty and bitter. Bobby stated:

"The absence of someone whom I’d been living together with… it felt bitter… because the friend whom I was with until yesterday, the friend whom I’ve been with for many years is suddenly gone."

Lastly, iKon's Junhoe shared memories from when the group was a seven-member lineup even before debuting as iKon. He further went on to share that the group received several criticisms and faced multiple setbacks. However, he ended his thoughts on a brighter note stating that they have risen above and triumphed over all the difficulties by sticking together.

Junhoe stated:

"I was like, he’s leaving the group?! It was sad and tough. I couldn’t grasp the situation. I think that was how I felt, because we’d been together since trainee days and we’d always been a team."

With the group’s recent conversation and appearance, it is quite evident that both iKon and B.I. have faced an extremely difficult reality and wave of negative comments since their separation. Nevertheless, each artist is doing the best they can to move on. Fans have been supportive of each member and will carry on cheering them on through their musical journeys.

