HOT ISSUE: Take a look at the seven-member group that disbanded days before first anniversary

S2 Entertainment’s rookie group HOT ISSUE recently made waves across social media after it announced its disbandment. The seven-member K-pop group comprising Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain was suspended from their activities as a group just days before hitting their first debut anniversary.

HOT ISSUE debuted on April 28, 2021, with the mini-album ISSUE MAKER and its title track GRATATA garnering positive reviews. Their second release, single album ICONS, doubled their popularity as it became a powerful anthem showcasing the members’ strong vocals and dance skill set.

However, the members will now be walking different paths after officially disbanding on April 22, 2022, after debuting a little under a year ago on April 28, 2021.

HOT ISSUE members: Meet the talented seven-member girl group

1) Nahyun

The ‘02 liner Nahyun, birth name Kang Na-hyun, was the group’s leader and vocalist. She is a multi-talented artist who was accepted by JYP Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, WM Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, and Jellyfish Entertainment in the first rounds.

Nahyun was also a trainee at PLEDIS Entertainment and Source Music. Her cover of The Kid LAROI’s WITHOUT YOU earned her much appreciation for her incredible vocals.

2) Mayna

Mayna, birth name Shào Xī Mēng Nā, was the eldest member of the group. Born in 2000 in Romania, the Romanian-Chinese former idol speaks three languages: Chinese, Korean, and Spanish.

Mayna came to the public’s attention when she ranked No. 54 in Produce101 China. She also trained under the popular Chinese talent agency Yuehua Entertainment for two years. She is a huge fan of BLACKPINK and even covered their song How You Like That.

3) Hyeongshin

Another ‘02 liner, Hyeongshin, born Kim Hyeong-shin, was the group’s vocalist, rapper, and dancer. She was in a pre-debut co-ed sub-unit Geupsik-Dan composed of members from D-CRUNCH. She also showcased her talents on the reality show CAP-TEEN, ranking No. 7 overall.

Hyeongshin was involved in writing the lyrics for their b-side track Hide in the Dark from their debut album. After HOT ISSUE’s disbandment, Hyeongshin opened a personal Instagram account.

4) Dana

A ‘03 liner, Dana, was a vocalist and rapper of the group. Born Jang Da-na, the Korean idol, also participated in songwriting and composition for Hide in the Dark. Before debuting as an idol, she debuted in the industry as a child actress.

Dana was seen in JTBC’s 2012 drama Happy Ending and SBS’ 2013 drama One-Well Raised Daughter. She is also a former YG Entertainment trainee.

5) Yewon

Born Park Ye-won, the ‘04 liner, was a vocalist in the group. Before HOT ISSUE, she was a member of the group FAVE GIRLS, a pre-debut girl group under FAVE Entertainment (now PlayM Entertainment). Ye-won showcased her singing talent to the world almost a decade ago in the 2013 show Global Junior Show.

6) Yebin

One of the youngest in HOT ISSUE was Yebin, born Kim Ye-bin in 2004. She held the positions of a vocalist, rapper, and dancer in the group. She, too, was a former trainee at Source Music. Her stage presence is one of her most talked-about talents.

7) Dain

Born as Jeong Da-in, the maknae of HOT ISSUE was born in December 2004. She held the position of a rapper and dancer in the group. She also competed with Hyeongshin on CAP-TEEN and ranked No. 43. Dain was also a former trainee in PSY’s P NATION Entertainment.

ً🪩 @festivaldureve hot issue came to deliver the best bridge of 2021 with icons and then proceeded to disband hot issue came to deliver the best bridge of 2021 with icons and then proceeded to disband https://t.co/stq2Vsxiw2

All seven members will now be walking different paths. The loyal fandom of HOT ISSUE expressed their concerns and disappointment over the group’s disbandment. However, they also shared that they will continue to support the members in their future endeavors.

