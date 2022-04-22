Rookie group HOT ISSUE disbands days before first debut anniversary

In sudden news, rookie girl group HOT ISSUE announced their disbandment just six days before hitting their first debut anniversary. The group’s agency, S2 Entertainment, posted a notice on the group’s official fan cafe on April 22, announcing the heartbreaking news.
Announcing their disbandment, the agency wrote:
"First of all, we would like to apologize for delivering sudden news to the fans who have loved and supported HOT ISSUE. After a long discussion between us and our artist, HOT ISSUE, we have decided to disband the team."
The company gave no specific reason for the disbandment. In the statement, they mentioned that the group worked with them for a direction they were aiming for, but after long discussions, they decided to suspend activities.
"We have been working with artists for a long time for the direction and development we are aiming for, but inevitably, we have come to this decision."
The statement ended with the company apologizing for the sudden news and asking the audience to continue cheering for the members.
"We would like to express our apologies and gratitude to the fans who have loved and cared for HOT ISSUE. in the meantime, and we ask for your support and support for the members' future moves. Thank you."
The seven-member girl group debuted on April 28 last year with EP Issue Maker and title track GRATATA. They have had just two releases - the debut EP and a single album named Icons with a title track of the same name
Fan reaction to the disbandment of HOT ISSUE
Fans and non-fans alike were heartbroken because the news came right before the group was to clock in and celebrate their first debut anniversary, which is a big deal for idol groups.
The seven-member girl group was one of the many groups that debuted last year in the K-pop industry. The group comprises Mayna, Nahyun, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The group improved their sales from 95 for the debut album Issue Maker to 582 for the single album, Icons.
The group’s title tracks were well received and garnered more attention. GRATATA was an impactful debut song with 5.9 million views on YouTube. The latest track, ICONS, doubled the views and currently has 10.7 million views.
There has been no information on whether or not the group's social media accounts would remain as is or be deleted.