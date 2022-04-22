Rookie group HOT ISSUE disbands days before first debut anniversary

In sudden news, rookie girl group HOT ISSUE announced their disbandment just six days before hitting their first debut anniversary. The group’s agency, S2 Entertainment, posted a notice on the group’s official fan cafe on April 22, announcing the heartbreaking news.

Announcing their disbandment, the agency wrote:

"First of all, we would like to apologize for delivering sudden news to the fans who have loved and supported HOT ISSUE. After a long discussion between us and our artist, HOT ISSUE, we have decided to disband the team."

The company gave no specific reason for the disbandment. In the statement, they mentioned that the group worked with them for a direction they were aiming for, but after long discussions, they decided to suspend activities.

"We have been working with artists for a long time for the direction and development we are aiming for, but inevitably, we have come to this decision."

The statement ended with the company apologizing for the sudden news and asking the audience to continue cheering for the members.

"We would like to express our apologies and gratitude to the fans who have loved and cared for HOT ISSUE. in the meantime, and we ask for your support and support for the members' future moves. Thank you."

The seven-member girl group debuted on April 28 last year with EP Issue Maker and title track GRATATA. They have had just two releases - the debut EP and a single album named Icons with a title track of the same name

Fan reaction to the disbandment of HOT ISSUE

fathin ♡̶📌 @bonasvibe quick, other company go and take this opportunity to sign hot issue quick, other company go and take this opportunity to sign hot issue

Fans and non-fans alike were heartbroken because the news came right before the group was to clock in and celebrate their first debut anniversary, which is a big deal for idol groups.

3nd. | #ThankYouHotIssue @adiibdibdib You were my everything. When I watch Hot Issue, all my problems disappeared. Totally crying out loud just now, hoping for them to come back. Thanks for being there when I am at the lowest. Please be happy, Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin and Dain. #ThankYouHotIssue You were my everything. When I watch Hot Issue, all my problems disappeared. Totally crying out loud just now, hoping for them to come back. Thanks for being there when I am at the lowest. Please be happy, Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin and Dain. #ThankYouHotIssue https://t.co/By0vgA8NDp

mon(bebe) ! jada's wife💍 ATSD 📌 @tsukiteez hot issue you will always be na na na nothing but icons hot issue you will always be na na na nothing but icons

The seven-member girl group was one of the many groups that debuted last year in the K-pop industry. The group comprises Mayna, Nahyun, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The group improved their sales from 95 for the debut album Issue Maker to 582 for the single album, Icons.

The group’s title tracks were well received and garnered more attention. GRATATA was an impactful debut song with 5.9 million views on YouTube. The latest track, ICONS, doubled the views and currently has 10.7 million views.

DREAMCATCHER 1ST WIN || @ddiddirere hot issue is disbanding??? Aren’t they doing so well? Wtf? hot issue is disbanding??? Aren’t they doing so well? Wtf?

pup 🗯 @iMUNlK hot issue disbanded and i don't like life anymore hot issue disbanded and i don't like life anymore

☆ Rudч ☆ 🌱 @__orbitchuu



Hot Issue had done a great job as rookies and the last comeback did pretty good for them. so why is Hot Issue suddenly being disbanded???



#핫이슈 #HOT_ISSUE @HOTISSUE_S2 @S2ent_official NOOOOO NOT WHEN ITS ABOUT TO BE THEIR 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY. WHAT HAVE YALL DONE..Hot Issue had done a great job as rookies and the last comeback did pretty good for them. so why is Hot Issue suddenly being disbanded??? @S2ent_official NOOOOO NOT WHEN ITS ABOUT TO BE THEIR 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY. WHAT HAVE YALL DONE..Hot Issue had done a great job as rookies and the last comeback did pretty good for them. so why is Hot Issue suddenly being disbanded??? #핫이슈 #HOT_ISSUE @HOTISSUE_S2 https://t.co/JmDqabLx9f

☆ @aespamixx Please don't disband hot issue, the industry needs you Please don't disband hot issue, the industry needs you

주아 @s1yoonn @HOTISSUE_S2 WE WAITED ALL THESE MONTHS JUST FOR THIS????? @HOTISSUE_S2 WE WAITED ALL THESE MONTHS JUST FOR THIS?????

el @linotiddiez icons changed my life poor hot issue they were SUPER talented icons changed my life poor hot issue they were SUPER talented

SHIT @elmosolostan i just discovered hot issue and this revolutionary bridge last night but now they're gone i just discovered hot issue and this revolutionary bridge last night but now they're gone 😭 https://t.co/wJvxeHvbcq

Kpop_Salad @KPOP_SALAD HOT ISSUE disbanding is one of the biggest shocks!



The group wasn't even a year old yet had generated a lot of interest for a new company - over 1 million streams on Spotify, 10M on YouTube, reaching #101 on Gaon's Download chart..



I guess we may never find out the real reason! HOT ISSUE disbanding is one of the biggest shocks!The group wasn't even a year old yet had generated a lot of interest for a new company - over 1 million streams on Spotify, 10M on YouTube, reaching #101 on Gaon's Download chart..I guess we may never find out the real reason! https://t.co/G9VuJfJYKx

There has been no information on whether or not the group's social media accounts would remain as is or be deleted.

